A treaty would suggest, at least by implication, mutual recognition of the two Koreas by each other, which would create a constitutional problem for South Korea because it denies the existence of North Korea and claims sovereignty over the entire peninsula.

A Korean Peace Treaty Would Create a Constitutional Crisis

Women Cross DMZ Executive Director Christine Ahn recently argued that the rapprochement between President Donald Trump and North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un merited concluding the Korean War of the 1950s. That conflict was ended by an armistice, not a peace treaty. Legally, a state of war still exists.

It is an intriguing idea and one seemingly self-apparent. The two Koreas have not fought a major armed conflict since the war ended in 1953. Conventional deterrence on the peninsula has stable for decades. And nuclear deterrence, a new state between the United States and the North, is likely to be stable as well. Adapting to a nuclear North Korea is not a bad option among all the poor options for responding to Northern nuclearization and certainly superior to strikes, which could lead to a major war.

Unfortunately, there are two significant hurdles that have made it difficult for the Koreas to agree on a peace treaty.

First, strategically, the biggest problem is the continuing military standoff along the military demarcation line. North Korea continues to station about one million soldiers near Seoul. Treaty advocates argue that a termination of the war would allow the North to retrench, but without previous retrenchment, it is hard to imagine the South Korean and U.S. militaries—and national security communities—supporting a treaty. There is a thorny, chicken-or-the-egg problem of sequencing here.

