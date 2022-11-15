S Korean leader urges China's Xi to play larger N Korea role

HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol asked China to play a more active, constructive role in curbing the nuclear threat from North Korea when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, officials said.

Xi told Yoon that he hopes South Korea will try to improve its ties with rival North Korea, Yoon’s office said, in a reflection of the two countries’ divergent views on North Korea.

The Yoon-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the G-20, the first summit between the leaders of the two countries since December 2019, came after North Korea test-launched dozens of missiles, many of them nuclear-capable, in recent weeks.

Some experts say North Korea has been able to continue its barrage of missile tests in part because China and Russia have opposed efforts by the United States and its allies to adopt new U.N. sanctions against the North. Washington is locked in a strategic competition with Beijing and in a confrontation with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

China, North Korea’s biggest source of aid and its economic lifeline, is believed to have the greatest leverage over North Korea. But it is suspected of not fully enforcing U.N. sanctions on North Korea and of shipping clandestine assistance to help keep afloat its impoverished socialist ally, which it views as a bulwark against U.S. influence on the Korean Peninsula.

During his meeting with Xi, “President Yoon said he hopes that China would play a more active, constructive role (on the North Korean issue) as its neighbor and a member of the U.N. Security Council, after noting that North Korea has recently escalated nuclear and missile threats by launching provocations with an unprecedented frequency,” Yoon’s office said in a statement.

Xi said China and South Korea have common interests on the Korean Peninsula and both nations must safeguard peace. He also said he hopes that South Korea will actively seek better relations with North Korea, Yoon’s office said.

A Chinese government statement on the meeting didn’t say whether the two leaders discussed North Korea.

According to the Chinese statement, Xi said China is ready to work with South Korea to boost bilateral ties and provide greater stability for the region and the world. It quoted Xi as stressing the need for the two countries to increase strategic communications and political trust.

Yoon’s office also said the South Korean leader proposed that the two countries hold regular high-level talks to jointly respond to the pandemic, the global economic slump and climate issues. It said Xi agreed on the need for high-level dialogue.

Since taking office in May, Yoon, a conservative, has been seeking to solidify his country’s military alliance with the United States and participate in U.S.-led regional initiatives. Yoon’s government has repeatedly said such moves won’t target China, its biggest trading partner.

Some analysts say Yoon’s tilt toward Washington could trigger economic retaliation by China, as it did in 2017 when South Korea allowed the United States to install a missile defense system in its territory that Beijing views as a security threat. But others say China will likely be cautious about further economic retaliation because it would push South Korea closer to the United States and worsen anti-Chinese sentiment in South Korea.

South Korea, the world’s 10th largest economy, is a major supplier of semiconductors, automobiles, smartphones and other electronic products, making it an attractive partner to both the United States and China.

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.

  • Sean Hannity's Bitter Election Call Of Kari Lake's Defeat Is Something To Watch

    The Fox News host did his disgruntled best to report Katie Hobbs' victory in the Arizona governor's race and was labeled a "hypocrite."

  • Israel admonishes Ukrainian ambassador over U.N. vote

    Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday, after Kyiv voted in favour of a resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged occupation of the West Bank. The resolution, approved at U.N. headquarters in New York last week, asks that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "urgently" weigh in on Israel's "prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of the Palestinian territory", which it said were violating the Palestinians' right to self-determination. Israel "expressed its dissatisfaction" with Ukraine's decision to vote in favour of the resolution in a conversation with Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk, according to a statement released by the Israeli foreign ministry on Tuesday.

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.

  • UAE official calls for 'unambivalent' US security commitment

    A senior United Arab Emirates official called on Monday for "codified and unambivalent" commitments from the United States to its security, adding it had no interest in "choosing sides". The UAE and Saudi Arabia, wary of Iran's nuclear and missiles programmes, have been strengthening links with China, a major trade partner, and Russia, a fellow member of the OPEC+ oil alliance, while the UAE has also forged ties with Israel. Both have voiced concerns about the Washington's commitment to the region and chafed at restrictions on arms sales from the United States, their main security guarantor.

  • Kremlin comments on video of murder of Wagner Group mercenary for surrendering to Ukrainian army

    The Kremlin has distanced itself from the scandal over the video recording of the extrajudicial killing of Wagner Group mercenary Yevgeny Nuzhin for being captured by the Ukrainian military.

  • CNN and Sky News journalists stripped of their accreditation for reporting from Kherson

    Several journalists working for foreign media have been stripped of their accreditation for reporting from liberated Kherson. Source: Detector Media; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: On Sunday, a post appeared on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine saying that "a number of media representatives who have broken the rules on working in the area of ​​hostilities have had their work permits revoked and their press cards invalidated.

  • Kevin Costner says it's 'OK' if people don't like him for his politics

    "I didn't really care how the cookie crumbles — that people that liked me now don't like me," the "Yellowstone" actor said after drawing criticism for speaking out about his politics. "That's OK."

  • Ukrainian military intelligence says Russia lost millions of dollars due to a secret ‘black box’ project

    Ukrainian Defence Intelligence has implemented another joint project with the Come Back Alive foundation that cost UAH 40 million (about $1.1 million), the Defence Intelligence Department of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (GUR) said in a post on its website on Nov. 15.

  • Russian fighter jets can't control the air over Ukraine, and Russia's attack helicopters are paying for it

    Ka-52s have seen "more intensive use" than other Russian helicopters in Ukraine, analysts say, and it's taking a heavy toll on them.

  • Trump was worried he wouldn't get enough credit for GOP midterm successes, report says. Since then he has the opposite problem.

    Donald Trump is facing a backlash for disappointing GOP results in the midterms, but before the election he was reportedly confident of success.

  • Biden warns Xi of 'defensive' action if North Korea conducts new nuclear test

    Biden told Chinese President Xi Jinping China is obligated to dissuade North Korea from testing nuclear missiles and the U.S. would take “defensive” action if needed.

  • Donald Trump defeats niece Mary Trump in lawsuit over inheritance

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump has defeated his niece Mary Trump in a lawsuit where she accused the former U.S. president and two of his siblings of defrauding her out of a multimillion-dollar inheritance. In a decision on Monday, Justice Robert Reed of a New York state court in Manhattan said Mary Trump released her claims against her relatives in a 2001 settlement over the estate of Donald Trump's father Fred Trump Sr. Reed's decision came the same day a federal judge in Manhattan handed Donald Trump another legal victory, dismissing a lawsuit by his former lawyer Michael Cohen over being returned to prison in alleged retaliation for writing a tell-all memoir.

  • Russia’s Lavrov Stays in Seat at G-20 for Zelenskiy Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stayed in the room during a virtual address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to a Group of 20 summit, before firing back with a litany of often-made but unsubstantiated accusations, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsFTX Latest: Binance C

  • Donald Trump’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Filing Is a Game of Pretend

    Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesThe latest filing by former President Donald Trump’s legal team reads more like a children’s game of “let’s pretend” than a legal filing. Trump’s lawyers made the filing in response to Special Master Raymond Dearie’s request that Trump and DOJ brief him on so-called “global issues” in the case, meaning broad legal issues that can help guide Dearie’s slog through the thousands of documents recovered in the FBI search warrant executed at T

  • Trump Family Signs Deal With Saudi Real Estate Developer

    WASHINGTON — The Trump family has struck a deal with a Saudi-based real estate company to license its name to a housing and golf complex that will be built in Oman, renewing a swirl of questions about former President Donald Trump’s mixing of politics and business just as he appears poised to announce a third presidential candidacy. News of the deal, the first such international marketing agreement the Trump Organization has negotiated since Trump left the White House, emerged as the former pres

  • Who accompanied Chinese President Xi Jinping for face-to-face talks with Joe Biden?

    Chinese President Xi Jinping unveiled core members of his US policy team in his first in-person meeting with US counterpart Joe Biden. Each side brought a delegation of nine officials - including the head of state - to the table for Monday's talks at the Mulia hotel on the Indonesian island of Bali, which is hosting this year's Group of 20 summit. The composition of Xi's entourage could offer a rare glimpse into China's opaque foreign policy formulation at a time of heightened tensions with the

  • Justice Department accuses Trump of ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago documents

    Prosecutors, Trump battle over claims many seized records were personal, but also covered by executive privilege.

  • Why Russian Crude Will Keep Flowing To India Despite U.S. Pressure

    India continues to have no interest in joining the US-led oil price cap initiative as it gets a steep discount on oil from Russia and wants to maintain the relationship with a long-time strategic partner

  • Trump begged Jared and Ivanka to join him for his campaign launch — but both refused, New York Post reports

    Trump tried unsuccessfully to convince Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump to join him on stage for an event, the NYPost reported.