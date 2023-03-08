S.Korea regulator fines two firms for naked shorts under stricter law

The Songdo International Business District in Incheon, west of Seoul, is seen in this aerial photo
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's financial regulator fined two firms for naked short selling in the local stock market, for the first time under the new law of heavier penalties.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said that the firms were each fined 2.18 billion won and 3.87 billion won for their illegal trading in 2021, in a statement released on Wednesday.

They were the first cases fined under the revised Capital Markets Act that came in effect in April 2021 and raised fines to maximum five times of illegal profits from 100 million won, according to the FSC.

Naked short selling of stocks - in which an investor short sells shares without first borrowing them or determining they can be borrowed - is banned by the Capital Markets Act in South Korea.

The Commission did not name the firms in the statement.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee)

Recommended Stories

  • USA TODAY updates bracketology. Where Penn State sits before Big Ten tournament

    USA TODAY Sports has updated its bracketology. Where Penn State sits before the Big Ten tournament.

  • Merckx's Tour win record 'just a number' says sprint king Cavendish

    Mark Cavendish says he is not thinking about beating cycling icon Eddy Merckx's record of stage wins at the Tour De France as the veteran sprint king rolls into another season in the saddle."I'm not going there (the Tour de France) just to win one more time but to win as much as possible.

  • Dylan Raiola-USC speculation won’t die down anytime soon

    Watch recruiting analysts discuss the recruitment of Dylan Raiola.

  • Amelie’s French Bakery & Cafe Is The Best Best Bakery In North Carolina

    In 2006, the city’s NoDa district welcomed Marguerite’s, a French bakery that aimed to be a warm gathering spot where people could sit at the counter and watch puff pastry being laminated or meet their friends for espressos and baked goods over board games. In 2008, partners Greg Hardee, Bill Lamb, and Lynn St. Laurent (who had worked at Marguerite’s) bought the space and opened it as Amélie’s French Bakery & Café.

  • EU meets to forge plan for rushing ammo to Ukraine

    EU defence ministers on Wednesday discussed plans to raid their stockpiles to rush one billion euros' worth of ammunition to Ukraine and place joint orders for more to ensure supplies keep flowing.The second part of the plan is to pool EU and Ukraine demands to place massive joint orders that would incentivise ammunition producers to ramp up their capacity.  

  • Rupee Bear StanChart Now Sees Gains to Highest Since August

    (Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc., which was among the most bearish forecasters for the Indian rupee over the past couple of years, is turning more upbeat on the currency amid an improvement in the nation’s trade deficit and a softer dollar.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicarePowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows W

  • UK defends asylum plan after Nazi-era Germany comparison

    Britain Wednesday hit back at critics including the UN refugee agency and football presenter Gary Lineker, after he compared its new plan on illegal immigration to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.Rights groups including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said the plan would make Britain itself an international outlaw under European and UN conventions on asylum.

  • Panthers S Xavier Woods teases call to David Tepper about Lamar Jackson

    Panthers S Xavier Woods might want to put a good word in to David Tepper about Lamar Jackson.

  • Credit Suisse equities business under the microscope after revenue crash

    At the grandiose Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, Credit Suisse hosted its top clients in October amid growing doubts it was still in the securities trading game after a series of high-profile blunders. As the sun rose in Florida on day two, back in London, the Swiss bank's managers were unveiling their latest restructuring plans - and the global securities trading business being showcased in Miami was in the crosshairs. Scarred by a $5.5 billion hit from the unravelling of U.S. investment firm Archegos in 2021, a retreat from the hedge fund business and unprecedented client outflows, Credit Suisse said it needed billions in capital and planned to spin off the bulk of its investment bank, sending its shares into a tailspin.

  • Pratt & Whitney awarded $5.2 billion contract to develop engines for F-35 Lightning II

    The total contract value for lots 15-17, with exercised options, is about $8 billion and will fund over 418 F135 engines, Pratt & Whitney said. It also includes program management, engineering support, production support and tooling. The U.S. government had cleared Pratt & Whitney to resume deliveries of its F-135 engine for the F-35 fighter jet last month after a halt was put in place in December following the discovery of a safety concern.

  • Retail executives spent last year getting inventories in 'great shape': Morning Brief

    After a pandemic crunch and the following glut, things seems to be just right — and the stocks are moving.

  • Rivian Stuns Investors With Very Bad News

    The EV upstart, seen as a serious rival to Tesla, plans to raise additional capital to finance its operations. The stock falls.

  • Rivian's Falling, but Another Vehicle Stock Is Taking an Even Harder Hit

    Tuesday morning brought some bad news for these two industrial stocks even as the market looked poised to inch higher.

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • This Soaring AI Stock Could Benefit From a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030

    It has fascinated investors and prompted them to think about where this advanced technology could go next. Cathie Wood is the head of Ark Investment Management, and the firm is a great resource for that information because it's solely focused on making bets on the most innovative up-and-coming technologies. In its Big Ideas 2023 report, it made some bold predictions about the future of AI.

  • Nvidia will soar 19% as the market's top semiconductor stock because their chips work most seamlessly with AI and they already have a head start, Credit Suisse says

    Analysts at Credit Suisse have a price target of $275 on Nvidia, saying its hardware and software give it an edge over rivals in AI.

  • If You'd Invested $100 in Shiba Inu at the Start of 2021, Here's the Mind-Blowing Amount You'd Have Now

    The star of that show was an obscure dog-themed meme token called Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which delivered one of the greatest gains in financial history during that year. Had you invested $100 in Shiba Inu on Jan. 1, 2021, I'll show you the mind-blowing amount you'd have today -- despite the token, and the broader crypto sector, plunging in value during the past year or so. Shiba Inu is no exception, but it does have a passionate community behind it, including developers who continue to create new use cases.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • GE stock has skyrocketed 80% in 5 months — JPMorgan says that's a problem

    GE's stock is too richly valued, warns the influential JPM coverage team.

  • Should You Hold Intel Corporation (INTC) for the Long Term?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Growth Index. The strategy gained in seven out of nine sectors it invested in the quarter on […]