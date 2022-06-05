S.Korea, U.S. launch eight missiles in response to N.Korea missile tests

FILE PHOTO: SAM is launched during joint live-firing exercise between U.S. and South Korea
·3 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles early on Monday off South Korea's east coast after North Korea launched a barrage of short-range ballistic missiles on Sunday, a South Korea defence ministry official said.

The action is a demonstration of "the capability and readiness to carry out precision strike" against the source of North Korea's missile launches or the command and support centres, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited the South Korean military as saying.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office last month, has vowed to take a tougher line against the North and agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden at a May summit in Seoul to upgrade joint military drills and their combined deterrence posture.

The militaries of South Korea and the United States fired eight surface-to-surface missiles over about 10 minutes starting at 4:45 a.m. on Monday (1945 GMT Sunday) in response to the eight missiles fired by the North on Sunday, Yonhap reported.

An official from South Korea's Defence Ministry confirmed eight Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) had been fired.

North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles, fired toward the sea off its east coast on Sunday, were probably its largest single test and came a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills.

The South Korea-U.S. bilateral exercises involved an American aircraft carrier for the first time in more than four years.

Japan and the United States also conducted a joint military exercise on Sunday in response to the latest North Korea missile tests.

North Korea, which is several weeks into battling its first known outbreak of COVID-19, has criticised previous joint drills as an example of Washington's continued "hostile policies" toward Pyongyang, despite its talk of diplomacy.

North Korea has conducted a flurry of missile launches this year, from hypersonic weapons to tests of its largest intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) for the first time in nearly five years.

Yonhap, citing an unidentified source, said the North's volley on Sunday was launched from four locations, including Sunan in the capital, Pyongyang.

North Korea continued with its recent trend of not reporting on missile launches in state media, which some analysts have said is meant to show that they are doing it as part of routine military drills.

Washington and Seoul officials also recently warned that North Korea appeared ready to resume nuclear weapons tests for the first time since 2017.

Last month, North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be its largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, after Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.

The combined forces of South Korea and the United States fired missiles in response to those tests too, which the two allies say are violations of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Last month, the United States called for more U.N. sanctions on North Korea over its ballistic missile launches, but China and Russia vetoed the suggestion, publicly splitting the U.N. Security Council on North Korea for the first time since it started punishing it in 2006, when North Korea conducted its first nuclear test.

(Reporting by Jack Kim and Choi Soo-hyang in Seoul; Writing by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Tom Hogue, Neil Fullick and Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan PM condemns N.Korea missile launch

    STORY: North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills.According to Japan's defense ministry, at least one missile had a variable trajectory, which indicates it could manoeuvre to evade missile defences.In recent weeks, North Korea has test-fired a range of missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). North Korea's last tests were on May 25, when it launched three missiles after U.S. President Joe Biden ended an Asia trip where he agreed to new measures to deter the nuclear-armed state.

  • In the Kharkiv region, the Russians are defending themselves, in the Donetsk region they are trying to attack - General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 5 JUNE 2022, 18:37 On the Kharkiv front, the Russians are actively defending themselves and shelling civilian infrastructure, and on the Sloviansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts they are trying to advance.

  • S.Korea: N.Korea missiles are 'serious provocation'

    STORY: South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew at between 70-370 miles at altitudes between 15 miles and 59 miles.In response, South Korea's National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han held a National Security Council meeting and President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered "expanded deterrence of South Korea and the United States and continued reinforcement of united defense posture."Later in the day, South Korean nuclear envoy Kim Gunn met U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, in Seoul and held a telephone conference with their Japanese counterpart Funakoshi Takehiro. The envoys said North Korea's missile launch is a clear violation of the U.N. Security Council resolutions and strongly condemned it, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

  • The US military is trying to identify dozens of airmen who didn't make it home from a daring bomber raid on 'Hitler's gas station'

    US airmen were told that bombing Nazi oil refineries in Ploesti could shorten WWII by six months. They were also told half of them might not survive.

  • N.Korea fires volley of missiles, prompting joint military drill by Japan, US

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, likely its largest single test, a day after South Korea and the United States ended joint military drills. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that at least eight missiles were fired from the Sunan area of the North Korean capital Pyongyang and they flew between 110 km-600 km (70-370 miles) at altitudes between 25 km to 90 km. In response to North Korea's missiles launch, Japan's Self Defence Force issued a statement that Japan and the United States had conducted a joint military exercise.

  • Closed airspace forces cancellation of Russian foreign minister's visit to Serbia - Ifax cites source

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Serbia has been cancelled after countries around Serbia closed their airspace to his aircraft, a senior foreign ministry source told the Interfax news agency on Sunday. The source confirmed a Serbian media report that said Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro had closed their airspace to the plane that would have carried Moscow's top diplomat to Belgrade on Monday. "Our diplomacy has yet to master teleportation," the source said.

  • Britain to send M270 rocket launchers to Ukraine

    Britain will supply Ukraine with multiple-launch rocket systems that can strike targets up to 80 km (50 miles) away, it said on Monday, in a move that was coordinated with the United States in response to Russia's invasion. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Britain's support for Ukraine would change as Russia's tactics evolved, explaining the gift of the M270 multiple-launch systems. "These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities," Wallace said in a statement.

  • Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

    Watch boxer out of all senses swing at mid air, fighting non-existent opponent in mid title bout in South Africa.

  • Ukrzaliznytsia chief refutes Moscow's claims T-72 tanks were at Kyiv facility struck by Russian missiles

    There is no military equipment on the territory of the Darnytsia Car Repair Plant (DVRZ) in the Ukrainian captial, which was hit by Russian missiles early on June 5, said the head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Alexander Kamyshin.

  • Former KC Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill admits we took his bait. Don’t let him do it twice

    Tyreek Hill’s upcoming podcast is titled, “It needed to be said,” but the most important thing in its trailer is what was left unsaid.

  • Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say

    Gunmen opened fire on worshippers and detonated explosives at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria on Sunday, leaving dozens feared dead, state lawmakers said. The attackers targeted the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state just as the worshippers gathered on Pentecost Sunday, legislator Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole said.

  • Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

    Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale […]

  • Russia strikes Kyiv, Putin warns about long-range weapons

    STORY: Russian missiles rocked Kyiv on Sunday, sending clouds of smoke wafting over the Ukrainian capital for the first time in more than a month.Ukraine said the strike hit a railway repair site; Moscow claimed it destroyed tanks sent by European countries.The attack comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that if the U.S. were to supply Ukraine with longer-ranged missiles and artillery, Russia would respond by striking new targets.Ukraine said Russia had carried out the strike on Kyiv using long-range missiles fired from bomber aircraft.Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak tweeted, "the Kremlin resorts to new insidious attacks. Today's missile strikes at Kyiv have only one goal - kill as many as possible.The strike on the capital comes as Russia has been concentrating its firepower in a vicious battle for the eastern Donbas region.Russian forces have been trying to seize the city of Sievierodonetsk.After retreating steadily in the city in recent weeks, a regional governor said Ukrainian troops mounted a surprise counter-attack, retaking half of it and continued to push the Russians back.Reuters could not independently verify the claims. Both sides say they have inflicted huge casualties in the fight for Sievierodonetsk, a battle that could determine the shape of the next phase of what is likely to be a protracted war of attrition. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been begging the U.S. and NATO countries for weapons to help hold off the Russian invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation.""We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia."President Joe Biden last week said Washington would supply Ukraine with advanced rocket systems after receiving assurances the weapons would not be used against targets in Russia.

  • Army veteran: 'We were under fire in some form or another almost every day'

    A bond hearing for a man accused of firing at law-enforcement officers Oct. 13 included testimony from his friends and family.

  • Iranian scientist and a senior military officer found dead in mysterious circumstances amid a new wave of tension between Iran and Israel

    An Iranian military officer from the secret Unit 840 and a weapons scientist were found dead in Tehran, fuelling tensions between Iran and Israel.

  • Fox Anchor Asks Steve Scalise If GOP Is 'Out Of Step' With Voters On Gun Control

    The Louisiana Republican called red flag laws unconstitutional, even after he was told they could have prevented recent deaths in Buffalo.

  • Blake Masters Blames Gun Violence on ‘Black People, Frankly’

    Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network/Wikimedia CommonsTech investor and Arizona Republican Senate hopeful Blake Masters acknowledges that the United States has a gun violence problem. But he also has a theory about why there’s a problem—it’s “Black people, frankly.”Masters boiled the issue down in an April 11 interview on the Jeff Oravits Show podcast, telling the host that “we do have a gun violence problem in this country, and it’s gang violence.”“It’s people in Chicago, St. Louis shooting each

  • Strike on the Sviatohirsk Lavra: Zelenskyy awaits the reaction of the UN and UNESCO

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 4 JUNE 2022, 17:32 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on the United Nations and UNESCO to expel Russia from these organisations as a terrorist state that is destroying historical monuments and social infrastructure in Ukraine.

  • Washington Post Adds Editor's Note To Amber Heard Op-Ed After Defamation Verdict

    The opinion piece that sparked Johnny Depp's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard now includes a note saying the court found parts of it to be defamatory.

  • Ukraine's World Cup quest ends in heartbreak, as USMNT learns its first opponent

    Ukraine lost to Wales, who'll face the USMNT on the World Cup's opening day. But lasting image of this qualifying decider was Ukrainian resilience.