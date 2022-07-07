S Korean group floats balloons toward North amid animosities

HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korea activist said Thursday he launched more huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items toward North Korea, days after the North vowed to sternly deal with such activities and made a highly questionable claim they were a source of the virus.

South Korean experts doubt North Korea’s moves to blame South Korean balloons and say the intent might be to incite anti-South Korea sentiments and ease public complaints over its handling of the outbreak. The coronavirus is spread by people in close contact who inhale airborne droplets, and the expert consensus is that the spread of the virus from surfaces is virtually impossible.

Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said his group floated 20 balloons carrying 20,000 masks and tens of thousands of vitamin C and fever-reducing tablets from a South Korean border town on Wednesday. He said he sent similar aid items by balloon across the inter-Korean border twice last month.

Park previously flew balloons to distribute anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets, U.S. one-dollar bills and USB sticks containing information about the outside world. But he said he’ll now focus on sending medical relief items because North Koreans urgently need them.

Since North Korea in May admitted to an omicron outbreak of the virus, its state media said about 4.8 million North Koreans have developed fevers but only 74 have died. Experts doubt the figures are accurate and speculate its disclosure of an extremely low death count is tooled to prevent political damage to leader Kim Jong Un.

Last week, state media said the outbreak had been traced to residents who had contact with “alien things” in a town near the border and that authorities have been ordered “to vigilantly deal with alien things coming by wind and other climate phenomena and balloons.”

Some outside experts, however, believe the omicron variant entered North Korea when it briefly reopened its northern border with China for freight traffic in January. Observers say the virus spread further when many North Koreans travelled to Pyongyang for massive public events marking state anniversaries in April and returned home.

“The one who spread COVID-19 is Kim Jong Un. But since public sentiments are really bad, he’s trying to put all the blame on us,” Park said. “How can materials spread COVID-19?”

Park is standing trial for a past leafleting campaign under a contentious South Korean law criminalizing such activities that took effect last year.

Park said he hasn't been contacted by authorities about his recent ballooning activities. Police said Thursday they are investigating Park’s recent balloon launches but refused to provide further details.

North Korea is extremely sensitive to outside attempts to criticize Kim’s rule to people who has little access to information from foreign sources. In 2014, North Korea fired at balloons flying toward its territory, and in 2020 it destroyed an empty South Korean-built liaison office in the North to express its anger over leafleting.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea is targeting hospitals with ransomware, U.S. agencies warn

    The U.S. government said Wednesday that North Korea is behind a recent strain of ransomware cyberattacks on hospitals and other health care facilities.

  • Activists jailed for releasing black balloons near Indian PM Modi’s chopper in protest

    Four workers belonging to India’s opposition Congress party were arrested for releasing dozens of black balloons in the direction of a helicopter carrying prime minister Narendra Modi as part of a protest. The incident happened on Monday minutes after the helicopter took off from the Vijaywada International Airport in the southern Andhra Pradesh state.

  • FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

    In a rare joint warning from U.S. and U.K. intelligence agencies, the FBI and MI5 are raising concerns about growing threats of spying, hacking, and other covert activity from China. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports.

  • In major blow, 2 key ministers quit Boris Johnson government

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was clinging to power Tuesday after two of his most senior Cabinet ministers quit, saying they had lost confidence in Johnson’s leadership amid shifting explanations about his handling of a sexual misconduct scandal. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other, costing Johnson the support of the men responsible for tackling two of the biggest issues facing Britain — the cost-of-living crisis and surging COVID-19 infections. Both cited Johnson’s credibility after a day in which the prime minister was forced to backtrack on earlier statements about the scandal that has rattled his government for the past six days.

  • Seoul spy agency files charges against ex-chiefs over NKorea

    South Korea’s spy agency filed charges on Wednesday against two of its former directors over their handling of separate border incidents with North Korea in recent years which prompted criticism that Seoul's previous liberal government improperly appeased the North to improve ties. The National Intelligence Service accused former director Park Jie-won, who served from 2020 to May this year, of destroying intelligence reports related to North Korea’s fatal shooting of an unarmed South Korean citizen in waters near the countries' western sea border in 2020. In a statement, the agency also alleged that Park’s predecessor, Suh Hoon, forcibly closed an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 2019 repatriation of two North Korean fisherman captured in South Korean waters.

  • Mayor of Pokrov lashes out at Russia after missile strike hits town

    The mayor of Pokrov, a Dnipropetrovsk Oblast town near Nikopol, has lashed out a Russia after an enemy missile hit a residential area of his town on the morning of July 5.

  • Sri Lanka hikes interest rates, warns trouble ahead

    Cash-strapped Sri Lanka raised interest rates one percentage point Friday, the second sharp hike in three months, as the central bank warned of 80 percent inflation and a painful recession.

  • Uvalde police had the gunman in their sights before he entered the school — but didn’t pull the trigger, new report reveals

    A Texas police police officer had the Uvalde gunman in his sights but never fired a shot, believing — perhaps incorrectly — that he needed permission to fire.

  • China sees record rains, heat as weather turns volatile

    From the snowcapped peaks of Tibet to the tropical island of Hainan, China is sweltering under the worst heatwave in decades while rainfall hit records in June. Extreme heat is also battering Japan, and volatile weather is causing trouble for other parts of the world in what scientists say has all the hallmarks of climate change, with even more warming expected this century. The northeastern provinces of Shandong, Jilin and Liaoning saw precipitation rise to the highest levels ever recorded in June, while the national average of 112.1 millimeters (4.4 inches) was 9.1 % higher than the same month last year, the China Meteorological Administration said in a report Tuesday.

  • Britain's Boris Johnson battles to stay as PM amid revolt

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson battled to remain in office Wednesday, brushing off calls for his resignation after three Cabinet ministers and a slew of junior officials said they could no longer serve under his scandal-plagued leadership. Johnson rejected demands that he step down during a stormy session of the House of Commons amid a furor over his handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official. Later in the day, a delegation of some of his most trusted allies in the Cabinet paid a visit to the prime minister at 10 Downing Street to urge him to go, but he remained unmoved, Britain's Press Association reported.

  • China's Shanghai announces two new rounds of mass COVID testing

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The city of Shanghai on Tuesday announced two new rounds of mass COVID-19 testing of most of its 25 million residents over a three-day period, citing the need to trace infections linked to an outbreak at a karaoke lounge. The city government said on its official WeChat account that all residents in nine of the city's 16 districts would be tested twice from Tuesday to Thursday. The testing was needed because multiple COVID infections found this week were linked to a karaoke lounge, which had been visited by residents from several districts, it said.

  • Greek PM criticizes 'constant aggressive behavior' of Turkey

    Greece’s prime minister said Tuesday that Russia's war in Ukraine is a “turning point” in the course of Europe, stressing that any type of outcome that could embolden aggression by other nations on the continent must be avoided. Greece, which has long-standing disputes with far larger neighbor Turkey that brought them to the brink of war three times in the last half-century, has voiced strong support for Ukraine in its war against the Russian invasion.

  • Some Russians won't halt war protests, despite arrest fears

    Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, Anastasia has started her day by composing an anti-war message and posting it on the wall at the entrance of her apartment block in the industrial city of Perm in the Ural Mountains. “It’s my country, why should I leave?" she told AP.

  • Man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle found guilty of first-degree murder

    A Los Angeles jury found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of the West Coast rapper and activist, Nipsey Hussle.

  • Justice Department investigating Texas' Operation Lone Star border security mission

    Operation Lone Star, which was launched last year in Texas amid surging border crossings, is under investigation by the DOJ, according to public records.

  • Sweden's AB Volvo begins to lay off some Russian employees

    Truck maker AB Volvo had begun laying off some of its Russian staff and to scale down operations, but has not made a decision to leave the country entirely, it said on Tuesday. The Swedish firm in February suspended all sales, service and production in Russia, which last year accounted for about 3% of its net group sales. "In the current situation it is not possible for us to conduct operations in Russia," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

  • N.Korea's Kim convenes conference for strengthening 'monolithic' party rule

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened an unprecedented conference aimed at strengthening the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's (WPK) "monolithic" leadership across society, state media reported on Thursday. The conference was the first of its kind and involved "realizing the organizational and ideological consolidation of the Party ranks in every way" and enhancing the party's leadership role, state news agency KCNA said.

  • Biden says Justice Department will take action if necessary in Akron shooting

    Cleveland (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department would take appropriate action if the investigation of a police shooting of a Black man in Akron, Ohio, reveals potential violations of federal criminal statutes. Video released on Sunday showed eight police officers in Akron, Ohio, were involved in a shooting that killed 25-year-old Jayland Walker, whose body was found with some 60 gunshot wounds after he fled a traffic stop last week. Police played multiple videos at a news conference, one of which they said showed a gunshot being fired from the car driven by Jayland Walker, 25.

  • Police missed chance to shoot Uvalde gunman before massacre

    An Uvalde police officer awaiting a supervisor's permission to fire his rifle missed a chance to take out a school shooter who went on to massacre 19 children and two teachers, according to a report published on Wednesday. The previously unreported detail was included in a report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University that was commissioned by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The Uvalde response has already come under withering criticism from senior law-enforcement officials, elected officials and the public.

  • China slams NASA chief’s claim that it is planning to 'take over' the Moon

    China has denied NASA Administrator Bill Nelson's claims that the East Asian country is planning to “take over” the Moon. “We must be very concerned that China is landing on the Moon and saying: 'It's ours now and you stay out,’” Nelson said. China and Russia are currently planning to team up and build a base on the Moon called the International Lunar Research Station, which is expected to be operational by 2036.