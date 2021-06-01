S.Korea May exports at full throttle, set fastest pace in 32 years

A truck carrying a shipping container travels past cranes at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek
Cynthia Kim
·2 min read

By Cynthia Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea exports logged their sharpest expansion in 32 years in May, marking another robust month of shipments fuelled by stronger consumer demand globally as many economies start to reopen.

Surging chip and car shipments helped power a 45.6% surge in South Korea's exports from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, posting the fastest growth since August 1988 and extending their expansion to a seventh month in a row.

Exports growth, however, slightly missed a consensus of a 48.5% gain in a Reuters poll.

Asia's fourth-largest economy is the first major exporting economy to report monthly trade data that includes key IT products and the strength of its exports could further build confidence in a global economic recovery.

"Robust U.S. consumer spending means demand (for Korean products) will remain strong, and suggests May trade data for China and Japan will also be robust," said Park Sung-woo, an economist at DB Financial Investment said.

While the pace of shipments growth is set to slow as base effects from the coronavirus fade, the outlook for exports remains bullish.

"The base effect will keep exports growth strong through June and the pace will slow down in the third quarter. Annual exports growth will probably be double-digit," Park said.

In South Korea's largest port of Pusan, port congestion is so bad that the Pusan Newport International Terminal, one of the largest terminals in the country, has begun accepting container boxes only if they are due for shipment within five days, down from seven previously.

Separate data on the nation's factory activity showed activity extended growth into an eight straight month in May. The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) for May stood at 53.7, compared with 54.6 in April, with a reading above the 50-mark meaning an expansion in activity.

Reflecting the robust business activity, vice finance minister Lee Eog-weon on Tuesday said there are clearer signs of inflation, and that consumer inflation is likely to accelerate further in May.

South Korea's Kospi inched up for a third straight session, up 0.52% by 0130 GMT at 3,219.98 as heavyweights across chips, cars and petrochemical sectors all gained.

The export data showed shipments of chips gained 24.5% on-year, rising for an 11th month in a row, while shipments of cars soared 93.7%. Petrochemical products exports surged 94.9% from a year earlier.

Average exports per working day grew 49.0% in May, far outperforming a 29.5% increase of April when shipments gained 41.2%.

Imports gained 37.9% on-year, missing forecasts for a 40.5% jump.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore to allow alternative COVID-19 vaccines for use by private sector

    To enhance Singapore's overall vaccine coverage and offer more flexibility, the government will allow private healthcare providers here to import and administer alternative COVID-19 vaccines via Special Access Routes (SARs).

  • Tennessee hat shop apologizes for posting Star of David 'Not Vaccinated' patch; Jewish groups decry social media post

    A Nashville hat seller removed an Instagram post after fueling social media controversy, selling a patch that looks like the Jewish Star of David.

  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: The legacy of Washington legend Marques Tuiasosoppo

    Pac-12 Networks celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in this special feature on Washington legend Marques Tuiasosoppo. Follow Pac-12 sports with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • China Takes Its Most Visible Measure Yet to Curb Yuan’s Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- China forced banks to hold more foreign currencies in reserve for the first time in more than a decade, its most substantial move yet to rein the surging yuan.The nation’s financial institutions will need to hold 7% of their foreign exchange in reserve from June 15, according to a central bank statement Monday. That’s an increase of 2 percentage points, and the first such hike since 2007. The move, which the People’s Bank of China said will help liquidity management, effectively reduces the supply of dollars and other currencies onshore -- putting pressure on the yuan to weaken.Although analysts said the direct impact may be small, the move is the clearest signal by the PBOC that it’s unhappy about the yuan’s surge to a three-year high against the greenback. Authorities had until now limited their response to rhetoric: a former central bank official and a state-media commentary talked down the currency over the weekend.“The PBOC wants to show the market -- if the rally keeps going, it has many measures to slow it down and the market will fail if it wants to make speculative bets,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. “It’s more of a symbolic move, as no matter how the PBOC boosts funding costs on foreign exchange, the rate on the yuan will almost always be higher.”The PBOC set its daily reference rate at 6.3572 on Tuesday, only marginally weaker than the average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. The currency gained 0.2% to 6.3634 per dollar as of 9:52 a.m. in Hong Kong, while the onshore rate strengthened 0.1%.Betting on the yuan has been a successful strategy in the past year. The currency has surged 13% against the dollar since last May, when it was near its lowest level since 2008 amid the effects of the pandemic and the trade war with the U.S. Brokerages including Citic Securities Co., Scotiabank and Westpac Banking Corp. expect the currency to climb to 6.2 against the dollar. That would be the strongest since a 2015 devaluation.The yuan is supported by China’s economic recovery and its higher-yielding markets are attractive to global investors. A backdrop of imported inflation is bolstering the argument for a stronger yuan. Against a basket of trading partners, the Chinese currency is the strongest since 2016.The foreign-exchange reserve ratio hike will likely freeze about $20 billion of liquidity, according to Guan Tao, a former official at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The increase demonstrates the Chinese central bank’s strong determination to curb rapid appreciation in the yuan, and PBOC has more tools if speculation emerges in the currency market, he said.Recent history shows traders should be wary. In the wake of the devaluation, the yuan fell about 11% by the end of 2016, surged 11% through its 2018 peak, before reversing again to sink 13% by September 2019. When momentum in the yuan became too extreme, authorities often took steps to arrest the moves. In early 2018, for instance, the yuan fell the most in two months as authorities gave banks the green light to submit quotes for weaker fixings.Still, analysts remain unconvinced of the potency of the latest measure. Fundamental factors supporting the yuan -- such as its interest-rate premium and high inflation -- remain intact, Citigroup Inc. economists led by Liu Li-gang wrote in a note.“While this policy will lock in a certain amount of capital inflow and make foreign exchange funding costs higher, its effectiveness remains in doubt,” Liu wrote.Any tightening in dollar funding onshore won’t be sustained because global investors can easily obtain cheap foreign-exchange overseas and invest in yuan bonds, according to Ju Wang, a senior currency strategist at HSBC Bank Plc.Beijing seems to be sticking to its goal of liberalizing markets as part of President Xi Jinping’s plans to reduce moral hazard. It’s not just the yuan where direct intervention is now an unusual sight. The ‘national team’ of state-backed funds is rarely seen in the $12 trillion stock market anymore, unless moves risk turning into panic or mania. Even in the commodities market, where officials are struggling to cool prices, efforts have largely been verbal rather than direct.If the central bank takes additional assertive actions, such as setting dramatically weaker fixings, that could reinforce the belief that only heavy-handed intervention is worth paying attention to. Yet the Communist Party has made it clear it will act to reduce speculation and guard against risks to financial stability, especially in the run-up to the centenary of the Party’s founding this July.“We don’t see this as an one-off change, but likely the start of a trend,” Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered, said of Monday’s move by the PBOC. “It could be seen as a new mechanism to manage the yuan in the medium term, together with other counter-cyclical measures.”(Adds 5th paragraph to show PBOC’s fixing on Tuesday and latest pricing of yuan.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • “Never give up:” A Hong Kong boy band has emerged as the voice of a city under crackdown

    The pop group's songs reflect an undying fighting spirit, and are lauded as powerful acts of expression at a time when that freedom is being restricted.

  • Here's How General Motors Could Go to the Moon

    Weighing in at an $87 billion market capitalization, and with $9 billion in annual profit, General Motors (NYSE: GM) is a 10 P/E stock. GM is also an industrial giant, and its chances of becoming popular enough to send its stock price "to the moon" -- like a meme stock -- aren't great.

  • Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - media

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan is considering requiring fans attending the Tokyo Olympics to show negative COVID-19 test results or vaccination records, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Monday, as a new poll showed public opposition to the Games remained strong. Japan extended on Friday a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas to June 20, and with the opening of the Games less than two months away, public confidence has been shaken by a fourth wave of coronavirus infections and a slow vaccination rollout. Foreign spectators have already been banned and organisers are expected to make a decision next month on whether Japanese fans will be able to attend the Games, set to run between July 23 and Aug. 8., and under what conditions.

  • Boeing Shares Down 1.5% on 787 Dreamliners Delivery Delays – Report

    Shares of Boeing (BA) declined 1.5% on Friday as the company has paused deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners, according to the Wall Street Journal. American Airlines (AAL) was expected to receive a new Dreamliner this week. However, the delivery cannot be fulfilled by Boeing until next week at the earliest. The delay follows a recent 5-month suspension in deliveries of aircraft due to production issues. Last year, a review of Boeing’s Dreamliner production was initiated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which has increased scrutiny of the company’s 737 MAX manufacturing operations following earlier factory slip-ups. The FAA recently requested more information about the company’s proposed solution for addressing previously identified quality lapses. (See Boeing stock analysis on TipRanks) Boeing told the WSJ that it is working in a speedily and transparent manner to give out the details. The company is required to prove that its inspection method, which is time-consuming and labor-intensive, adheres to the federal safety regulations. Last month, Boeing CEO David Calhoun revealed plans to deliver 10-12 Dreamliners every month. With the recent development, the company will most likely miss that target. The delivery halt could bring further pressure on the company’s finances since customers usually pay most of the aircraft’s price on receipt of the aircraft. On May 25, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $274 (10.9% upside potential) on the stock. Liwag believes that 737 aircraft are flying at an increasing number of airlines both in the U.S. and internationally. He added, “Airlines have shown some improvement in the number of flights following the grounding of 737 MAX planes in April. WoW, AAL had an increase of 29% while UAL had an increase of 46%.” Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 7 Buys and 7 Holds. The average analyst price target of $270 implies 9.3% upside potential from current levels. Shares of Boeing have jumped 63.2% over the past year. Related News: Nutanix Posts Smaller-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats Estimates Medtronic Posts a Blowout Quarter as Revenue Outperforms, Bumps up Dividend Sanofi and GSK Commence Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Big Lots Posts Upbeat Q1 Results; Shares Drop 5.5% Canopy Growth Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Watch Out For LiveXLive Media to Snap up Gramophone Media PopReach Swings to Profit in Q1, Revenue Falls

  • 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Check Out

    Cryptocurrencies are all the rage these days, particularly with speculative investors. What used to be a "fringe" investment is now front and center in the financial press. Even financial networks...

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — May 31

    BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep.

  • Don't sleep on these Milwaukee Bucks

    They’ll be underdogs in the court of public opinion, but they don’t feel like it after sweeping the Miami Heat.

  • 50 Housing Markets That Are Turning Ugly

    The U.S. housing market has been strong, and home prices have been rising steadily since 2012. However, with the pandemic housing boom and low mortgage rates, signs of weakness can appear quickly --...

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area

  • Partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son held in Belize after police officer shot dead

    The partner of Lord Ashcroft's son is in custody after a police officer was shot in Belize. Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, whose father is Lord Ashcroft – the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party – was detained after police say she was found near where superintendent Henry Jemmott's body was discovered on Friday. Mr Jemmott, a father of five, was found floating in the sea next to a pier off the eastern coast of Belize after being shot. Investigators said his police-issued firearm was found on the pier. Police say the pair were alone together before he died. However, Marie Jemmott Tzul, the officer’s sister, told The Telegraph they were not having an affair. "There was no romantic relationship at all," she said. Mr Jemmott’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination had ruled out an accident or suicide. But the police have not confirmed this claim and the results of the inquest are due to be released on Monday.

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said

  • Sarm Heslop: Police on British Virgin Islands still searching for missing woman

    Recent discovery of a woman’s body was found not to be hers because it was ‘not Caucasian’

  • The fire next time: After latest Gaza war, Jerusalem remains a spark for conflict

    As the latest cease-fire continues to hold, competing claims to Jerusalem by Israel and Palestinians will likely fuel new fighting, both sides say.

  • Dog walker finds body in South Boston

    Police homicide detectives are investigating Monday after a body was found by a dog walker in South Boston.

  • Tulsa race massacre: Biden urges Americans to reflect on ‘deep roots of racial terror’ amid calls for reparations

    President says federal government must reckon with role in ‘stripping wealth and opportunity from Black communities’ in decades after violence

  • American Airlines bans alcohol after customer altercations as Memorial Day weekend travel surges

    An American Airlines official says there have been ‘deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft’ over the past week, as travel in the US has soared