S. Korean woman poses as student and murders tutor she met online ‘out of curiosity’

A 23-year-old woman posed as a student and murdered her tutor “out of curiosity” in Busan, South Korea, according to police.

The woman, identified as Jung Yoo-jung, reportedly signed up for a mobile application that connects parents with private tutors. She posed as the mother of a ninth-grade student and connected online with another woman in her 20s. Jung scheduled a consultation with the English tutor for her supposed daughter at the home of the victim.

On May 26, Jung appeared at the woman’s home dressed in a school uniform that she obtained online. Once Jung was inside the victim’s home, she allegedly stabbed the victim to death with a knife before dismembering her body.

“Jung is short, and with the uniform on, the victim probably mistook her for a middle-school student,” a Busan police spokesperson said, according to The Chosun Ilbo.

Police believe that the crime was planned as they found large bin bags and bleach used to conceal the murder.

Jung allegedly placed some of the victim’s body parts in a suitcase and gathered the woman’s mobile phone, wallet and IDs in order to make it seem like “the victim had disappeared.”

She then took a taxi to the banks of the Nakdong River to dispose of the bloodied suitcase. The taxi driver alerted the police about the woman’s suspicious behavior, leading authorities to find the victim’s body parts by the riverside and in Jung’s home.

According to police, Jung was arrested on Wednesday and has since confessed to the crime, admitting that her curiosity to kill was piqued from reading and watching shows about murder.

“Jung was found to have premeditated the crime driven by a desire to kill someone after she became obsessed with murder from TV programs and books,” a police spokesperson said. “Jung also said she feels sorry for what she did. We are conducting tests to see if she is a psychopath.”

On Friday, she was indicted for murder.

Jung, who was living with her family at the time of the alleged murder, is “a loner and a recluse who has been unemployed since graduating from high school five years ago,” according to police.

