Korean American man calls out livestreamer for harassing people in Tokyo about WWII

A Korean American man from Texas confronted an American livestreamer filming himself harassing train passengers in Tokyo.

Videos of the incident, which involved a content creator known as JohnnySomali, have been widely reshared on various platforms, including Reddit and Twitter.

On his Kick profile, JohnnySomali describes himself as a “Former Child Soldier, Somali Pirate, degen IRL [in real life] streamer. Team FT.” As of this writing, his Kick profile appears to have been taken down.

JohnnySomali also had a Twitch account at one point, but his channel is now “temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Live-streamer harasses people on a Japanese train before he gets confronted by someone who just isn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/dP1u6zHJtm — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 18, 2023

In a viral screen grab of JohnnySomali's livestream, the content creator can be seen harassing a Japanese man in white by asking him if he knows what Hiroshima and Nagasaki are.

The Japanese man appears to be confused by what the content creator is saying, especially after the latter says, “Why you do this? Pearl Harbor?"

JohnnySomali then films other passengers minding their own business and ignoring his remarks.

“Hiroshima, Nagasaki! You know what we do to you n*ggas? Hiroshima, Nagasaki, we destroy because you n*ggas don’t know how to behave,” the livestreamer can be heard saying.

“I swear to God. You do again, we gonna do again. You understand? You understand? Hiroshima? … You n*ggas don’t understand our power,” he continues.

He then turns his attention back to the man in white and says, “Hiroshima, Nagasaki, you know? … We gonna do again.”

As JohnnySomali continues to rant at the man, the latter removes his glasses, says “What?” and moves closer to the livestreamer.

A man in a blue shirt can then be seen approaching JohnnySomali to call him out, saying, “Why don’t you just leave him alone? Leave him alone, man.”

He then asks JohnnySomali where he is from, to which the content creator replies, “America.”

“You’re from America? So am I,” the man in blue says. “You’re being obnoxious.”

“You know what we do to you… We will do again … Hiroshima, Nagasaki,” JohnnySomali tells the man.

"Do you think I’m Japanese?” the latter asks. He then informs JohnnySomali that he is from Texas and is of Korean descent.

“Then stay down, brother,” JohnnySomali replies. “Korean war, you know what happened to you? … You know what we did to you?”

JohnnySomali and the man in blue continue to argue, with the livestreamer eventually saying, “Listen, you know what we did to your country, too. Are you North Korean or South Korean?”

“You’re from America,” the man in blue says. “Why don’t you be a good representation of America? ... You don’t make Americans look good doing this sh*t.”

“I don’t give a f*ck about America,” JohnnySomali replies. “I give a f*ck about my money. So sit down, motherf*cker.”

“You’re being rude by talking about Hiroshima and whatever. It’s like, that’s such sh*t content,” the Korean American man tells JohnnySomali, who shares that he has 1,000 subscribers at the time of his livestream.

Around a day after JohnnySomali’s livestream went viral online, receiving over 78,000 upvotes on the subreddit Facepalm and millions of views on Twitter, JohnnySomali uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel to seemingly continue his trolling.

The livestreamer makes several claims in his video. For example, he says that his rant on the train was meant to help President Joe Biden get re-elected as he is coming to Japan to attend the G7 Summit this month.

So in order to help my president and to help his re-election campaign, I decided to bring some publicity to the events that happened 80 years ago. … It was actually patriotic, a little bit… to bring awareness to the tragedy because Joe Biden is coming, and Joe Biden needs our help.

JohnnySomali also attacked the LGBTQ+ community in his video.