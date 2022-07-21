S.Korean President Yoon urges shipyard strike to end, negotiations stalled

Byungwook Kim
·1 min read

By Byungwook Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday urged contract shipyard workers at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to end their action as negotiations stalled amid disputes over wages and compensation for damages.

About 100 sub-contractors have occupied DSME's main dock in the south coast city of Geoje since last month demanding a 30% pay increase, causing delays to deliveries of new vessels.

In recent negotiations, strikers said they lowered their demands to a gradual increase of 15%, while DSME is holding firm at its offer of a 4.5% rise.

"Illegal actions should be resolved swiftly and normalised...for everyone's good," Yoon told reporters in Seoul.

Companies contracted to DSME and the strikers continued talks for more than 12 hours on Wednesday but failed to reach an agreement, as damage compensation emerged as a key sticking point, according to the Korea Metal Workers' Union, which represents the strikers.

The contracted companies had seemed positive about dropping lawsuits seeking damages from the strike but they changed their stance, said the union. DSME, which participated in previous negotiations, did not attend the Wednesday talks, the union added.

A DSME spokesperson declined to comment on details of the negotiations.

South Korea's third-biggest shipbuilder has said the dispute cost it more than $400 million by mid-July.

The construction of eight vessels at five docks at the shipyard is being hampered, with their delivery dates pushed back by two to five weeks as of Wednesday, the DSME spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Finds Foot-And-Mouth Disease in Imported Food

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has detected traces of foot-and-mouth disease on imported animal products, deepening fears about a potential outbreak that could devastate the nation’s livestock industry.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownViral fragments were found in a sample of pork floss offered for sale in Melbourne, the Depart

  • Holders of the world’s most powerful passports are among the least likely to travel

    International travel in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea have only reached 17% of pre-Covid levels, according to a survey by the International Air Transport Association.

  • Malaysia Airlines nears deal for Airbus A330neos - sources

    FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -Malaysia Airlines is nearing a deal for Airbus SE A330neos to replace its fleet of 21 earlier-model A330s, two sources familiar with the matter said. Malaysia Airlines Chief Executive Izham Ismail said last month that the carrier was looking to make a decision on a one-for-one replacement of its A330 fleet by mid to late July. Malaysia Airlines has A330s and A350s in its fleet and had placed a provisional order for Boeing Co 787s in 2017 but let the deal lapse.

  • GE Aviation joint venture CFM International launches plan with Airbus to test open fan engine architecture

    A Cincinnati-based joint venture with GE Aviation is partnering with Airbus to flight test a next-generation aircraft design. CFM International, a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aviation and France's Safran Aircraft Engines, is partnering with aircraft maker Airbus to flight test its cutting-edge open fan engine architecture, which is slated to take place in the second half of this decade at Airbus' test facility in Toulouse, France.

  • ANA inks order with Boeing for 737 Max jets, 777X freighters

    The order, which includes the firm purchase of 737 Max 8 jets, was announced on the first day of the Farnborough International Airshow.

  • AerCap says it will buy five additional 787 Dreamliners

    FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -Aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings on Tuesday agreed to buy five additional Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets as the U.S. planemaker nears a resumption of deliveries. "We believe in this aircraft," said AerCap Chief Commercial Officer Peter Anderson at a press event at the Farnborough Airshow. Separately, aircraft lessor Aviation Capital Group LLC said on Tuesday it had ordered 12 additional 737 MAX 8 jets.

  • American Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing in Charlotte after take-off

    The flight, which was headed to Portland, Oregon, had to circle the airport for over 2 hours Tuesday before landing.

  • Tomorrow’s Trains Will Suck Carbon Out of the Sky

    CO2Rail CompanyEric Bachman and Geoffrey Ozin will be the first to tell you that they are unlikely bedfellows. Bachman, the scion of a railroad family that’s been in the business since the late 19th century, and Ozin, a nanochemistry researcher with a day job at the University of Toronto, seem to have little in common. Interviewed together by The Daily Beast, they give off the vibe of a bantering comedy duo. Ozin spouted out statistics on fossil fuel consumption and asked the reporter, “You got

  • Delta Orders the Boeing 737 MAX (Finally)

    Globally, Boeing's (NYSE: BA) troubled 737 MAX family trails the rival Airbus (OTC: EADSY) A320neo aircraft family by a wide margin on orders and deliveries. Four of the five largest U.S. airlines operate at least one variant of the 737 MAX, and the model's top two customers are Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. For Boeing, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) was the one that got away -- until now.

  • Flying Taxis for Defense, Air India Mega Deal: Air Show Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is growing more confident it can secure a landmark purchase of about 50 A350 wide-body jets from Air India Ltd. this week, while Boeing Co. works on a deal for as many as 150 737 Max jetliners for the carrier, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingBoom Technology

  • Delta Air Lines Increases Airbus A220 Aircraft Firm Order With 12 Additions

    Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) orders 12 new A220-300 aircraft from European planemaker Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY), bringing Delta's total order for A220s to 107 aircraft - 45 A220-100s and 62 A220-300s. Related: Airbus, Delta Explore Expanding A220 Jet Order "These additional aircraft in the A220 family are an excellent investment for our customers and employees and will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel," commented Mahendra Nair, a Delta senior vice presi

  • Delta flight blows 2 tires during landing at LAX

    At least two tires on a Delta Air Lines plane, coming in from Atlanta, blew out today upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport, leaving the plane stranded on the airfield and forcing a temporary closure of two runways at one of the nation's busiest airports.

  • Turbulence on American Airlines flight to Nashville injures eight

    The passengers were on American Airlines flight 3609 from Tampa to Nashville when they hit unexpected turbulence, according to American Airlines.

  • Qatar Airways could revive order for 25 737 MAX airplanes -sources

    FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) -Qatar Airways could revive an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes at the Farnborough Airshow, sources told Reuters. On Monday, Qatar CEO Akbar Al Baker confirmed that a provisional deal to buy at least 25 of the Boeing planes had lapsed. Boeing and Qatar Airways declined to comment Wednesday but two sources said the order could be confirmed.

  • Pratt & Whitney sees Airbus A320 engine deliveries back on track by early 2023

    Pratt & Whitney said on Tuesday it expects to have engine deliveries to Airbus for its A320 airliner back on track by early 2023 at the latest and to be able to meet the planemaker's schedule for upping output to 75 aircraft per month by some time in 2026. "In regard to where we are with Airbus PO (purchase orders), our intent is to try and climb that back this year," Rick Deurloo, P&W's president commercial engines, told reporters at Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday, adding that it would be no later than early next year. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury expects delays in engine supplies which have been holding back aircraft deliveries to peak at mid-year, according to a report on Monday.

  • Tucson-based Universal Avionics gets $33M contract to help supply head-worn vision systems for pilots

    The Tucson company won the contract from AerSale, a Florida company that provides integrated aftermarket services and products for airlines operating jets from Boeing, Airbus and McDonell Douglas.

  • Aviation industry grapples with climate change at Farnborough Airshow

    At a major aviation industry event, there's an understanding that climate change is going to impact how business is done

  • Boeing Stock Is Up as Air Show Gives Investors the News They Wanted

    Boeing stock is having a nice week, driven in part by a strong showing at the 2022 Farnborough International Air Show.

  • Azerbaijan Airlines signs MoU for four more Boeing 787 jets

    Azerbaijan Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Farnborough Airshow to acquire four more Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jets, its president Jahangir Askerov said on Wednesday. Askerov said the airline is due to sign a contract for the planes in December and plans to own 10 of the planes by 2030, allowing it open new routes across Central Asia. It currently operates two 787-8 jets.