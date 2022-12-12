Korea Short-Term Debt Yields Fall for First Time Since 2021

Kyungji Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Short-term credit yields in South Korea fell for the first time in 20 months on Monday, the latest sign of recovery in a market roiled by the default of a property developer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yields on three-month commercial paper — which companies use to raise funds for short-term payments like payroll — dropped one basis point early in Seoul on Monday, which means borrowing conditions are improving. That would be the first daily decline since April 2021, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

The fall underscores the rebound underway in Korea’s credit market after officials unleashed measures including an aid package of at least 50 trillion won ($38 billion) to reverse the biggest runup in short-term yields since the global financial crisis after the developer of an amusement park in Gangwon province defaulted on its debt late September.

In a sign of strains easing, the spread on 3-year AA- corporate notes has begun narrowing and investor appetite for new debt appears to be growing.

Non-financial companies in Korea have sold 1.3 trillion won of bonds in the domestic market this month so far, more than the 1.2 trillion won they repaid, the first positive net issuance after two consecutive months of negative net sales, data from Korea Financial Investment Association show.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts Kenneth Ho and Chakki Ting said in a Dec. 10 note they saw value in Korean banks and companies rated AA and A.

Adding to the upbeat signs, Gangwon province repaid the 205 billion won of defaulted debt for the amusement park, Yonhap News reported, citing governor Kim Jin-tae.

--With assistance from Harry Suhartono and Jan Dahinten.

(Updates with detail, background from first paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

