Korea Inflation Stays High, Keeps Pressure on Central Bank

Sam Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation held well above the central bank’s target in January, keeping the pressure on the Bank of Korea as it moves to tighten policy.

Consumer prices rose 3.6% from a year earlier, slowing from a 3.7% gain in December, data from the statistics office showed Friday. Economists had expected a 3.4% gain.

Inflation has held above 3% since October, well in excess of the Bank of Korea’s 2% target, suggesting that three rate hikes since August have so far failed to cool momentum in consumer-price growth.

While the BOK’s unprecedented monetary support during the pandemic helped prop up the economy, it has also fueled asset bubbles that economists warn could damp longer-term economic growth.

“Inflation in South Korea is poised to stay above the Bank of Korea’s 2% target for a large part of 2022, but its trajectory is downward. Supply-side factors -- elevated food and oil costs -- are likely to remain the main drivers at the start of the year.”

-- Justin Jimenez, economist

Rising oil and food prices in particular are fueling inflation, amid a combination of cost-push and demand-pull pressures, even as coronavirus cases surge. Elevated energy prices drove the country’s biggest trade deficit in more than three decades last month.

The BOK holds its next rate decision on Feb. 24, the last meeting before Governor Lee Ju-yeol steps down and a new president of the nation is elected.

The report also showed:

  • Consumer prices excluding costs for oil and agricultural goods rose 3%, the highest reading in 10 years for so-called core inflation

  • Overall consumer prices rose 0.6% compared with December

  • Transportation costs slipped 0.3% from a month earlier, but jumped 7.2% year-on-year. Food and beverage prices increased 5.5% from a year earlier, while utility costs rose 3.3%.

