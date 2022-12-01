S. Korean Twitch streamer calls for action after being harassed while livestreaming in India

A South Korean Twitch streamer known online as Mhyochi is calling for Mumbai Police to take action after she was harassed by two men while livestreaming in Khar, India.

Mhyochi, a content creator and model whose real name is Hyojeong Park, was livestreaming in Khar on Tuesday night when one of the men grabbed her arm and pulled her toward a parked motorbike he was riding with his friend.

“I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend,” the streamer shared on Twitter. “And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation.”

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F
— Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

One Twitch follower clipped the encounter from her stream and pointed out that Mhyochi was surrounded by “1000+ people.”

"This cannot go unpunished," user @Beaver_R6 tweeted, calling for Mumbai Police to take immediate action.

“This cannot go unpunished,” user @Beaver_R6 tweeted, calling for Mumbai Police to take immediate action.

Other users chimed in, with one commenter saying it was a good thing Mhyochi was livestreaming at the time and that removing herself from the situation was “perfectly fine.”

You acted right in that moment. Being rude, aggressive, insulting etc can escalate a situation like this. You removed yourself from that situation perfectly fine. TBH even having the stream on helped a lot. IMO, You doing IRL streams on very hard by going to India and Egypt...
— MBLive 😷 (@MBLive_) November 30, 2022

Another Twitter user was slammed for victim blaming after telling tourists to do some research before they roam the streets of the country they’re visiting.

More from NextShark: Man apprehended by security for allegedly masturbating at BLACKPINK concert

You're putting the onus of being safe only on tourists? Why does our country invite tourists and offer tourist visas then? Do the visas come with a disclaimer saying "Enter at your own risk!"? She's clearly in a public place with lots of people around. — Nitin (@_niting) November 30, 2022

One user said Mhyochi being friendly and open does not give the men a “free harassment pass.”

You responding does not give them a free harassment pass. This is disgusting and I’m truly surprised no one intervened to help. I’m sorry and literally none of this is your fault. — Kale me maybe 🥬 🍲 ❄️🥶 (@KithRags) November 30, 2022

Mumbai Police have since publicly reached out to Mhyochi on Twitter, but the streamer has yet to find a way to give them her contact information directly as of Wednesday.

Can you send me DM so that i can give all the information you need including my contact. I cannot find the way send the message directly to you. https://t.co/8tXeX6ZELk — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

Featured Image via mhyochi.png, @mhyochi / @Beaver_R6