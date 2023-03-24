S. Korean prosecutors seek Do Kwon’s extradition after Montenegro airport arrest

Bryan Ke
·3 min read

[Source]

South Korean prosecutors are working with Montenegro authorities to extradite Do Kwon to South Korea, but the United States is also chasing after the crypto fugitive.

Kwon, whose real name is Kwon Do-hyung, was arrested at Podgorica Airport in Montenegro on Thursday after he and one of his close aides, surnamed Han, tried to travel to Dubai with a forged passport.

Kwon’s arrest was later confirmed on Twitter and Facebook by Filip Adzic, Montenegro’s interior minister, announcing that authorities had detained “one of the world's most wanted fugitives.”

More from NextShark: South Korean court decision to keep tattoo ban is criticized by tattooists

Although Adzic said they were still awaiting confirmation from local authorities, South Korean police identified the man detained at the airport as Kwon after analyzing his fingerprints.

Following the confirmation, prosecutors started the extradition process for Kwon to South Korea, where he faces charges related to fraud and breaches of South Korea’s capital markets law.

South Korean prosecutors will take steps to repatriate Kwon Do-hyung. We are working on the process," Kim Hee-kyung, a spokesperson for the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, told AFP.

More from NextShark: 92-year-old Asian man required 9 staples to his head after unprovoked attack at MBTA station

It is unclear if the Southern European country will agree to the request, as the Montenegro police reportedly filed a criminal complaint against the disgraced cryptocurrency co-founder for the forged documents, local authorities announced.

The United States is also seeking extradition for Kwon, who is facing securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy charges in the country.

In a statement on Feb. 16, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Kwon of "orchestrating a multi-billion-dollar crypto asset securities fraud.”

More from NextShark: ‘Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight’: BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ to be first K-pop song played in space

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in the statement that Kwon and his Singapore-based company, Terraform Labs, both “failed to provide the public with full, fair, and truthful disclosure as required for a host of crypto asset securities, most notably for LUNA and Terra USD.”

According to a court official, Kwon is expected to face the Higher Court in Podgorica, Montenegro, on Friday for his charges, where the extradition requests will also be heard, AFP reported.

Neither South Korea nor the U.S. have an extradition treaty with Montenegro. However, South Korea has joined the European Convention on Extradition, a multilateral treaty that allows for extradition of individuals wanted for criminal proceedings between member states, of which Montenegro is a member as part of the Council of Europe, reported Yonhap News Agency, citing the justice ministry.

South Korean prosecutors confirmed in February that a delegation had been sent to Serbia to follow up on a lead claiming that Kwon was last spotted in the Balkan nation as far back as December 2022.

Kwon became a wanted man in 195 countries after Interpol issued a red notice on the defunct entrepreneur in late September 2022.

South Korean prosecutors accused him of being on the run after his cryptocurrency Luna, the sister coin of Terra USD, crashed from its $116 high to less than $0.0002 in April 2022. The financial loss from the crash was estimated to be around $42 billion the following month.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport

    Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, has reportedly been arrested in Montenegro, according to a local government official. On Thursday morning, Filip Adzic, the minister of interior of Montenegro, tweeted in Bosnian that Kwon was arrested at the airport in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, with falsified documents. Adzic added that they were waiting for official confirmation of Kwon’s identity.

  • Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.68% and 134.43%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • NKY pain clinic owner, doctor convicted of healthcare fraud; acquitted of drug charges

    Prosecutors said the prescribing contributed to former patients' opioid overdose deaths, but both men were acquitted of the alleged drug crimes.

  • Brazil watchdog tells Bolsonaro to cede jewels from Saudis

    A Brazilian government watchdog voted Wednesday to give former President Jair Bolsonaro five working days to return to authorities a set of jewels he received from Saudi Arabia in 2021. All nine members of the government watchdog voted in favor of requiring Bolsonaro to turn the jewels over to the state-owned Caixa Economica Federal bank in the capital city of Brasilia. The five days start counting as soon as Bolsonaro's lawyers are officially notified, which had not happened, according to the government watchdog.

  • ‘I love working with Jackie’: Chris Tucker teases ‘Rush Hour 4’ return with Jackie Chan

    Chris Tucker has teased his return with Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan in “Rush Hour 4.” In an interview with Audacy’s V-103, the American comedian said he is “definitely” down to work with Chan again in the upcoming action-comedy film, which has been rumored to be in development for many years. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… "Rush Hour 4," that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie, but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like.

  • Texas university president cancels drag show, comparing art form to blackface

    The president of a public university in Texas canceled a student-run drag show on Monday, arguing that the art form is offensive to women and comparing it to blackface.

  • SEC clamps down on Coinbase and Tron, while Do Kwon is arrested overseas

    It was a big week in the crypto world as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission clamped down on major crypto companies like Coinbase and Tron -- more on that below -- and Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, has reportedly been arrested in Montenegro, according to a local government official. On Thursday morning, Filip Adzic, the minister of interior of Montenegro, tweeted in Bosnian that Kwon was arrested at the airport in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, with falsified documents. Kwon has been under investigation for the past 11 months since the Terra/LUNA collapse, which wiped out about $40 billion from the cryptocurrency market.

  • Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears

    Ukraine's president on Thursday made his third visit in two days to areas that have felt the brunt of Russia’s war, with a trip to the southern Kherson region that was retaken from the Kremlin’s forces, and as a senior Kyiv commander hinted that a brewing Ukrainian counteroffensive could come “very soon.” Ukraine took back control of the Kherson region’s capital, also called Kherson, at the end of last year, pushing out the Russian occupiers who had captured the city in the weeks following the start of Moscow full-scale invasion more than a year ago.

  • Pregnant woman vanished a month ago after walking out of Jack in the Box, CA cops say

    The woman was nearing the end of her pregnancy when she was reported missing, according to police.

  • Leilani Simon, charged with murder of toddler son, denied bond in Chatham County Superior Court

    Leilani Simon, 22, reported her son Quinton missing on Oct. 5, 2022. The toddler's partial remains were found in a Chatham County landfill on Nov. 18, 2022.

  • YouTube videos of car crashes on dashcam lead to San Bernardino County couple's arrest

    YouTube videos leads to the arrest of a San Bernardino County couple on suspicion of multiple felony counts of insurance fraud.

  • 7 things you didn't know were invented by Black women

    For Women's History Month, it's important to recognize Black women inventors and their groundbreaking accomplishments.

  • Hong Kong reopening: bosses are in the mood to hire, offering higher salaries to fill vacancies as visitors return, KPMG says

    Hong Kong companies are back in the mood to hire, especially in the consumer and information technology sectors, as the city embarks on its economic recovery following the border reopening with mainland China, according to a report by KPMG. Two in five senior executives in Hong Kong expect to increase their headcount this year, according to KPMG's salary outlook survey, which polled over 1,300 professionals across six sectors in Hong Kong and mainland China. The six sectors covered in the Januar

  • The Top 13 Celebrity and Royal Best Men of All Time

    These stars almost stole the show.

  • Former TMH pharmacist found with cache of explosives, guns, drugs amid mass violence fears

    Police believe William Head III, found with a large cache of weapons and body armor may have been planning an act of mass violence.

  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 toy reveals Spider-Cat could be back

    The Bodega Cat suit could make a return in the sequel

  • King Charles III's European state visit hits French hurdle

    King Charles III’s state visit to France has been postponed indefinitely amid widespread protests over President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, putting a damper on the new monarch’s debut on the international stage. Charles and his wife, Camilla, will still travel to Germany on Wednesday in what was scheduled to be the second leg of his first overseas trip since ascending the throne in September. The original six-day visit to France and Germany, the two biggest countries in the European Union, was designed to highlight efforts to rebuild relations between Britain and its neighbors after six years of squabbling over Brexit.

  • Number of Chinese kindergartens drops in 2022 for first time in 15 years-media

    The number of kindergartens in China has dropped for the first time in 15 years, falling by more than 5,000 on the previous year, financial news outlet Yicai reported, citing data from the country's Education Ministry. Concerns about China’s shrinking population have prompted more than 20 recommendations by members of the country’s top political advisory body to boost birth rates, with experts saying some measures could help slow its population decline. There were a total of 289,200 kindergartens nationwide in 2022, the Education Ministry said on Thursday.

  • Market gloom continues as bank contagion fears continue

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss how markets are performing in intraday trading on Friday following bank instability and the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike.

  • Kristine Barnett's neglect charges dismissed

    Kristine Barnett's neglect of a dependent case started with a flood of media attention in September 2019 and ended Friday with a motion to dismiss.