Korean restaurant chef in London kills co-worker over food prep skills

A chef at a Korean restaurant in London allegedly murdered his colleague due to his poor food preparation skills.

Li Hunan, 60, was charged with the murder of his colleague Il Sung, 58, at the Airang Korean restaurant in Poland Street, Soho, on Aug. 15.

The two men were reportedly arguing about food preparations as Hunan questioned his coworker’s skills as a chef before the altercation turned physical.

The defendant allegedly swung at Sung with a knife he was using in the kitchen. Hunan later told police that he stabbed Sung because he had attacked him with a knife sharpener.

More from NextShark: Japanese city, citing 'changing times,' to recruit those of any gender for 'princess' ambassador roles

Police were alerted to the attack at around 11:40 a.m. When they arrived, they found Sung collapsed in the restaurant’s kitchen. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 p.m. local time.

Sung suffered two fatal stab wounds to the chest and slash wounds on his body, including one to his face.

Hunan was remanded in custody. He is set to appear in court on Nov. 4 for a plea hearing.

More from NextShark: Japanese city continues hunt for rampaging monkeys as reported attacks on civilians climbs to 45

Featured Image via Oliver Hale

More from NextShark: Google to Pay $2.5 Million for Alleged Discrimination, Back Pay and Overlooked Asian Applicants

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Duterte pledges to open Philippines to U.S. forces if Russia’s Ukraine invasion escalates