S. Korean woman to be extradited for New Zealand 'suitcase murders'

The Seoul High Court has approved the extradition of a 42-year-old woman accused of murdering two children whose bodies were found inside suitcases in New Zealand.

The unidentified woman, believed to be the children’s biological mother, is facing murder charges after the remains of the two children, aged 7 and 10, were discovered in abandoned suitcases at a storage facility in Auckland in August.

According to investigators, the children are believed to have been dead for at least three to four years before their discovery.

The woman, who was born in South Korea, is suspected of fleeing to her birth country in 2018 after killing the children. She was arrested in September in Ulsan after Interpol issued a red notice. She has since denied the murder allegations.

On Friday, an official at the Seoul High Court said that it had ruled its approval for the woman to be extradited after she agreed to return to New Zealand to face charges.

The Justice Ministry will be delivering the final decision regarding the date of her extradition.

