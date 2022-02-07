Korean micromobility startup Swing grabs $24M for growth, expands to Japan

Kate Park
·5 min read

Swing, a South Korean electric scooter and micromobility startup, announced today it has raised $24 million in a Series B round to spur its growth and expansion to Japan.

The funding was led by White Star Capital, which also invested in Berlin-based Tier Mobility, and included existing backer Hashed, among others. With the fresh capital, Swing has raised a total of approximately $33 million (40 billion KRW) since its inception in 2019.

Founder and chief executive officer of Swing San Kim told TechCrunch that the startup will use the proceeds to increase its fleet of micromobility and further penetrate the Japanese market. In 2022, Swing plans to deploy 100,000 e-scooters, e-bikes and e-mopeds that will have a swappable battery that’s interchangeable with each other and install 200 charging stations for its own usage and others as options. Swing currently operates a fleet of 35,000 electric vehicles, including e-scooters and e-mopeds.

Apart from its Swing app, the shared micromobility startup recently launched a new app called Dayrider that enables delivery riders to rent e-mopeds or e-scooters for just one or two days without the hassle of charging.

The city of Seoul announced in September that it will add 62,000 electric motorcycles, including e-mopeds, and install 200,000 additional electric charging stations by 2025 in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Seoul also said it would replace 100% of the 35,000 motorcycles used for delivery services with electric motors.

Swing aims to take the market. According to the company, there is no suitable e-moped model that can meet the required demand in South Korea, no supply chain that can sell, repair or resell and no charging stations that offer services to potential e-mopeds users.

When it comes to operations, Swing has taken a franchise model. Chief operating officer of Swing Jason Shin said Swing, with the franchise model, could expand its fleets faster with smaller capital than its peers. Swing sells its branded fleets to franchisees. Then the franchisees charge and maintain the e-scooters using Swing’s proprietary software. Swing currently has more than 50 franchise partners, Kim said.

“No one doubted the market potential. The problem was who will win the competition. Rather than pouring investors’ money on the ground, our strategy was to build a strong internal operation team to make sure each scooter makes a positive return, which has worked,” said Shin.

Although Swing has generated net profits since its second year of operations, it could not meet its aimed numbers as expected, Kim said. He added that the ridership of new users has dropped in the wake of last year's tightened regulation on e-scooters.

South Korea’s revised rules on e-scooter have hurt e-scooter companies in the country. Under the amended Road Traffic Act, which came into effect in May 2021, e-scooter riders must be 16 years of age or over, have a valid driver’s license and wear a helmet. If the users fail to follow the new regulations, they will be imposed a fine. The e-scooter users also must use bike paths and park the e-scooters away from people and cars. In July, the city of Seoul announced it would tow illegally parked e-scooters and charge a penalty.

More than 20 e-scooter rental companies are currently operating in South Korea, where there is no limit on the number of fleets or companies that can run the business in the sector. Industry sources told TechCrunch that consolidation started in the e-scooter industry last year. Berlin-based e-scooter platform Wind Mobility, which entered the South Korean market two years ago, shut down its operation in Seoul last October.

Expansion to Japan

Last year, the startup set up a subsidiary in Japan, aiming to launch its service in Tokyo in the first half of 2022.

Kim said customers and cities in Japan are optimal for e-scooters, with its high smartphone penetration rate, e-bike usage and huge demand for the last-mile trip due to the distance between stations.

“Last year, the Japanese government opened the door to legally start e-scooter sharing through proof of concept. As a Seoul-based startup, Swing can lead the micromobility adoption in Japan through our operational excellence and accumulated data in a very similar environment,” Kim said.

“We are at an exciting point of time with e-scooters in the Japanese market, where the government is conducting proof-of-concept projects to fine-tune its guidelines and regulations ahead of a proper launch. This exciting partnership between White Star Capital and Swing will be extremely beneficial for Japanese stakeholders who would have access to Swing’s technological capabilities as well as operational knowledge they have built over the years in Korea. Last-mile logistics remains a challenge in Japan, and we look forward to helping Swing address these issues and to bring a better mobility experience for users, riders, businesses and the public sector counterpart," said Shun Nagao, venture partner of White Star Capital said.

Why micromobility may emerge from the pandemic stronger than before

 

“Mobility has been a big focus for us as we’ve been fortunate to partner with leading companies such as Tier Mobility and Finn Auto in Europe. Robust guidelines and regulations developed in close partnership with leading companies set the stage for Europe to embrace tech-native mobility and its positive environmental impact. We see South Korea and Japan closely following this trend and anticipate micromobility to reach a critical inflection point in the next few years,” said Eddie Lee, partner of White Star Capital. “White Star Capital will be working very closely with San and his team to support Swing’s ambitious vision to become a global company through entering Japan and growing its logistics capabilities with the new Dayrider business.”

Swing has more than 100 employees in South Korea and four people in Japan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan: Areas cleared after militant attacks kill 9 troops

    Pakistan's military said security forces cleared two areas in a southwestern province of separatist militants after they attacked two army camps, leaving nine soldiers dead and six others wounded. The military statement issued late Saturday said militants attacked security forces camps in Baluchistan province in the districts of Naushki and Panjgur late Wednesday and both attacks were eventually repulsed. A recently formed separatist group, the Baluchistan Nationalist Army, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a Twitter post.

  • Analysis-Singapore bets on niche SPAC listings to capture tech boom

    After years of struggling to emerge from the shadows of regional rivals, Singapore Exchange is looking to establish itself as the hub for blank-cheque firms, riding on regulatory overhaul, support by state firms, and a tech boom in its back yard. Encouraged by the flurry of Southeast Asian tech start-ups seeking funding and the bourse's revised rules, Singapore could list up to a dozen special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) within the next 12-18 months, bankers, venture capitalists, and analysts say. A key test for SGX will come when such companies, also known as blank-cheque or shell firms, have to seal merger targets within two years, a "de-SPACing" process already weighing on U.S. deals as hundreds of SPACS chase targets.

  • France's Macron speaks with U.S. President Biden ahead of his trip to Moscow

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron spoke again on Sunday with U.S. President Joe Biden in a "coordination logic" ahead of his trip to Moscow on Monday, the French Presidency and the White House said. The 40 minutes-long call allowed the two leaders to "share information about contacts made during the weekend" for good coordination ahead of the trip, the French Presidency said. Macron is due on Monday to visit Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion.

  • French far-right leader Le Pen insists she can bounce back

    French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose campaign for the presidency has been shaken by a series of defections, told a campaign meeting she has what it takes to bounce back after overcoming many challenges in her personal life. Challenges Le Pen faced through her life ranged from the divorce of her parents when she was a teenager to surviving a blast in an attack against her family in 1976 to raising her children as a single parent, she said. Le Pen was holding her first large campaign meeting ahead of April's presidential election on Saturday, while far-right rival Eric Zemmour held a rally in Lille, northern France, on the same day.

  • Ottawa Declares Emergency; China City Locks Down: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekChina Predicts Low Inflation Based on Western Monetary MovesCanada’s capital declared a state of emergency Sunday as police struggled to rein in ongoing protests largely among truckers against vaccine mandates.More U.S. s

  • Roland Emmerich Slams Superhero And ‘Star Wars’ Films: “It’s Ruining Our Industry A Little Bit”

    Moonfall director Roland Emmerich thinks Superhero and Star Wars films are ruining the industry. He is among the many actors and directors that have lambasted the state of the movie business because these types of movies exist. He sat down with Den of Geek and while talking about his newest disaster film, he mentions, “Because naturally, […]

  • Electric roadway will charge your EV while you're driving

    The nation's first stretch of road to wirelessly charge electric vehicles while they're in motion will begin testing next year in Detroit.Why it matters: "Electrified" roadways, which have wireless charging infrastructure under the asphalt, could keep EVs operating around the clock, with unlimited range — a big deal for transit buses, delivery vans, long-haul trucks and even future robotaxis. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn-r

  • Bubba Watson not mad after runner-up finish to Harold Varner III: 'I applaud him'

    Bubba Watson wasn't upset after Harold Varner III eagled the last hole to beat him by a shot Sunday at the Saudi International.

  • China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

    In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion and blamed the U.S. for rising tensions.

  • Beijing family watches Olympics opening ceremony

    As the Winter Olympics opening ceremony began on Friday, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents watching the event on television with his family. (Feb. 5)

  • Deaf Detroit Rapper Tapped to Perform With Dr. Dre, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg at Super Bowl Halftime Show

    A deaf rapper from Detroit will perform alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

  • Olympics-China to boost supply of Winter Games panda mascot souvenirs

    China will increase the supply of merchandise featuring "Bing Dwen Dwen", the panda mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the organising committee said on Sunday. The announcement came as Chinese media and internet users reported difficulty in purchasing souvenirs in the likeness of the chubby panda in a hard, transparent body suit. Many had queued for hours in cold weather outside a flagship store in Beijing but failed to get the soft toys and other decorations.

  • Man in stolen vehicle leads officers to marijuana stash

    Man in stolen vehicle leads officers to marijuana stash

  • Mexican authorities clear makeshift migrant camp near U.S. border

    Mexican authorities on Sunday cleared a makeshift camp in the north of the country where hundreds of migrants heading towards the U.S. border had been holding out for more than a year in what rights organizations criticized as deplorable conditions. Nearly 400 migrants have been transferred by bus to three different shelters near the border city of Tijuana, where they can remain "indefinitely," said the city's Mayor Montserrat Caballero. Caballero promised help for those migrants regardless of whether they want to stay in Tijuana or return to their countries of origin.

  • The next microchip crisis will be bigger

    The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.Get

  • Ron Johnson refuses to weigh in on the RNC censure of U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger

    Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson didn't comment on the text of censure resolution that characterized Jan. 6 riot as 'legitimate political discourse.'

  • West Africa grapples with new wave of military coups

    It's a pattern becoming all too common again in West Africa: Mutinous soldiers detain a president, then seize control of the state broadcaster to announce they've taken over the country. West Africa's new wave of coups kicked off in Mali in 2020, followed by another in Guinea the following year, and then Burkina Faso late last month. Military power grabs are nothing new in the region: There have been nearly 100 in West Africa since 1946 but they'd dropped off over the past decade.

  • Travel rush hits China as biggest holiday ends

    Chinese passengers have begun traveling back from their hometowns across the country as the Spring Festival holiday draws to an end.

  • U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

    RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds more infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are still expected to arrive at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Poland’s border with Ukraine.

  • Reports of spyware use on key witness roil Netanyahu trial

    Israeli police allegedly used sophisticated spyware against a key witness in the corruption trial of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media reported, jolting the trial and shining a light on a contentious Israeli-developed surveillance tool. Netanyahu is in the midst of a lengthy corruption trial over charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases. Netanyahu's lawyers have demanded answers from the state about what was gathered and how.