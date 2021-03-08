Korean Beauty Store Owner Beaten and Robbed in Ohio, Police Searching for Suspects

Bryan Ke
·1 min read

Toledo Police are asking the public to help identify multiple suspects who robbed a beauty store and attacked its owner last month. The incident occurred at Monroe Beauty Supply at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 on Monroe Street in Ohio, according to NBC24. One of the suspects who entered the store allegedly grabbed several items from the store and attempted to walk out of the door without paying.

Store owner Hylun Sook Hwang saw the thievery and immediately confronted the group about the stolen merchandise. One of the accomplices allegedly spit on the female owner and hit her face with a stun gun. The unidentified assailant also punched her in the face, WTOL11 reported. Hylun then attempted to chase the suspect’s white Hyundai on foot as they drove from the scene, but one of them took out a taser and pointed it at the owner from the window. Although she suffered bruises and swelling of her face, the store owner reportedly refused to seek medical assistance. Those who have information on the identities of the suspects should contact the Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Feature Image via Toledo Police

