S.Korea June inflation hits near 24-yr high, fan larger rate hike chances

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Seoul
Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee
·3 min read

By Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's June inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since the Asian financial crisis, fanning expectations the central bank could deliver a 50 basis point rake hike for the first time next week to cool prices and curb capital outflows.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.0% in June from a year before, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest since November 1998 and exceeding the central bank's 2% target for the 15th consecutive month.

The CPI also sped up from a 5.4% rise in the previous month and exceeded the 5.9% tipped in a Reuters poll.

Tuesday's data comes after Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said he will keep the door open for a possible 50 basis point hike as he monitors key economic data before the bank's next rate decision on July 13.

A half-percentage-point interest rate increase, if delivered, will be the first-time in the central bank's history.

The BOK has delivered five 25-basis-point interest rate hikes since last August to 1.75%, the highest since mid-2019, joining a global wave of policy tightening as central banks grapple with price spikes not seen in decades.

Chances of a 50 basis point hike have been growing after the U.S. Federal Reserve in June raised its rate by 75 basis points.

Many market watchers speculate the BOK would want to keep the rate spread between South Korea and the United States in check to slow any capital outflows.

"This data raises possibility of a big step hike in July," said Ahn Jae-kyun, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.

"Inflation expectation is also at a high level, so even if the headline inflation didn't hit 6%, the BOK now has all the right reasons go for a big step."

The BOK sees the inflation trajectory higher than projected earlier and said it would closely assess debt repayment burdens to determine whether a half-percentage point hike would be appropriate.

Even so, analysts have been warning that household debt at a record level and slowing exports growth mean the BOK shouldn't rush rate hikes.

Overseas sales of South Korean goods logged their slowest growth in 19 months in June, fuelling concerns about the health of the economy.

"Policymaking will become all the more difficult as they have a mix of upside inflation risks and downside economic growth risks continuing for the time being," said Park Seok-gil, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase Bank. "We expect a 50 bp rate increase in July by the BOK and three 25-bp increases for the rest of this year."

The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.9% from a year ago, the fastest pace since February 2009.

The June CPI rose 0.6% on a monthly basis, also exceeding a 0.5% rise seen in the survey.

(Additional reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand business confidence down due to high costs, interest rates

    WELLINGTON -New Zealand's business confidence continued to worsen in the second quarter of this year as companies grappled with increased costs and higher interest rates, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 65% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 40% pessimism in the previous quarter, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) quarterly survey of business opinion (QSBO) showed. It added that business confidence is now at its lowest level since the first quarter of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

  • Germany’s Uniper in Bailout Talks to Plug $9.4 Billion Hole

    (Bloomberg) -- German gas giant Uniper SE is in talks with the government over a potential bailout package of as much as 9 billion euros, ($9.4 billion) according to a person familiar with the situation. Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, E

  • Shippers Still Willing to Touch Russian Crude Oil Are Cashing In

    (Bloomberg) -- A handful of shipowners still willing to transport Russian crude are reaping big rewards on at least one route as others shun the trade.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapShip

  • Neemias Queta with an and one vs the Miami Heat

    Neemias Queta (Sacramento Kings) with an and one vs the Miami Heat, 07/03/2022

  • Risk Currencies Rally on Bets US May Roll Back China Tariffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity and risk currencies rallied overnight on reports the US may soon rollback tariffs on Chinese consumer goods. Asian stock futures pointed to modest gains Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, European Bonds Drop

  • China’s New Covid Flareup Threatens Crucial Yangtze Delta Region

    (Bloomberg) -- China is racing to quash a new virus flareup that risks spilling over into one of its most economically significant regions, raising the specter of disruptions that could roil global supply chains for solar panels, medicines and semiconductor chips.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380

  • Air Travelers Cope With Busy July Fourth Holiday Weekend

    U.S. airports had their busiest day since the Covid-19 pandemic began, but overall disruptions were less severe than during recent holidays.

  • U.S. Futures Slip; European Stocks Gain

    The pullback in futures suggested the U.S. stock market, which is closed Monday for Independence Day, could come under renewed pressure Tuesday.

  • Russia's Crude Oil Shipments to Crucial Asian Markets Falter

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports in the seven days to July 1 rebounded from the previous week’s plunge, but shipments to Asia are slipping, even as flows are diverted to the country’s Black Sea terminal to cut the voyage distance to India.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesIllinois Police Name Person of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed SixLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take

  • July 4th steal: Sony's popular noise-canceling headphones are on sale for $98 at Amazon

    Grab this top-rated wireless set with 11,700 five-star fans while it's still in stock.

  • Are Incitec Pivot Limited's (ASX:IPL) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) has had a rough three months with its share price down 16%. However, stock prices are usually...

  • Norwegian oil and gas workers start strike, cutting output

    Norwegian offshore workers on Tuesday began a strike that will reduce oil and gas output, the union leading the industrial action told Reuters. The strike, in which workers are demanding wage hikes to compensate for rising inflation, comes amid high oil and gas prices, with supplies of natural gas to Europe especially tight after Russian export cutbacks. "The strike has begun," Audun Ingvartsen, the leader of the Lederne trade union said in an interview.

  • WeWork India exposed visitors' personal information and selfies

    WeWork India has fixed a security lapse that exposed the personal information and selfies of tens of thousands of people who visited WeWork India's coworking spaces. Security researcher Sandeep Hodkasia found visitor data spilling from the check-in app on WeWork India's website, used by visitors to sign-in at the dozens of WeWork India locations across the country. Hodkasia described the bug to TechCrunch, which replicated and confirmed his findings, and passed the information to WeWork India.

  • Adairs' (ASX:ADH) investors will be pleased with their splendid 178% return over the last five years

    Adairs Limited ( ASX:ADH ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 33% in...

  • Multiple insiders bought Aquirian Limited (ASX:AQN) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Germany: 101-year-old appeals conviction in Nazi guard case

    A 101-year-old man who was convicted last week as an accessory to murder for serving as a guard at a Nazi concentration camp during World War II has appealed, a German court said Monday. The man, whom local media have identified as Josef S., was convicted last Tuesday of more than 3,500 counts of accessory to murder and sentenced to five years in prison. Prosecutors had based their case on documents relating to an SS guard with the man’s name, date and place of birth, as well as other documents.

  • Prices in Turkey rise at fastest pace for 24 years

    The country's inflation rate hits 78%, as prices continue to spiral further upwards due to the Ukraine war.

  • Small Deposits: Wells Fargo, PNC close more local branches; Fulton adjusts overdraft fee policies

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Wells Fargo shutters three more local branches Wells Fargo closed three more local branches in June, bringing the total to five this year. The affected locations, cited in filings with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, are: •120 N. Pine St., Langhorne, which closed June 15; •1110 Chester Pike, Sharon Hill, also closed on June 15; and •400 Old York Road, Jenkintown, which shuttered on June 21. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), Philadelphia’s largest bank by deposits, shuttered locations in Drexel Hill and West Chester in January.

  • Xi Jinping Pictured With COVID-Positive Lawmaker During Hong Kong Trip

    Steve Ho, a member of Hong Kong's biggest pro-Beijing party, said he tested positive for COVID despite adhering to strict protocols ahead of Xi's arrival.

  • Ukrainian border guard who fought in Mariupol speaks of his captivity

    Pavlo Pikovets, Ukrainian border guard who took part in defending the south-eastern city of Mariupol from the Russian invasion, has spoken of his experiences in Russian captivity in a video released by the Ukrainian Border Guard Service on July 2.