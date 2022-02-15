S. Korean COVID deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate

People wait for their coronavirus test at a testing station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Kwon Chang-hee/Newsis via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a month Tuesday as U.S. health authorities advised Americans to avoid traveling to the country grappling with a fast-developing omicron surge.

The 61 deaths reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Tuesday was the highest daily tally since the 74 reported on Jan. 19, when the country was emerging from an outbreak driven by the delta variant.

While omicron so far seems less likely to cause serious illness or death, the greater scale of the outbreak is fueling concerns that hospitalizations and fatalities could spike in coming weeks.

The 57,177 new cases reported by the KDCA was another one-day record and more than a 12-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron became the dominant strain.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its travel notice for South Korea to level 4, the highest risk, advising Americans to avoid travel to the country or to make sure they are fully vaccinated if traveling is necessary.

Park Hyang, a senior South Korean Health Ministry official, said the country’s hospital resources remain stable, with less than 27% of intensive care units designated for COVID-19 currently being occupied.

Officials have expressed cautious hope the country’s high vaccination rate – with nearly 58% of a population of more than 51 million having received booster shots – would prevent hospital systems from buckling. They plan to start offering fourth vaccination shots to people at nursing homes and other long-term care settings later this month.

“While unvaccinated people account for only 6% of the population 12 years or older, these people have accounted for 62% of serious cases and 66.5% of the deaths over the past eight weeks,” Park said during a briefing.

South Korea has reshaped its COVID-19 response due to the unprecedented surge. It has significantly eased quarantine restrictions so essential services won't be disrupted by having huge numbers of people in quarantine. More than 245,000 infected people were being treated at home as of Tuesday, weeks after at-home treatment was made the standard for mild or moderate cases.

Testing practices are also now centered around rapid antigen tests, with the more accurate laboratory tests reserved mostly for high-risk groups. But there are concerns that infected people may falsely test negative and continue to stay out in public, which could worsen the spread of the virus.

“Compared to PCR (lab) tests, rapid antigen testing has limitations in accuracy. Our new testing policy is based on the thinking that such limitations must be tolerated as a tradeoff for detecting serious cases earlier amid a major viral spread like this one,” Health Ministry official Son Youngrae said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil climbs toward $100, settles at highest since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine tensions

    Oil futures climb on Monday, with prices settling at their highest in more than seven years as traders monitor developments tied to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, which may disrupt an already tight global market for crude oil.

  • Senators eye resolution backing Ukraine amid Russia tension

    Stopping short of legislation to impose sanctions on Russia, the U.S. Senate is considering a resolution in support of Ukraine as senators are eager to respond to Russian President Vladimir Vladimir Putin’s aggression but deferential to the White House’s strategy to avert a crisis in Europe. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed Senate leadership Monday afternoon amid fast-moving developments. President Joe Biden and Western leaders are working swiftly to persuade Putin not to invade Ukraine, an attack the administration warns could unfold in a matter of days.

  • WHO gets supplies to Ethiopia's Tigray but distribution lags

    The U.N. health agency says it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region for the first time in six months, but fuel shortages are hampering distribution. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who considers the region home, tweeted late Monday that the aid shipment that has been allowed in amounted to a "small portion" of what is needed, and said his agency “calls again for unfettered access to provide humanitarian aid.” The supplies include essential medical equipment, personal protective equipment, antibiotics, medicines for malaria and diabetes, treatment for severe acute malnutrition and medicines and supplies for reproductive health, WHO said.

  • Nigeria's sleepless students trying to beat the Lagos traffic

    Nigeria's largest city is notorious for its traffic, which is having an impact on children's education.

  • 2 officers plan to testify about George Floyd's killing

    Federal prosecutors rested their case against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, setting the stage for two of the officers to soon take the stand as part of their defense. The prosecution rested Monday after nearly three weeks of testimony from doctors, police officers and bystanders, including the teenager who recorded widely seen video that showed Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee onto Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes while the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed, facedown and pleading for air. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are broadly charged with violating Floyd’s constitutional rights while acting under government authority.

  • Moms with kids under 5 are not OK right now

    Moms with kids under 5 are not OK: The decision to delay Pfizer vaccine approval for kids under 5 is really hard to take.

  • How will US Supreme Court ruling on Alabama affect Louisiana redistricting?

    Debate continues over Louisiana redistricting plans that do not expand minority seats in Congress or the state Legislature.

  • Russia says it's ready to keep talking about Ukraine crisis

    The Kremlin and the West held out the possibility of a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis, even as Russia appeared to continue preparations for a potential invasion, including moving troops and military hardware closer to its neighbor. At a made-for-television meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signaled Monday that Russia was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that have led to the crisis. The comments seemed designed to send a message to the world about Putin’s own position and offered some hope that war could be averted, even as Washington, London and other allies kept up their warnings that troops could move on Ukraine as soon as Wednesday.

  • Why do people get diarrhea?

    No matter its cause, diarrhea is uncomfortable. Rapeepong Puttakumwong/Moment via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why do people get diarrhea? – A.A.A., age 10, Philadelphia The digestive system breaks down everything you eat and drink to absorb nutrients and make the energy your body needs. Whatever solids can’t be broken down and used get excreted as poop. Poop co

  • Rams bask in Super Bowl win, hope McVay, Donald want another

    Sean McVay looked and sounded very much like somebody who had been up all night celebrating his first Super Bowl victory when the coach showed up early Monday morning to discuss his Los Angeles Rams' hometown coronation. “It's an incredible honor to be here,” McVay said, his sandpaper rasp accentuating his sarcasm. With the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay has finally reached the culmination of a journey he began in early 2017 as the youngest head coach in modern NFL history.

  • Two Children Get First Gene Therapy for Dreaded Disease

    Joel Saget/AFP via GettyTwo babies have received the first-ever gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease after over 14 years of development.Tay-Sachs is a severe neurological disease caused by a deficiency in an enzyme called HexA. This enzyme breaks down a fatlike substance that normally exists in very small, harmless amounts in the brain. Without HexA, however, this fatlike substance can accumulate to toxic levels that damage and kill neurons.One of the symptoms of this disease was first described i

  • Chris Lillis says Olympic gold medal 'still doesn't feel real,' looks to win men's aerials

    After winning a gold medal in his Olympic debut, Chris Lillis enters Tuesday's men's aerials with higher hopes than ever before.

  • Proposed bill in California Legislature would be a job-killer for Fresno’s restaurants

    AB 257 would be a major problem if approved. | Commentary

  • S.Korea investigates possible exaggerated advertising in Tesla's mileage

    South Korea's antitrust regulator is investigating U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc over allegations the company exaggerated the specifications of its batteries, an official at the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said on Tuesday. Yonhap news agency on late Monday reported the KFTC had sent a report to the electric vehicle (EV) maker stating that it had exaggerated the mileage of some of its models, including Model 3, in violation of the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising. "We plan to hold a meeting to decide the level of sanctions against the automaker," an official at the KFTC told Reuters.

  • A Melania Trump event is being investigated after promising to donate proceeds to a charity that doesn't appear to exist, report says

    A Florida agency is investigating a planned Melania Trump event after organizers promised to donate proceeds to a charity not registered in the state.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he wants to go back to a sane GOP, not one that 'attacks people who don't swear 100% fealty to the Dear Leader'

    "I believe that there is a pretty large lane of sane Republicans, and they're looking for a voice," Hogan said on Sunday.

  • Americans urged to leave Belarus "immediately" as Russia tensions rise

    The guidance comes after a U.S. official told CBS News that Russian units near Ukraine have moved into "attack positions."

  • South Korean presidential hopefuls begin official campaigns

    Candidates for South Korea’s presidential election began on Tuesday their formal campaigns in a race tainted by intense political strife over allegations involving the main candidates and their families. Liberal governing party candidate Lee Jae-myung and his conservative opposition rival Yoon Suk Yeol are the front-runners of the 14 candidates registered with South Korea’s election authorities. The March 9 vote comes as South Korea faces a range of critical issues such as an economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, an advanced North Korean nuclear program and an intensifying rivalry between the U.S. and China.

  • See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

    New Botched patient David underwent three separate lower eyelid surgeries only to be left disfigured. Watch a sneak peek of Feb. 15's new episode to see Dr. Paul Nassif's shocked reaction.

  • Are you on a blood thinner? If so, here are things you need to know

    Blood thinners reduce the body’s ability to form clots, although they don’t really change the viscosity of blood.