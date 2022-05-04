S.Korean KakaoBank considers crypto exchange partnerships
South Korean digital bank KakaoBank announced on Tuesday at its quarterly business performance conference it is reviewing a partnership with a local cryptocurrency exchange.
“As [crypto] is considered a major asset amongst customers, we are reviewing how we can provide virtual assets in services or in the form of a business in a favorable light,” said Yun Ho-young, CEO of KakaoBank.
As per local regulations, cryptocurrency exchanges require banking partners to provide real-name deposit and withdrawal accounts in order to offer cash-to-crypto services to comply with anti-money laundering norms.
Local reports suggest Kakao is exploring a partnership with Coinone, which the digital bank has denied.
KakaoBank’s competing neobank K Bank achieved its first annual surplus in 2021 and tripled its number of users since 2020, after it partnered the nation’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Upbit.
KakaoBank is South Korea’s largest digital bank with 18 million customers.
The bank reported its highest ever operating income at 88.4 billion KRW (US$70.14 million) in Q1 2022, a 63.8% year-over-year growth.
