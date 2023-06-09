S.Korea salt demand grows before Fukushima wastewater release

STORY: Japan's planned release of wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant in the summer is leading to a high demand for salt in South Korea, due to fears of contamination.

Some shoppers are bulk buying salt, as well as seafood, to store at home, and retailers are stockpiling in fear of a supply shortage.

South Korea's fisheries authorities have vowed to ramp up efforts to monitor natural salt farms for any rise in radioactive substances, and maintain a ban on seafood from waters near Fukushima.

But this hasn't stopped some people from buying a lot more than they need, worried about the potential health hazards stemming from Japan's move.

"I worry the release of wastewater could not only pollute the ocean and lead to health problems but also raise salt and seafood prices. My life as a housewife will become more difficult and challenging.”

Japan's plan to release more than a million metric tons of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima power plant remains contentious for its closest neighbour.

More than 85% of the South Korean public oppose Japan’s plan, according to a recent survey by local pollster Research View, with seven in 10 people said they would consume less seafood if the wastewater release goes ahead.

Sea salt is a key ingredient in Korean cookery.

Hyun Yong-gil, an owner of a wholesale salt store in Seoul, said sales have risen by "40 to 50%" in recent days while prices are also going up.

“It may look like I have a lot of salt to sell here, but those are already all sold out and waiting to be delivered. Apparently, there’s not enough supply so I haven't received more salt. I need to do my business, but there's no more salt. That’s the situation now.”

Sea salt prices have gone up by nearly 27% in the first week of June from two months ago, according to South Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Sea salt was a trending topic on an online shopping website in the country on Friday, and social media posts talking about buying salt in large amounts and urging people to do the same have also gone viral.

Shares of salt and seafood manufacturers have also rallied in South Korea in recent days.