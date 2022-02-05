S. Korea politicians criticize China over traditional dress

A performer, second from right, clad in a traditional Korean dress waves during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Major South Korean presidential candidates accused China of laying claim to their culture after the performer wore white and light purple hanbok dress during the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Lim Hwa-young/Yonhap via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Major South Korean presidential candidates accused China of laying claim to their culture after a performer wore a traditional Korean dress during the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

A woman in a white and light purple hanbok dress marched along other performers apparently representing China’s various ethnic groups as they carried the Chinese national flag during Friday's event at Beijing’s National Stadium.

The resentment expressed by South Korean politicians came amid public sensitivity about recent Chinese claims on the internet about the origins of major Korean cultural items, including kimchi, a national dish of fermented cabbage.

But some South Koreans saw the reaction by their politicians as misguided, saying it was clear that the woman was representing an estimated 2 million ethnic Koreans living in China.

Aside from the online bickering about kimchi and hanbok, South Korea and China also have a long history dispute over the domain of ancient kingdoms whose territories stretched from the Korean Peninsula to Manchuria.

South Koreans see these kingdoms as Korean, but China began to claim them as part of its national history in the early 1980s. Experts say Beijing’s intent was to ideologically support its policies governing ethnic minorities, including the large communities of ethnic Koreans in the northeast, a group the hanbok-wearing performer was apparently representing at the Games' opening ceremony.

“Do not covet the culture (of others),” Lee Jae-myung, a presidential candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party at the March election, wrote on Facebook hours after the event.

Park Chan-dae, a lawmaker and spokesperson for Lee’s camp, accused China of disguising hanbok as Chinese and insisted that China's claims to Korean culture have become an “extremely significant issue.”

He also mentioned South Koreans’ anger over a Chinese government-backed academic project launched in the early 2000s, which produced a series of studies arguing the kingdoms of Goguryeo (37 B.C.-A.D. 668) and Balhae (698–926) as Chinese.

“We cannot ignore China’s blatant attempt to (claim Korean culture) while using a stage like the Olympics,” Park said during a briefing on Saturday.

When asked about the hanbok-wearing performer, Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative candidate locked in a tight race with Lee, mentioned Goguryeo and Balhae and described them as “shining parts of Korean history.”

Lee Yang-soo, a campaign spokesman of Yoon’s People Power Party, said the opening ceremony was “tarnished” and vowed a stern response to Chinese attempts to “destroy the cultural identity of (South Korea) and distort history.”

Lee also criticized South Korean Sports Minister Hwang Hee, who is leading a government delegation in Beijing, for reportedly refusing to lodge a protest to organizers over the hanbok-wearing performer.

Hwang told South Korean reporters in Beijing that the opening ceremony could cause “misunderstandings” between the countries, but that Seoul had no plans to protest.

Kang Min-jin, a member of the progressive Justice Party, said the hanbok-wearing woman could have been a meaningful representation for ethnic Koreans living in China.

“Hanbok does not only belongs to us, but also to our fellow Koreans who live as Chinese citizens in China … they too have the right to their culture and clothing to be respected by their state,” she said on Facebook. “If hanbok had been excluded from the (opening ceremony) that displayed the traditional clothing of many ethnic groups living in China, how would that have felt for the ethnic Koreans?"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-S.Korea irked over 'Korean traditional dress' in Beijing Winter Games ceremony

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean politicians and activists criticised what they called China's "cultural appropriation", after a woman appearing to be wearing Korean traditional dress appeared among those representing China's different ethnic groups during the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games on Friday. China is home to around two million ethnic Koreans, half of whom live on the Chinese side of the North Korean border, and they are a recognised minority group whose language and culture are granted official protection. South Koreans have expressed ire in the past over recent Chinese claims that some aspects of Korean culture such as kimchi, a Korean side dish made with fermented cabbage, or traditional Korean dress called hanbok, are of Chinese origin.

  • Chinese dissident Ai voices criticism as Winter Games open

    The dissident Chinese architect behind the Beijing stadium hosting Friday’s opening ceremony of the Winter Games has scoffed at the head of the U.N. health agency, saying China should award him “a gold medal” for not asking hard questions about its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ai Weiwei, possibly China’s best-known dissident, aired criticism of Beijing’s human rights record and response to the pandemic, in an interview with The Associated Press Friday, in which he also took aim at World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

  • Olympics-Lack of big cauldron and flame was innovation - ceremony director

    A snowflake instead of a huge cauldron and a "micro-flame" in place of a roaring fire at the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics were an "innovation" celebrating the human spirit, the ceremony's director said on Saturday. Fans watching the climactic moment of Friday's start of the Beijing 2022 Games were left wondering where the usually dramatic burst of flame was, when the final torchbearers placed the lit torch on a large snowflake-shaped metal structure without any further ignition and it was lifted into the air. The faint flame reflected unity and the original aspiration of human beings, said Zhang Yimou.

  • Chloe Kim’s Father Quit His Job to Make Her Olympic Dream Come True—Meet Her Parents

    For her parents, Chloe is the American dream.

  • Lone Suicide Bomber with 'Disturbing Lethality' Carried Out Kabul Airport Attack, US Military Says

    Investigators determined that the attack was "not preventable" in spite of indications of threats to the airport beforehand.

  • Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported 351 cases of coronavirus on Saturday, a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic, further pressuring the government's "dynamic zero-COVID" strategy as other major cities opt to live with the virus. Health Secretary Sophia Chan said at a news conference she expects cases to rise "exponentially" following the Lunar New Year holiday due to an increase in family and social gatherings and appealed several times for people to stay indoors. "Stay at home, please," Chan said as she again urged people, especially the elderly, to get vaccinated.

  • There's a New Shirtless Athlete in the Olympics Opening Ceremony — and Tonga's Flag Bearer Approves!

    Bobsleigh and skeleton star Nathan Crumpton appeared at Friday's ceremony in traditional American Samoa garments

  • Taiwan condemns 'contemptible' timing of China-Russia partnership

    Taiwan on Saturday condemned as "contemptible" the timing of China and Russia's "no limits" partnership at the start of the Winter Olympics, saying the Chinese government was bringing shame to the spirit of the Games. China and Russia, at a meeting of their leaders hours before the Winter Olympics officially opened, backed each other over standoffs on Ukraine and Taiwan with a promise to collaborate more against the West. Russia voiced its support for China's stance that democratically-governed Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and opposition to any form of independence for the island.

  • Russian athletes skirted Olympic sanctions by wearing their country's flag on their sleeves during the Beijing opening ceremony

    Russia received a four-year ban from the games due to past doping violations, so Russian athletes will compete as Russian Olympic Committee, or ROC.

  • China is watching: Olympians go to great lengths to avoid stolen data at 2022 Games

    Some athletes are bringing burner phones and laptops to Beijing because of the threat of having their personal date compromised.

  • Philippines' Duterte defends $565-million gas deal after senate endorses complaint

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday defended the sale of an oil and gas concession to a firm controlled by a tycoon ally after a senate panel approved the filing of charges against energy ministry officials. "I am convinced that this was a private transaction between private entities that must be respected," Duterte said, adding that the national interest has been protected. Udenna Corp, a company owned by Dennis Uy, a friend of Duterte, acquired https://www.reuters.com/article/us-philippines-chevron-malampaya-idUSKBN1XN1AG Chevron Corp's 45% in the country's Malampaya gas-to-power project worth $565 million in 2019.

  • Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

    Some actors in the little people community are not thrilled to have the Emmy-winning actor serve as their spokesperson.

  • Why geopolitics dominate Olympic narrative for Colorado experts

    With more than 20 Colorado competitors attending the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, local experts are weighing in on the geopolitical landscape, dynamics and risks associated with this year's host country.Why it matters: "[H]istorically, sports and politics are deeply intertwined," said professor Timothy Sisk, who teaches international and comparative politics at the University of Denver. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We think

  • Caught on camera: Chilling armed robbery at an Irvine restaurant

    A chilling holdup of two masked men robbing everyone at gunpoint at an Irvine restaurant was caught on camera.

  • Team USA's flag bearer sacrificed her spot in a Beijing event for a teammate before leading her country into the Olympics

    By offering to give up her bid to the 500-meter race, speedskater Brittany Bowe enabled American frontrunner Erin Jackson to compete in Beijing.

  • Kate Middleton Is Reportedly One of the Few People Who Could Get Harry & Meghan Back to the UK

    Strained relationships in the royal family have been at an all-time high in recent years. Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure from the U.K. to settle in North America in early 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have seemingly been on the outs as compared to the rest of the royal family. But […]

  • Andrew Heo, Ryan Pivirotto Advance to Quarterfinals for Short Track

    Two American short track speed skaters kept their Olympic dreams alive on Saturday morning.

  • LGBTQ athletes speak out against Chinese government's abuses

    LGBTQ Olympians are speaking out against the Chinese government's record of human rights abuses as the Winter Olympics kick off in Beijing.Why it matters: Critics have dubbed the Beijing Games the "genocide Olympics" due to the Chinese government's treatment of Uyghurs and other minority groups, among other atrocities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIt's added pressure on the International Olympic Committee, which has publicly b

  • Revealed: Prince Andrew to be deposed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre's lawyers on March 10 in London

    Prince Andrew will be deposed by lawyers for his accuser on March 10 at a “neutral” location in London, The Telegraph understands.

  • Holier-than-thou book banners in Florida ought to start with the Bible | Frank Cerabino

    A Polk County group got 16 books taken off school bookshelves, citing a Florida obscenity statue. Would the Bible meet that standard?