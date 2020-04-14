Korean Cultural Center New York presents Virtual Platform Launch to make Korean Cultural Contents Available Online

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), a branch of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) of the Republic of Korea, is pleased to announce the launch of an online platform to offer audiences at home the opportunity to stay connected and experience Korean cultural contents remotely. As we monitor the spread of COVID-19 and support the efforts of social distancing to encourage safety for all, the online platform brings world-class performances and diverse cultural contents easily accessible from home.

The "Korean Cultural Center New York Online" page not only brings together live and current content and existing archival materials of the KCCNY, but also special contents from various branches of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism including limited view screenings of performances of the National Theater of Korea, online viewings of exhibitions from the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Korea, and the Korean Food Promotion Institute. In addition, the section will include access to shared contents from our locally based partner organizations and institutions.

The new initiative will provide an opportunity for the community both local and global to experience Korean arts and culture through a comprehensive platform.

Key current online programs include:

MINHWA & minhwa: Korean Folk Paintings in Dialogue With the Contemporary

From the Korean Cultural Center New York

Limited Special Screening of 'Shimcheong-ga' (on view online until April 16, 2020)

From the National Changgeuk Company of Korea of the National Theater of Korea

The Modern and Contemporary Korean Writing Online Opening

From the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Korea

Korean Classic Film: Seven of Bong Joon-ho's Favourite Films

From the Korean Film Archive and Korean Movie Database

My Little Kitchen: Korean Recipes

From the Korean Food Promotion Institute

"It is my hope that we do not lose sight of our shared passion for the arts and that we can take this time to look towards building an even brighter future," said Executive Director of the Korean Cultural Center New York, Yun Jeung Jo. "By staying connected through the arts we hope that we can be a source of solace and contemplation as our world moves through this difficult time."

The full virtual platform is on view www.koreanculture.org/kccny-online and through social media channels ( Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter ).

For press inquiries, contact Mickey Hyun

mickeyhyun@koreanculture.org, 212-759-9550 (ext. 212)

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-cultural-center-new-york-presents-virtual-platform-launch-to-make-korean-cultural-contents-available-online-301039779.html

SOURCE Korean Cultural Center New York