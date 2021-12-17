Korean Air dismissed a claim that one of its planes was packed with fake votes and used to steal the 2020 election. 'The story has been fabricated.'

A Korean Air jet at O'Hare International Airport on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Korean Air pushed back on the claim its plane was used to transport fake ballots last November.

The conspiracy theory prompted an unlikely attempt by Trump supporters to catch the plane.

Korean Air described the claim as "groundless and false" in a statement to Insider.

A Korean Air spokesperson described as "groundless and false" a conspiracy theory that one of its planes helped steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump.

The claim was cited in legal documents quoted by The New York Times this week, but first began circulating last November, after Trump's defeat in the US presidential election by Democrat Joe Biden.

It led to a small party of Trump supporters, including the chief of staff to GOP Rep. Paul Gosar's, Tom Van Flein, to embark on an expedition to an airport near Phoenix, Arizona, to intercept the plane, as Insider reported.

It resulted in a grainy video of a Korean Air jet, recorded on November 7, 2020 — but no proof of a stolen election.

No evidence of a planeload of fake votes was ever detected. But the incident illustrates the extraordinary lengths taken by Trump supporters determined to substantiate the former president's claim that the election was illegitimate.

In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson for Korean Air, the national carrier of South Korea, rejected the rumor as groundless. The spokesperson said a chartered Korean Airlines plane was present at the airport, but was not part of a plot to steal the election.

"The claim that the ballot fraud was transported by our chartered plane is groundless and false," said the spokesperson.

"Unauthorized people and items are unable to board Korean Air flights. We hereby confirm that the story has been fabricated."

The expedition to intercept the plane is described in legal documents filed by voter Traci Burk, who hoped to overturn the result of the election by taking her case to the US Supreme Court. It was instead thrown out.

Story continues

According to the documents, independent journalist Ryan Hartwig received a tip about a cargo of fake votes that taken from plane at Phoenix's Sky Harbor Airport on election night.

On November the 7 the party set off to expose the plot. No evidence emerged to prove the claim, but the group took footage of a Korean Air plane and posted it on Hartwig's website.

Suspicions that a shipment of fake votes from Asia had helped steal victory from Trump continued to spread despite the lack of proof.

It cropped up in the the much-criticized review of votes in Arizona's Maricopa County earlier this year by firm Cyber Ninjas. Auditors there searched for traces of bamboo on ballots under the apparent belief that it could prove they were fake votes imported from Asia.

Trump and his close allies, including Gosar, have persisted with the election-fraud narrative despite the paucity of evidence to substantiate it.

Gosar's office has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the incident.

Read the original article on Business Insider