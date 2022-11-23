S.Korea’s Ifland metaverse launches globally in 49 countries

TechCrunch

A lot has been made of Twitter's shrinking workforce, which is reportedly at 2,300 people, down from the 7,500 employed by the company when new owner Elon Musk took control. While we posited that the newest wave of departures was part of Musk's master plan to shrink down the company, many worry about the haphazard ways it has been downsized. Insider reported on Friday, for example, that Twitter's payroll department was decimated last week when employees who were given a stark ultimatum by Musk opted to bounce.