Korea Reactivates $1.1 Billion Bond Fund as Credit Strains Mount

Kyungji Cho
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is redoubling efforts to shore up local bonds as yields surge to decade highs and default risks spread, extending efforts to support markets after the country already stepped in earlier this year to slow a tumbling won.

Authorities will swiftly resume buying corporate debt via an existing 1.6 trillion won ($1.1 billion) bond stabilization fund, and will prepare for increasing the size via a capital call, the Financial Services Commission said in a statement. The fund was initially established in April 2020. It will closely monitor market unease that’s spread since issues concerning project financing asset-backed securities related to Gangwon province, according to the statement.

That comes after a missed payment on commercial paper recently by the developer of Legoland Korea theme park in that northeastern municipality, which along with an outsized rate hike by the Bank of Korea caused yields on such securities to surge to the highest since 2009.

There are also strains in the broader credit market, as fixed-income markets globally fall the most in years. Sales of new won bonds have plunged 90% this month.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

