S.Korea set to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

Heekyong Yang
·2 min read

By Heekyong Yang

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is likely to bar Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc from charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curbs by a major economy that could hurt the tech giants' lucrative revenue streams.

The parliament's legislation and judiciary committee is expected on Tuesday to approve the amendment of the Telecommunications Business Act, dubbed the "Anti-Google law," banning app store operators with dominant market positions from forcing certain payment systems.

If the bill gets the committee's approval, it will be put to a final vote on Wednesday. Lawmakers in South Korea started raising the issue of the tech giants' commission structure since the middle of last year.

Apple and Google have both faced global criticism because they require software developers using their app stores to use proprietary in-app payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30% on in-app purchases.

The European Union last year proposed the Digital Markets Act, taking aim at app store commissions. The rules are designed to affect large companies, but some European lawmakers are in favour of tightening them to specifically target American technology giants, Reuters reported in June https://www.reuters.com/article/eu-tech-rules-idCNL2N2NJ22A.

Earlier this month in the United States, a bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill https://www.reuters.com/technology/us-lawmakers-introduce-bill-rein-apple-google-app-stores-2021-08-11 that would rein in app stores of companies that they said exert too much market control, including Apple and Google.

In South Korea, the home market of Android phone maker Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Google Play Store earned revenue of nearly 6 trillion won ($5.29 billion) in 2019, according to a government report published last year.

Earlier this year, Google said it will lower https://www.reuters.com/article/us-google-play-idUSKBN2B82B1 the service fee it charges developers on its app store from 30% to 15% on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year. Apple has made similar moves.

For Apple too, commissions from in-app purchases are a key part of its $53.8 billion services business, and are a major expense for some app developers.

In May, an antitrust lawsuit filed by the maker of the popular game "Fortnite" against Apple revealed that the game maker paid $100 million in commissions https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-made-more-than-100-mln-commissions-fortnite-executive-trial-2021-05-19 to Apple over two years.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul, Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • T-Mobile is giving customers a free year of Apple TV+

    For a few years now, wireless carriers in the US have offered their customers all manner of video and music freebies. Verizon (Engadget's parent company) has offered free subscriptions to Disney+, Apple Music and AMC+ recently, while T-Mobile has long offered its customers free Netflix access. Today, T-Mobile is adding another freebie to its offerings: Apple TV+. Starting on August 25th, customers on the carrier's Magenta or Magenta Max plans (as well as some Sprint legacy plans) will get one year of free Apple TV+ access.

  • RTX 3090 Owner Finds Old Glove Inside $1500 GPU

    Imagine this. You’ve just paid a ton for a new RTX 3090 Founders Edition GPU. You plug the card in, boot everything up and … wait, why is my super-expensive GPU running at 230 degrees?

  • Google is shutting down the Android Auto phone app

    Android Auto is best-known as a way to access your phone through a car's dashboard — this lets you easily access Google Maps, music apps and data without needing to use your phone. But for years now, Google has also offered an Android Auto experience directly on a phone, for people who don't have a compatible dashboard unit. More recently, Google has also been working on an "Assistant driving mode" (pictured above) that arrived earlier this year after a few delays. Now that Google Assistant driving mode is finished, though, the company will stop offering the old Android Auto experience on phones running Android 12.

  • Ditch the Long HDMI Cables and Go Wireless with an HDMI Extender

    Death to long HDMI cables.

  • These Motorola Phones Will Make You Rethink Paying $1,000 For a Samsung or iPhone

    Flagship features without flagship prices.

  • Cardano (ADA): Expect a Pullback and Another Rally Soon

    Cardano is now the 3rd largest cryptocurrency by market cap and has rightfully earned its separate coverage.

  • Here Are the Best High-End, Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras for Artists

    If you want to shoot high-end, pro-level images or video, consider purchasing a full-frame mirrorless camera. These are loaded with large, full-frame sensors, which provides a field of view equivalent to that of a standard 35-millimeter film camera—in other words, they don’t crop the frame. This means you’re working with, among other advantages, higher resolution, […]

  • This powerline adapter on Amazon lets you speed up home internet without paying more for service

    Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home, and it’s mind-blowing how good it is. That said, it’s also very expensive and not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi … The post This powerline adapter on Amazon lets you speed up home internet without paying more for service appeared first on BGR.

  • Best Buy is getting an early start on its massive Labor Day TV sales—here's what you need to know

    Best Buy is kicking off its Labor Day sale early with incredible deals on TVs from LG, TCL and more. Here's what you need to know.

  • Apple’s new iPad 9 launch date might’ve just leaked

    With September almost here, Apple is preparing for an exciting launch schedule. The iPhone 13 series is the most highly anticipated new Apple product of the season, but Apple has plenty of other product refreshes in the works. Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, iPad 9, and MacBook Pro might also launch … The post Apple’s new iPad 9 launch date might’ve just leaked appeared first on BGR.

  • The next iPhone will have insane amounts of storage packed into a familiar slim design. Here's what to expect from Apple's next-gen smartphone.

    Rumors are starting to fly about the latest iPhone lineup, which could be here as soon as October, analysts expect.

  • Cardano Alonzo Hard Fork: What You Need to Know

    Cardano prepares to enter the decentralized application space as smart contract functionality arrives.

  • Data leak exposed 38 million records, including COVID-19 vaccination statuses

    A Microsoft misconfiguration reportedly left data from more than 1,000 web apps in the open.

  • Lumen's metabolism tracking app comes to the Apple Watch

    Lumen says it can analyze your breath to test your metabolism. Now it's bringing that know-how to your watch for easier on-the-go testing.

  • New PS5 Models Replace Annoying Screw Used To Attach Stand

    Over in Australia, some folks have found new PS5 models being sold in stores. But don’t get too excited. These new console revisions aren’t adding in bigger hard drives or more powerful hardware. Instead, these new revisions seem to just make a few minor changes, including replacing a single screw.

  • What To Buy The 'Ted Lasso' Fan In Your Life

    From AFC Richmond jerseys to track suits to biscuit-baking, here's the best merch for "Ted Lasso"-themed gifts.

  • AirPods Pro are back at Amazon’s lowest price – but it looks like they might sell out

    Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And that’s especially true anytime Amazon has AirPods available at discounted … The post AirPods Pro are back at Amazon’s lowest price – but it looks like they might sell out appeared first on BGR.

  • Bitcoin Headed For $75,000, Analyst Says

    Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) next stop is $70.000 to $75,000, according to an industry insider and data analyst. What Happened: Yuri Mazur — head of data analysis at CEX.IO — recently told a crypto publicaiton Forkog that Bitcoin breaching $50,000 once again is a sign that we should expect it to soon reach new highs. According to him, if Bitcoin were to reach that price by the end of August, then bulls are likely to bring its price to new all-time highs of $70.000 to $75.000. What Else: Mazur believe

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Monday

    Get your week started right by shopping Amazon deals on everything from fitness trackers, kitchen scales and more

  • You’ll be so obsessed with this $29 smart home device on Amazon

    There are so many awesome smart home devices on Amazon. But there are always a few particular things that our readers gravitate toward. Mainly, it’s because they offer especially cool and convenient features. One hot example right now is best-selling Alexa smart plugs for $4.24 each that let you control all your “dumb” devices with … The post You’ll be so obsessed with this $29 smart home device on Amazon appeared first on BGR.