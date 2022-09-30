S. Korea, US and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills

3
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces.

The North’s recent five missiles launches, the first such tests in a month, also came before and after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea on Thursday and reaffirmed the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.

The one-day three-nation training off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast is meant to cope with a North Korean push to advance its ability to fire missile from submarines, according to a South Korean navy statement.

North Korea has been building bigger submarines including a nuclear-powered one and testing sophisticated missiles that can be fired from them in recent years. That’s an alarming development for its rivals because it’s harder to detect underwater-launched missiles in advance.

South Korean officials said last weekend that they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile from a submarine.

Friday's drills involve the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan as well as U.S., South Korean and Japanese destroyers, the navy statement said. During the training, the navy ships from the three nations were to search and track a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine posing as a North Korean submarine while exchanging related information, according to media reports.

“We will respond and neutralize any forms of North Korean provocations in an overwhelming and decisive manner,” Capt. Cho, Chung-ho, commander of South Korean navy troops who took part in the training, was quoted as saying in the statement.

In addition to its submarine-launched missiles, North Korea has also a variety of nuclear-capable missiles that place both the United States and its allies South Korea and Japan within striking distance. This year, North Korea has performed a record number of missile tests as it refuses to resume long-stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Friday's training comes as South Korea and Japan are looking to mend ties frayed over history and trade disputes. The two Asian countries together host a total of 80,000 American troops. Earlier this week, the Reagan took part in joint U.S.-South Korean drills near the peninsula, the first such bilateral involving a U.S. aircraft carrier since 2017.

The North’s most recent missile tests happened on Thursday, hours after Harris left South Korea. During her visit to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, Harris said: “In the South, we see a thriving democracy. In the North, we see a brutal dictatorship.”

Recommended Stories

  • Kamala Harris called North Korean missile launches provocations that ‘destabilize the region’

    Vice President Kamala Harris capped her four-day trip to Asia with a stop Thursday at the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula.

  • N.Korea fires two ballistic missiles ahead of Harris visit to South

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, a day before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in Seoul. The launch came two days after South Korea and U.S. forces conducted a military drill in waters off the South's east coast involving an aircraft carrier. On Sunday, North Korea fired another ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.

  • Former Tibet official latest to fall in China graft sweep

    A former vice governor of China’s sprawling Tibet region has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, state media reported Friday. Zhang Yongze is the latest high-level former official to be indicted on graft charges just weeks before a major congress of the ruling Communist Party, whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. Zhang “took advantage of his former positions and power to seek benefits for others” in obtaining government contracts and obtaining promotions, for which he “illegally accepted a large amount of money and valuables in return,” the official Xinhua News Agency quoted the indictment as saying.

  • Ex-CIA director says Russia is 'most likely suspect' for alleged Nord Stream sabotage

    "I do think it's a signal to Europe that Russia could reach beyond Ukraine's borders," former CIA Director John Brennan told CNN.

  • Smith & Wesson sued over link to July 4 parade mass shooting

    Survivors of the mass shooting at a suburban Chicago Independence Day parade and family members of those killed filed 11 lawsuits Wednesday against the manufacturer of the rifle used in the attack, accusing gun-maker Smith & Wesson of illegally targeting its ads at young men at risk of committing mass violence. The sweeping effort by dozens of victims of the Highland Park shooting, anti-gun violence advocates and private attorneys announced Wednesday is the latest bid to hold gun manufacturers accountable for a mass killing despite broad protections for the industry in federal law.

  • Saul High School parents, students react to shooting that claimed life of student outside Roxborough High

    The 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was killed in the ambush in Roxborough. He was a freshman at Saul High School.

  • Trevor Noah Announces He's Leaving 'The Daily Show'

    Trevor Noah announced he is leaving "The Daily Show" on Thursday, Sept. 29. "I realized that after seven years, my time is up," he said as the audience gasped.

  • Aluminum Extends Gains After Record Spike on Russia Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum extended Thursday’s record surge, after the London Metal Exchange’s potential ban on Russian metal exports exacerbated supply concerns.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoTrump Refuses to Delay Florida Deposition in Phone-Fra

  • Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine. Speaking to Pacific island leaders, Biden denounced referendums that pro-Russian forces conducted in areas of Ukraine as an "absolute sham," saying the results were "manufactured in Moscow."

  • School community heartbroken by deadly ambush shooting of 14-year-old, 4 others

    A high school community in Philadelphia is left heartbroken after a deadly ambush shooting claimed the life of a 14-year-old student and injured 4 others. Nicholas Elizalde was identified by police as the young teen who was tragically killed when multiple shooters emerged from a car and opened fire. The shooting, according to police, happened immediately after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

  • Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show

    In the texts, Agrawal questioned Musk about his public criticism of Twitter, describing the comments as unhelpful and distracting within the company. The messages revealed in Delaware court filings ahead of a high-stakes trial offer a window into Twitter’s delicate negotiations with Musk.

  • July 4 parade shooting victims sue gun maker

    Survivors of the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, and family members of those killed filed lawsuits against the manufacturer of the rifle used in the attack, accusing gun-maker Smith & Wesson of illegally targeting its ads at young men at risk of committing mass violence. (Sept. 28)

  • Trevor Noah Is Leaving 'The Daily Show' After 7 Years

    “It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys," said the South African-born comedian. But it's time to move on.

  • Australia ends Covid isolation rule as it moves beyond 'emergency phase'

    After enforcing particularly tough rules, the country says its "emergency phase" is probably over.

  • Hopkins anesthesiologist, Army Major spouse conspired to offer medical records to Russia: federal indictment

    Hopkins anesthesiologist, Army Major spouse conspired to offer medical records to Russia: federal indictment

  • 2023 Ford Super Duty engineer made dream come true after teacher laughed at it

    The story behind the story of a Super Duty engineer.

  • Study finds that climate change added 10% to Ian's rainfall

    Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. Thursday's research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian's characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change. Forecasters predicted Ian will have dropped up to two feet (61 centimeters) of rain in parts of Florida by the time it stopped.

  • Ukraine calls emergency meeting of security chiefs, major decisions expected

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will hold an emergency top-level meeting on Friday where "fundamental decisions" will be taken in the wake of Russian plans to annex four Ukrainian regions, an official said on Thursday. The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin will sign documents on Friday proclaiming Moscow's annexation of regions where Russia organised what Kyiv and the West said were sham referendums staged on Russian-held Ukrainian territory. Zelenskiy's office said the national security and defence council would meet on Friday.

  • India's Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car

    STORY: Tata Motors unveils India's cheapest electric car Price tag: $10,370Tata is the only automaker currently building EVs in India helped by government subsidies and high tariffs on imports[Shailesh Chandra, Tat Motors]"This is a very aspirational EV (electric vehicle), a very feature-loaded, a very technology-loaded car. If I had to just summarize, the value proposition of this car, it is exciting in features, it is very easy to drive, it is economical, and at the same time eco-friendly."India's car market is tiny compared to its populationwith electric models making up just 1% of total car sales in IndiaThe government wants to grow this to 30% by 2030Tata's domestic rival Mahindra & Mahindra plans to launch an electric SUV in January

  • Michelle Pfeiffer Shared A Sweet Tribute To Coolio And His "Gracious" Personality

    Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to share memories of her friend, late rapper Coolio.View Entire Post ›