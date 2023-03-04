Korean peninsula turning into 'world's biggest powder keg'

TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea - AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

The Korean peninsula is turning into the "world's biggest powder keg" - and it's all Washington's fault, according to North Korea.

Pyongyang said its growing nuclear weapons programme was necessary to restore a balance of power as Washington strengthens ties with North Korea’s surrounding foes.

"The Korean peninsula is turning into the world's biggest powder keg and war practice field due to a military expansion scheme led by the United States and its followers," its foreign ministry said in a commentary carried by state news agency KCNA.

Pyongyang is furious that the US is seeking to strengthen ties with Japan and South Korea as a deterrence against the recent rise in North Korean nuclear threats.

On Saturday the US and South Korea announced they will soon conduct more than 10 days of large-scale military exercises, including amphibious landings.

The US Air Force and South Korea's Air Force stage joint drills - AFP

The "Freedom Shield" drills will be held from March 13 to March 23 to strengthen against North Korean “aggression”, the two countries said.

Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s president, said earlier this week that cooperation between his country, the US and Japan has become more important than ever to overcome North Korea's growing nuclear threats and other crises.

"Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a partner that shares the same universal values with us," he said.

North Korea says such joint military exercises are proof that the US and its allies are hostile and bent on regime change in the North, and justification for its escalation of weapons tests.

In February it showcased its missile might during a nighttime parade, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon.

North Korea showcased its missile might during a nighttime parade last month - KCNA/via REUTERS

Late last month it test-fired four long-range strategic cruise missiles in a drill designed to show its ability to launch a fatal nuclear counterattack.

The four Hwasal-2 missiles fired from North Hamgyong province towards the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula were aimed at honing the military’s rapid-response capabilities towards “hostile forces,” reported the KCNA.

Last month Donald Trump expressed sympathy for the North Korean leader, saying the US drills have made him feel "threatened”.

“Kim Jong-un of North Korea, who I got to know and got along with very well during my years as president, is not happy with the US and South Korea doing big training and air exercises together,” Mr Trump wrote.

“He feels threatened. Even I would constantly complain that South Korea pays us very little to do these extremely expensive and provocative drills."