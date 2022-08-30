S.Korea inspecting stock short-selling, starting with Morgan Stanley

A currency dealer works in front of an electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of a bank in Seoul
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator has launched an inspection into short selling of shares by major brokerages and branches of foreign firms as part of efforts to tighten supervision on such trading.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) had begun inspection of short-selling transactions by the Seoul branch of Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc and was expected to widen the probe into other outlets, an FSS official said on Tuesday.

The official said the inspection was not based on any specific suspicion or allegation of wrongdoing and was not targeting any specific company. But it was part of its efforts to strengthen monitoring of short selling, which is the sale of borrowed shares, benefiting the seller if prices fall.

"It's not possible for us to look into all the companies, so the inspection will most likely be focused on big players," the official said, adding that no time frame for the work had been set.

Morgan Stanley's branch is one of several financial services firms most actively undertaking short selling of shares, which South Korea has recently allowed to resume after a suspension but under many restrictions, such as tradable stocks.

Data from Korea Exchange shows local branches of such foreign companies as Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and UBS were also among the major players in terms of stock short-selling.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in early May, has ordered thorough supervision of stock short-selling, which many South Korean retail investors have complained has deepened the local stock market's falls.

(Reporting by Seunggyu Lim; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $85.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day.

  • Pete Carroll commends Abe Lucas, Charles Cross for their preseason work

    Here's what Carroll had to say about his rookie tackles.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Your Money According to Wall Street

    Analysts working at Wall Street investment banks have some stocks in mind that have fallen on hard times but still have a chance to succeed. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) and its mission to do fun stuff with DNA excited early investors in 2021. Unfortunately, the company manages custom-built organisms much better than it handles its cash flows.

  • Woodside Energy pays out record half-year dividend on soaring gas prices

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Woodside Energy Group Ltd more than tripled its interim dividend payout on Tuesday after the Australian gas producer posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's petroleum arm. Woodside has benefited from soaring liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine have forced gas buyers from Asia and Europe to seek alternative suppliers in what was already a tight market. "We're in uncharted waters," Chief Executive Meg O'Neill told Reuters, pointing to the Platts JKM benchmark price assessment rocketing to $71 per million British thermal units and the Dutch TTF gas hub price last week hitting roughly the equivalent of an oil price of $600 a barrel.

  • The S&P 500 Is Still Overvalued, Say Analysts. Blame FAANG+M.

    Jefferies analysts say tech giants including Meta, Apple, and Amazon are propping up index valuations even after a recent swoon in the stock market.

  • BHP shareholders seek consistent climate policy, submit resolutions

    The demands form a part of resolutions submitted to BHP by the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility (ACCR) on behalf of shareholders, asking the miner to "proactively advocate for Australian policy settings that are consistent with the Paris Agreement's objective of limiting global warming to 1.5°C." Shareholders also requested that from fiscal 2023, notes to BHP's financial statements show a climate sensitivity analysis, including a scenario aligned with limiting warming to 1.5°C.

  • Want True Passive Income? Do This Instead of Buying a Rental Property

    Passive income is an investor's dream. Meanwhile, investing in real estate is a great way to set yourself up with passive income. You'll often hear income properties touted as a solid means of generating passive income.

  • SolarEdge Technologies faces import ban as U.S. ITC launches probe

    In its complaint on July 28, Ampt LLC requested the U.S. ITC to ban imports of SolarEdge power systems and components that allegedly infringe two of its patents. The U.S. ITC said it will set a target date to complete the probe within 45 days after initating the investigation. Ampt is also seeking a ban on the sale of these products in the United States after they are imported.

  • China to Require Approvals for Companies to Issue Offshore Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set to ask companies planning to sell offshore debt with tenors longer than 1 year to get approval from the country’s top economic planning body, bringing greater enforcement to parts of longstanding guidance on overseas financing as concern mounts about dollar strength.Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks W

  • Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls

    Stock and bond markets attempted to steady on Tuesday, as investors turned their focus to this week's U.S. labour market report, to gauge if interest rate hikes that have been priced in around the world are justified. By mid-morning, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose nearly 1%, in part helped by a fresh round of weakness in the Japanese yen. Besides interest rates, the health of China's economy is also at the forefront of investor concerns.

  • Cannabis, crypto and meme stocks rally Monday as stock-market selloff continues

    AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF advanced 4.5% on Monday, rising with other speculative sectors, even as the stock market continued to fall since Friday.

  • FAANG 2.0: The Energy Crisis Is Ushering In A New Era Of Growth Stocks

    The war in Ukraine and the global energy crisis have ushered in a new era of growth stocks, and Big Tech is no longer leading the pack

  • Tesla Continues to Challenge the Auto Industry’s Business Model on Multiple Levels, Says Analyst

    Tesla’s (TSLA) three-for-one stock split failed to ignite a rally last week but following investor meetings and a trip to Berlin's new facility, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois remains convinced Tesla is “leading industry transformation with a business model driven by resource efficiency.” The talks with Tesla’s Head of Investor Relations Martin Viecha focused on “capacity build and further reduction in COGS/unit” while the opening of the Berlin and Austin facilities will go toward helping “

  • Some luxury consumers are 'utterly immune' to inflation: Former LVMH exec

    As the U.S. continues to wrestle with economic uncertainty and inflation, demand for luxury goods has remained strong. But that may be starting to change, at least for part of the luxury market.

  • UK Chancellor Zahawi Says More Energy Aid to Come

    Nadhim Zahawi, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, said he's working on additional energy aid to help households and businesses, which will help the country's incoming leader "hit the ground running" after a vote in the governing party concludes next week. Zahawi spoke in an interview with Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde.

  • China Arrests Hundreds in Nation's Biggest-Ever Bank Fraud Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China arrested hundreds of people allegedly involved in the nation’s largest ever bank fraud and started repaying more victims of the $5.8 billion scandal, in a bid to maintain social stability ahead of this year’s twice-a-decade Communist Party congress. Most Read from BloombergDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump ‘Special Master’ RequestPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesFe

  • S.Korea central bank chief sees no change in stance after Powell speech

    SEOUL (Reuters) -The head of South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday his bank's monetary policy stance would not change after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week the U.S. economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time". Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said his bank would closely watch the Fed's policy decisions as the volatility in global markets has increased, the central bank said in a text message to reporters.

  • Investors in My Food Bag Group (NZSE:MFB) have unfortunately lost 44% over the last year

    The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make...

  • Lululemon stock’s a sell, says Jefferies; analysts expect company to dial back aggressive long-term goals

    Lululemon Athletica Inc. stock was downgraded to sell by Jefferies on Monday with analysts expecting the yoga-gear maker to dial back aggressive long-term guidance in the coming quarters.

  • Wall Street predicted Russia's economy would collapse after it invaded Ukraine. These 3 charts show that hasn't happened.

    Russia's economic growth has held up better than expected, while its manufacturing and services sectors have rebounded from post-invasion lows.