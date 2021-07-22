S.Korea reports 1,842 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily increase -KDCA

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a public health center in Seoul
Hyonhee Shin
·1 min read

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea on Thursday reported another daily record of 1,842 coronavirus cases, as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks amid rising infections nationwide fuelled by the more contagious Delta variant.

The latest numbers include 270 sailors on an anti-piracy navy destroyer patrolling the waters off Africa who were flown home on Tuesday after being infected with COVID-19.

Authorities are considering expanding the restrictions imposed for the capital Seoul and neighbouring areas last week, as small clusters continue to emerge nationwide.

Some 64.3% of the 1,533 domestically transmitted cases came from regions beyond the greater Seoul area, the highest level since the country's first COVID-19 wave erupted from a church in the southeastern city of Daegu.

The numbers for the Seoul metropolitan area have slightly dropped from more than 80% following restrictions such as a ban on gatherings of more than two people after 6 p.m.

South Korea's total infections rose to 184,103 cases with 2,063 deaths, KDCA data showed.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • S.Korea leaders apologise for navy ship COVID outbreak amid vaccine furore

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's prime minister and defence minister apologised as hundreds of COVID-19-infected sailors were flown to Seoul on Tuesday after a navy destroyer patrolling the waters off Africa was found to be riddled with the coronavirus. The whole crew arrived home on Tuesday after the government carried out an emergency air evacuation, the defence ministry said. The rare double apology underscored simmering anger in South Korea over the handling of the pandemic as a fourth wave of infections sweeps through the country with just 13% of the 52 million population fully inoculated amid vaccine shortages.

  • Mexico in talks to produce Italy's GRAd-COV2 COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexican authorities said on Wednesday they are in talks with Italian health authorities and Italian biotech firm ReiThera about the possibility of producing the GRAd-COV2 COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico. Deputy Foreign Minister Martha Delgado traveled to Italy to speak with Francesco Vaia, director of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and ReiThera executives to discuss the option of producing the vaccine in Mexico, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

  • New York City requires health workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly

    As part of a nationwide response to the threat posed by the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant, New York City will require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly tests for workers at city-run hospitals and clinics. The new policy will go into effect on Aug. 2, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference on Wednesday. "Because of the Delta variant, increasingly the choice is between infection or vaccination, and that can mean the difference between life and death," Dave Chokshi, the city's health commissioner, said at the same briefing.

  • South Korea reports new daily record amid Delta-driven surge

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea reported a daily record of 1,784 coronavirus cases for Tuesday, breaking a mark set last week, as the country grapples with a surge in Delta-driven outbreaks, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday. Genetic analysis of 2,381 infections last week found nearly 40% were the Delta variant, KDCA data showed. Despite the record number of cases, South Korea has seen no significant increase in hospitalisations or deaths, with a mortality rate of 1.13% and the number of severe cases at 214 as of Tuesday.

  • Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

    The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travelers until at least Aug. 21. The announcement by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. It’s unclear how, or if, the U.S. decision will affect the Canadian decision.

  • This Vaccine Protects You the Least From the Delta Variant, New Study Says

    After months of progress, the arrival and spread of the Delta variant is creating a serious obstacle to finally ending the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the "hypertransmissible" strain is responsible for 83.2 percent of new cases that had been genetically sequenced as of July 17. As a result, health experts are now urging those who remain unvaccinated to get their shots to stop the current outbreaks that are largely affecting areas wit

  • Two doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots effective against Delta variant, study finds

    Two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are nearly as effective against the highly transmissible Delta coronavirus variant as they are against the previously dominant Alpha variant, a study published on Wednesday showed. Officials say vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant, now the dominant variant worldwide, though the study reiterated that one shot of the vaccines is not enough for high protection. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, confirms headline findings given by Public Health England in May about the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca, based on real-world data.

  • 1.5 million children have lost parents to pandemic; potential brain gateway for virus found

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. During the first 14 months of the pandemic, an estimated 1.5 million children worldwide experienced the death of a parent, custodial grandparent, or other relative who cared for them, as a result of COVID-19, according to a study published in The Lancet https://bit.ly/3wW1wqg on Tuesday. The orphanhood estimates are drawn from mortality data from 21 countries that account for 77% of global COVID-19 deaths and from the United Nations Population Division.

  • Rogue oysters threaten to disrupt Tokyo Olympics, after officials shelled out $1 million for repairs

    Tokyo Olympic officials are closely monitoring the waterway where canoeing and rowing events are to take place for an unusual threat: Rogue oysters. The Olympics, which were already postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and in the midst of a fresh outbreak, are bracing for the possibility of an influx of shellfish at the Sea Forest Waterway after organizers spent an estimated 140 million yen (around $1.3 million) in repairs, according to the BBC.Subscribe to The Post Most newslette

  • US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

    U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II, public health officials said Wednesday. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years. The drop spelled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials said is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

  • As many as 200 Americans have now reported possible symptoms of 'Havana Syndrome'

    Almost half of those reporting symptoms are linked to the CIA, say officials, with possible cases in Berlin and Vienna and on every continent but Antarctica.

  • Tell-All Authors Confronted Donald Trump On His Lies And He Replied With 1 Word

    The former president was uncharacteristically honest with his response to Washington Post journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker.

  • Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Is Afraid to Ask These Questions About Melania Trump

    There have always been a lot of questions about Donald Trump’s marriage to Melania Trump because we often witnessed moments that looked less-than-happy during their time in the White House. Now author Michael Wolff is questioning whether the former First Lady is even living with her husband. Wolff had a bird’s eye view of the […]

  • Navy SEAL, Shark Tank winner, takes on vulnerable Arizona House Democrat

    A protege of American Sniper, Chris Kyle, and Shark Tank contestant backed by billionaire Mark Cuban on Tuesday said he plans to challenge vulnerable three-term Arizona Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran.

  • Paul Krugman Points Out The Unusual Thing About The GOP Cult Of Donald Trump

    "Many people, myself included, have declared for years that the GOP is no longer a normal political party," the economist wrote in his New York Times column.

  • 'Billionaire looting the city': Locals turn ire toward Athletics as Oakland lays out terms for new ballpark

    Tuesday's city council meeting allowed Oakland residents to speak up about the strong-arm tactics of the franchise and MLB.

  • GOP Lawmakers Want to Cancel Ice Cream After Ben & Jerry’s Fiasco

    Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via GettySen. James Lankford (R-OK) is among a vexed group of lawmakers coming forward with threats to cancel ice cream after Ben & Jerry’s announced this week it wouldn’t renew its current license agreement with its manufacturer in Israel which also distributes frozen treats to the West Bank.“If Ben & Jerry’s wants to have a meltdown & boycott Israel, OK is ready to respond. Oklahoma has an anti-boycott of Israel law in place,” Lankford wrote on Twitter Wednesday. More than t

  • Twitter Suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene And People Want To Know 1 Thing

    "Time out is for kindergartners. People this dangerous need a permanent ban," one critic responded to the conspiracy-endorsing Republican's penalty.

  • Disney World shared the first photo of its Joe Biden animatronic and explained what will happen to its previous Donald Trump figure

    The animatronic will be featured at Disney World's Hall of Presidents attraction in Magic Kingdom. It will also speak during the show.

  • California Treasurer Fiona Ma Accused of Sexually Harassing Agency Director

    (Bloomberg) -- California Treasurer Fiona Ma is facing a lawsuit from a former executive director who is accusing her of sexual harassment, discrimination and wrongful termination.Judith Blackwell, who at one point oversaw two key housing finance agencies, said the treasurer exposed her naked rear end to her many times and gave her gifts such as edible marijuana, according to the suit filed July 13 in state court in Sacramento. Blackwell said Ma fired her without providing any reason in January