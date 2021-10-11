Korean robo-advisor Fount bags $33.4M to advance its AI-based platform

Kate Park
·2 min read

Fount, a robo-advisor startup in South Korea, has raised a $33.4 million Series C round to beef up its machine learning-based platform development and hire staff.

The latest round was led by Hana Financial Investment, along with Nice Investment. Returning backers Smilegate Investment, KT Investment, Shinhan Capital and Korea Development Bank also participated.

The Series C brings its total funding to about $58.5 million, and the company’s valuation is now estimated at $209 billion, CEO Youngbeen Kim told TechCrunch.

The company will continue to invest in its technology development for the next three years, about an additional $85 million (100 billion won), Kim added.

Founded in November 2015 by Kim, Fount launched its first beta robo-advisor service in February 2016. The following month, Jim Rogers, an advisor of Fount, invested in the company.

After gaining regulatory approvals for advising investment in November 2017, Fount launched its mobile app in June 2018.

The pandemic spurred the trend that people set up an emergency fund or create an investment portfolio to grow their wealth and save for retirement through contactless investment services such as robo-advisers. South Korea's three robo-adviser startups, including Fount, exceeded a total of $1 billion in assets under management in January 2021, up 402.9% year on year, based on a local media report.

Fount surpassed $730 million assets under management as of March 2021. As per its press release, its core market is people aged 20-49, including about 66.8% of millennials.

Its AI-powered platform invests on users’ behalf by using algorithms and data for people who know they need to invest money to grow their wealth but don’t know much about investing.

Fount’s AI-based BlueWhale product analyzes more than 52,000 cases of global economic data and market indices and automatically proposes a customized and diversified portfolio that it can later rebalance as necessary.

The company offers its robo-advisor service to approximately 20 South Korea-based B2B clients, including the lead investor Hana Financial investment, Samsung Life Insurance, MetLife and Hyundai Motor Securities. The company is in talks with additional financial companies for having partnerships. It also claims that it has 260,000 registered users as of June 2021.

Global robo-advisors assets under management are projected to increase to $2.8 trillion in 2025 from $1.37 trillion in 2021, based on its statement citing Statista report. South Korean robo-advisors’ assets under management are expected to grow up to $25 billion in 2025 from $8.36 billion in 2021.

When asked about overseas expansions, Kim said it focuses on the home market now and does not have a concrete plan for global penetration.

Indonesian robo-advisor app Bibit raises $30 million led by Sequoia Capital India

Robo-advisor StashAway gets $25M Series D led by Sequoia Capital India

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN, Bangladesh sign deal to aid Rohingya relocated to island

    The United Nations and Bangladesh's government have signed an agreement to work together to help Rohingya refugees on an island in the Bay of Bengal where thousands have been relocated from crammed camps near the Myanmar border. More than 19,000 Rohingya have already been moved to the Bhasan Char island by the government, and the U.N. said one of the key reasons to sign the agreement was to start serving that population. Bangladesh plans to relocate 100,000 Rohingya to the island in phases from the crowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district.

  • Russia's new COVID-19 infections, deaths near all-time highs

    Russia’s daily coronavirus infections and deaths hovered near all-time highs Monday amid sluggish vaccination rates and the Kremlin's reluctance to toughen restrictions. Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 29,409 new confirmed cases — the highest number since the year’s start and just slightly lower than the pandemic record reached in December. Russia already has Europe’s highest death toll in the pandemic — more than 217,000, according to a government task force.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 picks in Harvard University’s stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Harvard Management Company’s past performance and go directly to Harvard University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Harvard’s endowment is Harvard University’s largest financial asset and comprises over 14,000 funds. The endowment is managed […]

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    The world's most iconic stock index is harboring two amazing values, as well as one widely owned stock that's best avoided.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Here's a Penny Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Nearly Double Within 12 Months

    Now, though, penny stocks include those with share prices of under $5. Here's a penny stock that Wall Street thinks will nearly double within 12 months. Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) stock trades at close to $4 per share.

  • This Is What Whales Are Betting On NVIDIA

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA(NASDAQ:NVDA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just d

  • Legendary investor Bill Miller touts bitcoin, says Coinbase could rival Tesla in value, and compares his crypto wager to his Amazon bet in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    Miller trumpeted Chinese tech stocks, predicted only a handful of altcoins will survive, and outlined how he picks winning stocks.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • The 60/40 Stock/Bond Portfolio Hasn’t Worked. Some Other Options.

    The third quarter demonstrated once again that bonds are no longer serving as a cushion for volatile equities, threatening the 60/40 strategy. With inflation stirring once again, investors have very few options.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Oil drives Indian rupee lower, 10-year yield to 18-month high

    Indian bond yields hit their highest levels in nearly 18 months while the rupee fell to its lowest level since July 2020 as the sharp rise in global oil prices raised concerns about its impact on domestic inflation. The Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Friday lowered its full year inflation projection to 5.3% from 5.7% but sounded cautious about the impact of high global crude and other commodity prices on inflation. A close of over 75.81 per dollar for the rupee would target a return to 76.92 which was a record low, a Reuters market analyst wrote on Monday.