S. Korea fires warning shots after North drones cross border

8
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military fired warning shots and scrambled aircraft after North Korean drones entered the South’s airspace on Monday, South Korean officials said, days after the North launched two ballistic missiles in its latest testing activities.

Several North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border and were detected in the South’s territory on Monday morning, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said.

South Korea’s military broadcast warnings and fired warning shots before it launched fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones, the Defense Ministry said. It wasn’t immediately known if the drones were shot down.

It’s the first time for North Korean drones to enter South Korean airspace since 2017, when a suspected North Korean drone was found crashed in South Korea. South Korean military officials said at the time that the drone photographed a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.

North Korea has previously touted its drone program, and South Korean officials said the North has about 300 drones. In 2014, several suspected North Korean drones were found south of the border. Experts said they were low-tech but could be considered a potential security threat.

Last Friday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launch was seen as a protest of the South Korean-U.S. joint air drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

This year, North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests in what some experts call an attempt to improve its weapons and pressure rivals to make concessions such as lifting sanctions in future negotiations. Recently, the North also claimed to have performed major tests needed to acquire its first spy satellite and a more mobile intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 takeaways from Commanders’ loss to the 49ers

    Here are five takeaways from Washington's loss at San Francisco.

  • Boos ring out for Patriots after one of the worst first-halves in recent memory

    It wasn't a pretty sight when the scoreless Patriots headed into the locker room.

  • Belarus says Russia-deployed Iskander missile systems ready for use

    "Our servicemen, crews have fully completed their training in the joint combat training centres of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," Leonid Kasinsky, head of the Main Directorate of Ideology at the ministry, said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app. "These types of weapons (Iskander and S-400 systems) are on combat duty today and they are fully prepared to perform tasks for their intended purpose."

  • Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone near its Engels airbase

    The Russian military reported on Monday that it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month, raising questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country. Russia's Defense Ministry said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, and three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels airbase that houses the Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine.

  • US warns of possible attack in Islamabad amid security fears

    The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad on Sunday warned its staff of a possible attack on Americans at a top hotel in Pakistan's capital as the city was already on high alert following a suicide bombing earlier in the week. The U.S. government is aware of information that “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays," the embassy said in a security alert. The advisory banned its American personnel from visiting the popular hotel over the holidays.

  • President Biden asked to intervene by veterans in asylum case of Afghan soldier detained after border crossing

    President Biden is being asked to intervene in an asylum case who previously fought against the Taliban alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

  • Putin boasts that situation with war in Ukraine "not as dangerous" for Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that he does not consider the Russian Federation to be approaching a dangerous point in the war against Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets RIA Novosti and RBC, referring to the statement by the Russian president during Moscow.

  • Russian authorities urge calm among residents of Engels, Russian Ministry of Defence confirms 3 deaths

    Following the explosions in Engels, Roman Busargin, Governor of Saratov Oblast, wrote that "there is absolutely no threat to the residents"; the Russian Ministry of Defence confirmed that three people have been killed as a result of the fire that broke out.

  • Astronomers identify twin water worlds 218 light years from Earth

    In the not so distant future, after decades of runaway climate change, all of the world’s ice caps melt and the planet is plunged into a vast, global ocean. Our only hope? The Mariner (Kevin Costner), with his slapdash ship, urine distillation machine, and a handy mutation which lets him breathe underwater. It’s tough to make a go of it in Waterworld, no matter who you are. The truth about our planet isn’t quite so bleak. In reality, even if every glacier and iceberg, every scrap of frozen water

  • Medvedev states that Russia needs security guarantees "in order to normalise the situation"

    Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that Russia must receive the highest possible "security guarantees" in order to normalise a situation that could lead to World War Three.

  • Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million, sixth largest in its history

    The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an eye-popping $565 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last week.

  • Report: Sean Payton eyeing Vic Fangio as potential DC for his next team

    ESPN reports former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is eyeing Vic Fangio as a potential defensive coordinator for his next team:

  • High number of concealed weapons licenses issued in Lake, Marion counties

    Florida has issued 63,639 concealed weapons permits in Lake County and 55,855 in Marion. That puts the counties in the Top 15 statewide.

  • GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes

    As Republican Tyler Kistner's closing ad aired last month in one of the most competitive congressional districts in the U.S., Vickie Klang felt that something was missing. The 58-year-old veterinary technician and self-described independent voter watched as the 30-second spot showed grainy black-and-white images of President Joe Biden with two-term Democratic Rep. Angie Craig superimposed alongside him. Klang ultimately backed Craig, contributing to a 5 percentage point win for a Democratic incumbent whom Republicans spent more than $12 million to unseat.

  • Russians lost thousands of soldiers at Bakhmut

    Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has stated that Russian occupiers are losing "thousands of soldiers" in action near the city of Bakhmut. Source: Haidai on air during national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "As for Bakhmut, it is no longer even a strategic military plan, although there is such a thing, but a rather symbolic matter, which the Kremlin regime loves very much.

  • Putin's nuclear threats are stirring fears of a nightmare scenario. Here's what's in his arsenal and what could happen if he orders the unthinkable.

    Alarm is growing as Russian forces retreat and Putin's rhetoric grows more unhinged. Here's how a Russian nuclear attack could unfold.

  • China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

    Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said Li, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat and cough.

  • Do the Dolphins have a Tua Tagovailoa problem?

    And while head coach Mike McDaniel emphasized Tagovailoa alone wasn’t at fault for blowing this game, the quarterback’s decision-making undoubtedly contributed. He knew that.

  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Ukraines Armed Forces hit 9 Russian command posts General Staff Report

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks, and also targeted nine command posts and seven clusters of Russian military personnel. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 December Details: Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out one airstrike and five missile strikes, as well as over 40 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).