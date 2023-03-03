S. Korea, US to go ahead with drills despite N. Korea threat

3
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries said Friday they’ll go ahead with large-scale annual military drills later this month despite North Korea’s threats to take “unprecedently” strong action against such training.

It’s likely that North Korea will respond to the upcoming South Korean-U.S. exercises with provocative missile tests and belligerent rhetoric because it views them as an invasion rehearsal.

In a joint press conference, the South Korean and U.S. militaries said they will conduct the Freedom Shield exercise, a computer-simulated command post training, from March 13-23 to strengthen their defense and response capabilities.

They said the training would focus on North Korean aggression, lessons learned from recent conflicts and the changing security environment.

“The Korea-U.S. alliance will prepare for the FS (Freedom Shield) training while maintaining a firm readiness against potential provocations by the North Korean military,” said Col. Lee Sung Jun, a spokesperson at the South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Lee said the allies would respond to possible North Korean provocations with “an overwhelming capability.”

During the exercises, the allies will also conduct a number of large-scale joint field training, called Warrior Shield FTX, to improve their operation execution capabilities, said Col. Isaac L. Taylor, a spokesperson for the U.S. military. He said the field trainings will include a combined amphibious drill.

“The Warrior Shield FTX stands for the ROK-U.S. alliance’s capability and resolution to ensure a combined defense posture to defend the ROK,” Taylor said, using South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

South Korea and the United States have been expanding their military exercises in the face of evolving North Korean nuclear threats. Emboldened by its advancing nuclear arsenal, North Korea test-fired more than 70 missiles last year, the most ever for a single year, and several more this year. Many of the missiles tested were nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike the U.S. mainland and South Korea.

North Korea has also threatened to use its nuclear weapons preemptively in potential conflicts with the United States and South Korea. The U.S. military has warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”

In January, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. would also increase its deployment of advanced weapons such as fighter jets and bombers to the Korean Peninsula.

Last month, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry warned the U.S. and South Korea would face “unprecedentedly persistent and strong counteractions” if they carry out their planned military drills this year that the North regards as “preparations for an aggression war.”

Later, Senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official Kwon Jong Gun said that the only way to reduce military tensions on the Korean Peninsula is for the United States to withdraw its plans to deploy strategic assets in South Korea and halt joint drills with its Asian ally. He said if the United States continues its “hostile and provocative practices” against North Korea, that can be regarded as a declaration of war against it.

North Korea has previously issued similar rhetoric in times of animosities with the United States and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

  • US, S.Korean troops to conduct largest combined drills in years

    The United States and South Korea will conduct more than ten days of large-scale military drills in March, including amphibious landings, officials from the two countries said on Friday. The exercises, dubbed "Freedom Shield", will be held from March 13-23 to strengthen the allies' combined defensive posture, the two militaries said in a statement released at a briefing in Seoul. "Freedom Shield is designed to strengthen defence and response capabilities of the Alliance by focusing within the exercise scenario on things such as the changing security environment, DPRK aggression and lessons learned from recent wars and conflicts," the statement said, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

  • US, South Korea Plan Joint Military Drill Set to Anger Pyongyang

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea plan to hold large-scale military drills in a move set anger Pyongyang, which has promised an unprecedented response to the exercises and threatened to turn the Pacific Ocean into its “firing range.”Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Citigrou

  • Ex-Malaysian PM Gets Rare Legal Victory in One of His 1MDB Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak scored a rare legal victory Friday as the country’s high court freed him from one of his cases involving troubled state fund 1MDB.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Citigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment

  • US Air Force Contracts Boeing For 26 E-7 Planes In $1.2B Deal

    Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) will begin developing two new U.S. variants of the E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft through a $1.2 billion Undefinitized Contract Action. The E-7 provides a fully integrated, combat-proven, flexible command and control node that delivers multi-domain awareness in the most challenging operational environments. Stu Voboril, E-7 program vice president and general manager, said, "It is the only advanced aircraft that is capable of meeting the U.S. Air F

  • US Expands Crackdown On China With Export Ban on Inspur, BGI

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Thursday announced export restrictions for dozens of Chinese entities, including server maker Inspur Group Co. and units of genetics firm BGI, citing activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interest.Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry, Twitter. Elon Found Hi

  • Cambodian opposition leader gets 27 years on treason charge

    A court in Cambodia on Friday found Kem Sokha, leader of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, guilty of treason and sentenced him to 27 years imprisonment to be served under house arrest. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court said he had colluded with a foreign power from 2010 until his arrest in September 2017. The Cambodia National Rescue Party was dissolved shortly after his 2017 arrest on related charges.

  • How are Russian airlines still flying if they can't import spare parts?

    After Russia invaded Ukraine, Western sanctions prevented Russian carriers from importing replacement parts, servicing their aircrafts overseas, and buying new, Western-made planes. Some leases to Russian airlines held by US or EU companies were cancelled, and their planes repossessed. As destinations in Europe and the US closed to Russian airlines, planes found themselves grounded.

  • China Feb services activity jumps sharply as demand recovers- Caixin PMI

    Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in February as the removal of tough COVID-19 restrictions revived customer demand, driving a solid increase in employment, a private sector survey showed on Friday. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 55.0 in February from 52.9 in January, a back-to-back monthly increase in activity after the government abruptly dismantled anti-virus measures in December. The reading tallies with an official services PMI released on Wednesday, suggesting a robust recovery in the sector is well under way.

  • Australia says all countries want to see China not supply weapons to Russia

    Australia's foreign minister said she raised Russia's invasion of Ukraine with her Chinese counterpart, telling reporters after their meeting that all countries want to see China "do the right thing" and not supply weapons to Russia. Washington and its allies have said in recent weeks that China was considering providing weapons to Russia, which Beijing denies. Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she raised Russia's conduct in her meeting with China's foreign minister Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi.

  • Publisher behind Xi biography released from China prison

    A Hong Kong-based publisher who was arrested while preparing to release an unauthorized biography of Chinese leader Xi Jinping has been freed after serving a 10-year sentence in a south China prison. The respected San Francisco-based rights monitoring group Dui Hua reported Thursday that Yao Wentian, 83, was released Feb. 26 and returned to his family in Hong Kong the next day. Yao was arrested in October 2013 and served his entire sentence apart from an eight-month term reduction in Dongguan prison near the border with the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

  • COVID call centers and testing sites close in further sign US is moving past the pandemic

    COVID-19 call centers and testing sites are closing across the United States as more Americans look to move on from the pandemic and with the emergency declaration set to end in May. In Rockland County, New York -- just north of New York City -- the call center closed Tuesday after three years in operation. The center was launched in early March 2020 after the county's health department became inundated with telephone calls from people asking questions about the virus.

  • NASA imagery reveals China's Mars rover hasn't moved in months as Chinese scientists scramble to save the mission

    The rover — part of China's first interplanetary mission — went into hibernation in May 2022 and was supposed to wake up in December.

  • Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

    A prominent lawyer has been found guilty of murdering his wife and son in a trial that has gripped America for weeks.

  • To survive nuclear apocalypse, you may have to eat nothing but mushrooms, rats, and insects

    Nuclear Armageddon survivors could start a new food system with mushrooms. The other options, like eating rats, might not be as appetizing.

  • Suspect was aware he took explosive in suitcase to airport, authorities say

    Federal authorities said in court Thursday that a Pennsylvania man was aware he had a prohibited explosive in a suitcase that he checked at an airport this week.

  • 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Stephanie Hsu was 'so nervous' to act 'weird' in front of Michelle Yeoh and the crew that the directors had to issue a disclaimer

    Stephanie Hsu said she made the directors of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" tell the crew that "she's going to act weird" while filming.

  • In a Reversal, Biden Says He’ll Sign Republican DC Crime Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’d sign Republican legislation barring the government in Washington, DC, from making changes to its own criminal code, reversing his earlier position in a move that will surely anger statehood advocates and others in the heavily Democratic city. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeSorry,

  • Billy Napier could use a hand with Florida football, but Tennessee coach Josh Heupel is no 'Goof' | Toppmeyer

    Steve Spurrier turned Ray Goff into a 'Goof'ball, but Billy Napier stares into a daunting lineup of rival coaches.

  • Fresno County mountain towns hammered by snow. Why aren’t they on California’s emergency list?

    Shaver Lake has been shut off to traffic since Highway 168 was closed Friday.

  • Russia repeated a battle tactic that failed miserably in Bucha and once again lost tanks critical to the war

    Ukraine said Russia lost 130 armored vehicles during three weeks of fighting in Vuhledar, which has been the site of the largest tank battle thus far.