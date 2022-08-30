S.Korea’s internet-only KakaoBank partners with crypto exchange Coinone

NextShark

A popular Thai YouTuber who claimed to be a successful forex trader has reportedly left the country after it was discovered that she allegedly defrauded over 6,000 victims out of two billion baht (approximately $55 million). Claiming to be a successful forex trader, Natthamon used her platform to lure victims into investing money with the promise of high returns in short periods of time. The YouTuber would invite investors to deposit money into her account with the promise of 25 percent returns for three-month contracts and 30 percent returns for six-month contracts.