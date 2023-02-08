S. Korean prosecutors confirm team traveled to Serbia in hunt for crypto fugitive Do Kwon

[Source]

The hunt for the co-founder of defunct cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD (UST), Do Kwon, continues as South Korean prosecutors confirmed a team recently traveled to Serbia to ask for help.

The Balkan nation came up in several reports in December as the place where Kwon, whose real name is Kwon Do-hyung, 31, might be hiding.

Seoul’s prosecutor’s office reportedly confirmed on Tuesday that a team of South Korean officials, including a senior Justice Ministry official, traveled to Serbia last week to seek aid from the Balkan country’s government.

While South Korea does not have an extradition treaty with Serbia, both countries are reportedly part of the 1957 multilateral treaty European Convention on Extradition, which South Korea joined in 2011.

Despite being in hiding, which Kwon had denied in a series of tweets last year after Interpol issued a red notice for him, the defunct cryptocurrency co-founder has been active on Twitter.

In October 2022, Kwon slammed reports from South Korea that claimed prosecutors had frozen his cryptocurrency assets worth around $39.9 million.

Kwon’s latest tweet was on Feb. 1, in which he replied to the founder of a crypto asset investment firm to defend himself against allegations that he stole money.

I find that Twitter is a good place for rumors but poor place to get facts," Kwon wrote. "I've stolen no money and never had 'secret cashouts' - happy to address specific allegations. In any case, good day to you."

I find that Twitter is a good place for rumors but poor place to get facts I've stolen no money and never had "secret cashouts" - happy to address specific allegations

In any case, good day to you — Do Kwon 🌕 (@stablekwon) February 1, 2023

