Korean mother who beat her 35-year-old son to death with a stick sentenced to 7 years in prison

A Korean mother beat her adult son with a bamboo stick over 2,000 times, resulting in his death.



The Supreme Court of South Korea sentenced a 64-year-old woman to seven years in prison on Wednesday, March 16, for beating her 35-year-old son to death, reported The Korea Herald.



What was originally deemed a “murder” took place at a Buddhist temple back in August of 2020. The son, who had been staying at the temple to study for a public servant exam, allegedly threatened to leak information to the public regarding issues within the temple.



According to CCTV footage of the incident, the mother beat her son over 2,000 times with a stick for around two and a half hours. The son eventually “died of shock” with “symptoms of subcutaneous hemorrhage all over his body.”



The courts dismissed the original murder charges, stating that the mother was unaware her actions would lead to her son’s death.



Featured Image via Arirang News

