Korean internet giant Naver backs e-commerce aggregator New Vessel in seed round

Kate Park
·2 min read

According to eMarketer, Japan and Korea’s e-commerce markets were estimated at $144 billion and $121 billion, respectively, in 2021. Despite the large e-commerce market size, both countries have fewer e-commerce aggregators than other countries with smaller markets, South Korean e-commerce aggregator New Vessel said.

The startup announced today it has raised an undisclosed seed round co-led by South Korean internet giant Naver, CKD Venture Capital and Wooshin Venture Investment, with participation from Lighthouse Combined Investment and S&C Networks to take the market in South Korea and Japan.

The new funding will be used to acquire Korean and Japanese e-commerce brands and hire additional experts in brand management, marketing and supply chain management, CEO of New Vessel Jaebin Lee told TechCrunch. The startup is currently seeking brands that generate at least $1 million in annual revenue with 15-30% in margins, Lee said, adding that the acquisition deal size would be between $1 million and 2 million. The company plans to raise its Series A funding in June after completing acquisitions in the first half of this year, Lee noted.

Image Credits: eMarketer (screenshot).

New Vessel was founded in September 2021 by Lee, who has more than 10 years of experience in the M&A space as a lawyer and an investor, and Kyuyong Lee, who previously worked at Japanese e-commerce Rakuten and Korean e-commerce Coupang.

For the last few years, the two co-founders saw the growth of global aggregator giants, including Thrasio and Perch. They noticed that the e-commerce aggregator industry in South Korea and Japan is just starting to kick off even though the e-commerce markets in those countries rank among the top in the world. That represents great potential for local-based aggregators in the regions, Lee said.

“It’s only a matter of time. The e-commerce aggregator market [in South Korea and Japan] is filled with untapped potential,” Lee said.

Thrasio, the Amazon aggregator, raises $1B in fresh funding at a valuation of up to $10 billion

The startup said it will partner with sellers on leading e-commerce in Korea and Japan to propel their growth by providing proven optimization strategies and sales expansion tactics. New Vessel aims to help the U.S.-based sellers expand in Korea and Japan and vice versa, enabling Korean and Japanese brands to enter the U.S. market, Lee said. New Vessel has recently formed a strategic partnership with the U.S.- and South Korea-based mobile phone accessory maker Spigen to further its operational strength.

“The vast majority of online brand sellers in Korea are not aware that selling their brands is even a possibility. We believe that our partnerships with brand owners will provide value to not only the sellers but consumers as a whole by filling the marketplace with great products at affordable prices.”

Meanwhile, global e-commerce aggregator Thrasio has entered Asia by setting up an office in Japan last March to acquire the Japanese e-commerce brands.

Forest bags $8M seed round to acquire Japanese e-commerce brands

E-commerce aggregator Rainforest raises $20M just months after its last funding

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Can protests similar to the Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' happen here? They already are.

    A weeklong "Freedom Convoy" trucker protest in Canada that shut down the largest border crossing to the U.S. has inspired global trucker protests.

  • S.Korea to start giving fourth doses of COVID vaccine by month-end

    South Korea will begin giving out fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines this month and supply millions of additional home test kits to ease shortages amid a surge in Omicron infections, authorities confirmed on Monday. The surge has pushed daily cases to records, but widespread vaccination, with first booster shots received by more than 57 percent of the population of 52 million, has helped limit deaths and serious infections. High-risk groups will be the first to get the fourth dose, in effect a second booster shot, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told a COVID-19 response meeting.

  • US beats Germany, earns top seed in Olympics knockout round

    The team in red, white and blue now has the easiest path to gold. The young United States men's hockey team held on to beat Germany 3-2 Sunday night, finishing the preliminary round unbeaten and clinching the top seed in the knockout round at the Olympics. “About all we could accomplish up to this point, we’ve done it,” coach David Quinn said.

  • Weibo censored a famous novelist who voiced her anger over China’s inhumanity to women

    In "Mother, oh, Mother!", Yan expressed her anger about a woman found chained in a Chinese village.

  • Factbox-Houses, scandals, missiles: The issues at stake in S.Korea's presidential election

    The uncertain outlook for the upcoming presidential election in South Korea reflects the ups and downs of outgoing President Moon Jae-in's five years in office. In Seoul and the wider metropolitan area, which is home to about half of South Korea's population, the average price of an apartment has roughly doubled since 2017 to 1.26 billion won  ($1.05 million) in January. The net effect of some 26 sets of measures Moon rolled out over the past five years to cool prices, including tougher mortgage curbs and capital gains taxes, have been aggravating the situation.

  • Indiana steel mill to pay $3 million for dumping toxins into Lake Michigan tributary that led to fish kill and beach closures

    One of the biggest polluters of Lake Michigan agreed Monday to pay $3 million in fines after a previous owner dumped a plume of concentrated ammonia and cyanide into a northwest Indiana tributary and then failed to warn neighbors until thousands of dead fish floated past a marina days later. A legal settlement filed in U.S. District Court in Hammond requires Cleveland Cliffs to prevent future ...

  • How Technology Made the U.S. Military Its Own Worst Enemy

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyNothing has changed the face of modern war so much as technological innovation, military and otherwise. Martin Van Creveld, a brilliant Israeli historian, tells us that “technology affects warfare like waves of a stone thrown into a pond. The disturbance is strongest at the point of impact; the further the ripples spread, the weaker and less noticeable they become. And the further they go, the more likely they are to lose their identity

  • Trump accounting firm recants a decade of his financial statements

    The firm, Mazars USA, wrote that the Trump Organization's statements of financial condition "should no longer be relied upon."

  • An allergy-friendly cookie company finds sweet success after rejection

    She started her business after finding out her daughter was allergic to corn during an emergency room visit.

  • Super Bowl in Arizona: Faith leaders calling on NFL to remove football tournament from Glendale

    As Arizona gets ready to host the Super Bowl in 2023, a group of local faith leaders have started a petition to urge NFL officials not to host the football tournament in the state. The petition is in response to various bills in the Arizona State Legislature that some consider to be acts of voter suppression, as well as refusals by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to make changes to the Senate Filibuster to pass voting rights-related legislations on a federal level.

  • Trevor Noah Will Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner in Starry Return After COVID Pause

    The 2022 event will be the first since 2019, due to the pandemic

  • EU should consider sanctions on Bosnian Serbs if crisis worsens, document says

    The European Union should consider sanctions on Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic (RS) and also withhold financial support if the Balkan country's crisis continues to worsen, according to an internal EU document seen by Reuters. Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, with Bosnian Serbs challenging state institutions as part of their longtime bid to secede and eventually join neighbouring Serbia. The internal document prepared by the EU's foreign service for EU foreign ministers said that travel bans and asset freezes on RS officials should be considered if Bosnian Serb politicians continued to seek to seize powers from the central state.

  • Elon Musk is planning the first private spacewalk

    SpaceX said today (Feb. 14) it would fly another set of tourist missions designed to prove out the company’s capabilities in orbit, including testing out the company’s space suit with the first commercial spacewalk. The missions will be lead, and apparently funded, by Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of the payments company Shift4. Isaacman also paid for the Inspiration4 mission in 2021, when he and three other private individuals flew on a three day mission orbiting the earth in the Dragon in SpaceX’s first space tourism mission.

  • People Are Looking For Designated Bomb Shelters In Kyiv, But Some Have Become Cocktail Bars, Restaurants, And A Strip Club

    “What’s a better place to be than here if there is a war?”View Entire Post ›

  • An Undiscovered Coronavirus? The Mystery of the 'Russian Flu'

    In May 1889, people living in Bukhara, a city that was then part of the Russian Empire, began sickening and dying. The respiratory virus that killed them became known as the Russian flu. It swept the world, overwhelming hospitals and killing the old with special ferocity. Schools and factories were forced to close because so many students and workers were sick. Some of the infected described an odd symptom: a loss of smell and taste. And some of those who recovered reported a lingering exhaustio

  • Davis Bertans: Wizards players always bickering about minutes, roles

    "It's tough to have team chemistry when every single day, the team is basically fighting with each other about 'I want to get more minutes' and 'I want a bigger role.'" Bertans said. "That was probably the biggest part of struggles for most guys ...

  • Buffett's firm scores big with stake in Activision Blizzard

    Warren Buffett's company placed a rare bet on a technology company late last year and it has already paid off in a big way. Berkshire Hathaway revealed in documents filed with regulators on Monday that it bought near 15 million shares in game publisher Activision Blizzard during the last three months of 2021. The purchase came not long before Microsoft's announcement in January that it was acquiring Activision for $68.7 billion, sending the stock soaring.

  • NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat

    NATO defence ministers are expected this week to set in motion a plan that could establish four multinational battlegroups in southeastern Europe in response to Russia's military build-up in Ukraine, three diplomats said. Allied ministers meeting on Wednesday and Thursday will decide whether to order their military commanders to draw up plans to deploy battlegroups of some 1,000 troops each to Bulgaria and Romania, and possibly to Slovakia and Hungary. With NATO meeting as the United States warns of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, diplomats told Reuters that ministers are likely to agree to the first step of directing commanders to come up with a detailed plan for the four battlegroups on land.

  • New Yorkers Gathered To Protest After An Asian Woman Was Stabbed To Death In Her Apartment

    "The question many were asking today was 'Who will be next?'" one protester said.View Entire Post ›

  • EV Range: Everything You Need to Know

    We explain EPA ratings, factors affecting range, how EVs performed in our testing, and why it's all complicated and different from the gas-powered-vehicle norm.