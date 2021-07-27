Koreas restore communication channels, agree to improve ties

HYUNG-JIN KIM
·2 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North and South Korea have restored suspended communication channels between them and their leaders agreed to improve ties, both governments said Tuesday, despite a 2 ½ year-stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy aimed at stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reached the agreement during several exchanges of letters since April, the presidential office in Seoul said.

The two leaders agreed to “restore mutual confidence and develop their relationships again as soon as possible,” Blue House spokesman Park Soo Hyun said in a televised briefing. Park said the two Koreas subsequently reopened communication channels on Tuesday morning.

North Korea’s state media quickly confirmed the South Korean announcement.

“Now, the whole Korean nation desires to see the North-South relations recovered from setback and stagnation as early as possible,” the official Korean Central News Agency said. “In this regard, the top leaders of the North and the South agreed to make a big stride in recovering the mutual trust and promoting reconciliation by restoring the cutoff inter-Korean communication liaison lines through the recent several exchanges of personal letters.”

Last year, North Korea cut off all communication channels with South Korea in protest of what it calls South Korea’s failure to stop activists from floating anti-Pyongyang leaflets across their border. Some experts said the North Korean action signaled the North had grown frustrated that Seoul has failed to revive lucrative inter-Korean economic projects and persuade the United States to ease sanctions.

The nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have made little headway since early 2019, when the second of three summits between Kim and then-President Donald Trump collapsed. Kim has since threatened to bolster his nuclear arsenal and build more sophisticated weapons unless the Americans lifts policies the North considers hostile — believed to refer to the longstanding U.S-led sanctions.

Some experts earlier said North Korea may be compelled to reach out to the United States or South Korea if its economic difficulties worsen. Mismanagement, storm damage and border shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic have further depleted North Korea's economy and Kim in recent speeches called for his people to brace for prolonged COVID-19 restrictions. While his remarks may indicate the potential for a worsening economic situation, outside monitoring groups haven’t seen signs of mass starvation or social chaos in the country of 26 million people.

Tuesday marks the 68th anniversary of the signing of an armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War. The Koreas remain split along the world's most heavily fortified border since the war's end.

About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea to deter potential aggression from North Korea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN: COVID hitting poor and conflict nations worse this year

    The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020, with many facing higher caseloads and rising deaths, the U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief warned Monday. Ramesh Rajasingham said in a closed briefing to the U.N. Security Council that these surges are being fueled by a lack of access to vaccines, an easing of public health measures, increased social mixing, and the spread of the delta variant to at least 124 countries, including 17 fragile and conflict-affected nations. “This pandemic is far from over,” he said.

  • Brazil says China's Sinopharm seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorization

    China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa said in a statement on Monday. Brazil already uses another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac, which is the vaccine most administered in the South American nation.

  • Alabama continues to roll on recruiting trail, land top 100 prospect

    Alabama landed ANOTHER big-time commit on Sunday!

  • As Congress worries about inflation, investors have something else on their mind

    Vaccine-friendly money managers no longer agree with Republican lawmakers more terrified of rising prices

  • Analysis-U.S., China positions ossify at entrenched Tianjin talks

    With no indication of a U.S.-China leaders' summit in the works, nor any outcomes announced from high-level diplomatic talks on Monday, relations between Beijing and Washington appear to be at a standstill as both sides insist the other must make concessions for ties to improve. U.S. officials had stressed that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's trip to the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials was a chance to ensure that stiffening competition between the two geopolitical rivals does not veer into conflict. But the combative statements that emerged from the meeting – albeit coupled with suggestions from officials that closed-door sessions were marginally more cordial – mirrored the tone set in Alaska in March, when the first senior-level diplomatic talks under President Joe Biden were overshadowed by rare public vitriol from both sides.

  • Protesters camped out on NC Sen. Thom Tillis’ property overnight. Here’s the latest.

    They were part of a weekend demonstration over last year’s 1.2-million-gallon Colonial Pipeline gasoline leak in Mecklenburg County.

  • How U.S. CEOs can stand up to China

    American companies need to figure out ways to do business with China without sacrificing their values.

  • Giants' Joe Judge remains confident in Daniel Jones, says he saw improvements as season progressed

    Daniel Jones showed so much promise when he replaced Eli Manning. Then, all that seemed to be washed away last year. But that wasn’t so obvious to Giants coach Joe Judge.

  • S.Korea separates athlete meals over radiation fear

    At a hotel in Tokyo, chefs are busy preparing food for South Korea's Olympic team completely separate from the cafeteria in the Olympic village that they'd normally eat at.Why the separation? It's not just COVID fears, but worries the food would be contaminated with radiation, according to the team's nutritionist, in what's turned into the latest saga in the long history of distrust between South Korea and Japan.An entire hotel has been rented for the endeavour and three meals a day are delivered directly to the athletes.Inside the kitchen there are manuals for sourcing and screening food - including use of radiation equipment.The manuals state that seafood, vegetables and fruits from eight prefectures are banned, including Fukushima - the site of the 2011 earthquake and nuclear disaster.Han Jung-sook has been the nutritionist for South Korea's Olympians for 35 years."We have put more effort in this time because of the coronavirus concern and because people are quite sensitive over the origin of ingredients such as those from Fukushima. Additionally, the weather here is very hot and humid and we have to be extra careful of hygiene to prevent food poisoning incidents."South Korea's decision to have an independent food program has prompted criticism on social media in Japan and among politicians.The country has previously irked Japan by curbing imports of Japanese seafood, citing safety concerns about Fukushima.South Korean athletes have welcomed the boxed meals. And although there may be little sign of relations easing between South Korea and Japan, athletes from both countries are not feeling the heat, at least over food.A Japanese Olympian Reuters spoke with said the South Koreans have been friendly and even share their lunch with him, and that the problem has nothing to do with sports.It is not uncommon for countries to bring their own chefs to the Olympics, either. The United States served its own food at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

  • Report: Jamal Adams, Seahawks not “close at all” on a long-term deal

    The Seahawks will make Jamal Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL. The question is: When? Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the sides are not “close at all” on long-term extension negotiations. But Adams is expected to report on time to training camp Tuesday. “Eventually, this will be a deal that I think both [more]

  • Sen. Rand Paul confronted by foul-mouthed constituent during a virtual town hall meeting

    The interaction with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was posted on TikTok and went viral before being deleted.

  • Russia is reportedly working on a new 'Doomsday' plane, a flying command and control center for nuclear war

    'Doomsday' planes are equipped with the technology to direct the armed forces in the event of a disaster like a nuclear war.

  • 'The sky has fallen': Chinese farmers see livelihoods washed away by floods

    Chinese farmer Cheng wades through knee-deep water, pulling dead pigs behind him one-by-one by a rope tied around their ankles as he lines up the bloated carcasses for disposal. More than 100 of Cheng's pigs drowned in floods that paralysed China's central Henan province last week, and the outlook for those left alive is bleak. Cheng's farm is one of thousands in Henan, famous for agriculture, and pork production in particular.

  • Letters to Sports: Roberts, Bellinger and Jansen, the Dodgers' definition of insanity

    L.A. Times sports readers weigh in on the troubling turn of events with Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, the Olympics and Vin Scully's interview.

  • Covid: Fauci says US heading in wrong direction as cases rise

    President Joe Biden's top medical adviser says cases are rising in areas with low vaccination rates.

  • Bosnian Serb politicians decry outlawing of genocide denial

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian Serb political representatives have pledged to block decision-making in the country’s institutions in protest over a recent move by the top international envoy in Bosnia to outlaw genocide denial. “We will not live in a country where someone can impose a law by simply publishing it on his website,” Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s joint presidency, said Monday. Dodik spoke after a meeting of leaders of all Bosnian Serb political parties to discuss the imposition on Friday by U.N. High Representative to Bosnia Valentin Inzko of changes to the country’s criminal code.

  • China's weightlifter showcases one-legged 'flamingo' lift before winning Olympic gold

    China’s Li Fabin showcased his signature move and broke two Olympic records when he won the gold medal for weightlifting on Sunday. One-legged stunt: The 28-year-old Chinese weightlifter pulled off a one-of-a-kind lift that had him momentarily standing on just one leg during his opening clean and jerk lift in the men's 61-kilogram (around 134 pounds) category, reported the Associated Press. During his lift of 166 kilograms (366 pounds), Li kept his left foot planted while lifting his right leg and slightly extending it forward in the air.

  • To boost vaccine numbers, stress how COVID-19 can affect the brain

    Stress to vaccine resisters that a third of those who recover from COVID still have lingering neurological issues. (Letters to the Editor)

  • India to miss end-July vaccination target as Bharat Biotech lags

    India will miss a target to administer over a half billion COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of the month as Bharat Biotech - maker of its only approved homegrown shot - struggles to boost output, an analysis of government data showed on Monday. India has undertaken one of the world's largest vaccination drives and has so far distributed some 430 million doses - more than any country except China, but less than many countries relative to its population. The government said in May it would make 516 million shots available by the end of July.

  • Prashant Kishor: How to win elections and influence people

    India's top political consultant is seen as a high-profile and successful handler of politicians.