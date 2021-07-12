S.Korea reports 1,100 new coronavirus cases, toughest curbs in force in Seoul

An employee takes a break outside a shop amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul
Hyonhee Shin
·1 min read
By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 1,100 new coronavirus cases for July 11, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Monday, as the country's toughest anti-COVID curbs take effect in Seoul in an attempt to quell its worst-ever outbreak.

The number was the highest ever recorded on a Sunday, KDCA data showed, though below three consecutive days of peaks leading up to 1,378 on Friday.

The new wave of infections have so far brought fewer serious cases and deaths than earlier rounds, with many older and more vulnerable South Koreans now vaccinated against the virus. The latest outbreak brings South Korea's total COVID-19 cases to date to 169,146, with 2,044 deaths, well below numbers seen in many other industrialised countries.

But health authorities have expressed concerns over the rising number of young patients who have not yet received vaccine shots, and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in recent outbreaks.

Starting Monday, the government has imposed the strictest level of social distancing in Seoul and neighbouring areas for the first time, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kenneth Maxwell)

