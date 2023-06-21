S. Korean teen lassoed while attempting to open plane door mid-flight

[Source]

A 19-year-old South Korean man was arrested for attempting to open a plane door mid-flight from Cebu, Philippines, to Seoul.

What happened: The unidentified passenger was reportedly “acting strangely” about an hour into the flight, prompting flight crew to move him to the front row in order to keep an eye on him. Shortly after moving seats, he charged towards the emergency door and tried to open it.

According to a Jeju Airlines official, the 19-year-old was “immediately subdued by the crew, who used a lasso rope and tie wraps to keep him controlled for the rest of the flight.”

Officials noted that none of the airplane equipment nor the 180 passengers on board were harmed in the incident.

Arrest: The teen was immediately taken into custody by police after the airline landed in Seoul’s Incheon Airport at 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday. He was charged for violating the Aviation Security Act and the Narcotics Control Act.

Investigation: The passenger tested positive for drugs during an investigation by the Incheon Airport police. Although his motive is currently unclear, he told reporters that he tried opening the plane door because he felt like he “was being attacked.”

Authorities have yet to determine the type and amount of drug that the teen had taken.

About the man: The suspect was on his way home to South Korea after dropping out of high school, according to police. He reportedly stayed in Cebu alone for about a month.

The incident takes place a month after a man in his 30s opened the emergency exit door in mid-air on an Asiana flight in South Korea, injuring 12 passengers on board.

