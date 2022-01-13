S.Korea's LG Energy Solution plans battery JV with Honda in U.S. -media report

FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows smartphone with LG Energy Solution's logo displayed
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) plans to build a battery joint venture with Honda Motor Co in the United States, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper said on Friday, citing an unnamed industry source.

The potential battery JV between LGES and Honda could cost as much as 4 trillion won ($3.4 billion) and have an annual production capacity of up to 40 gigawatt hours (GWh) of batteries, enough to power 600,000 electric vehicles (EVs), the newspaper reported. The report did not have details, such as the timeline of when the JV would be built and begin operations.

"We are discussing various ways to cooperate with automakers, including establishing joint ventures, but nothing has been decided," LGES said in a statement.

Honda did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the report.

LGES, LG Chem Ltd's battery subsidiary, commands more than 20% of the global EV battery market and supplies Tesla Inc, General Motors Co and Volkswagen among others.

LGES, which has battery production sites in the United States, China, South Korea, Poland and Indonesia, plans to invest a total of 5.6 trillion won in North America by 2024 to secure production capacity of over 160 GWh by 2025 in the region, according to the company's filing.

That includes two new plants jointly built with GM in Ohio and Tennessee as well as a battery joint venture with Stellantis.

($1 = 1,186.11 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cargill Sees No Big Meat Shortages as Virus Sickens Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising infections among workers at North American slaughterhouses due to the omicron variant won’t result in major shortages of meat, according to Cargill Inc., a top beef packer and the biggest closely held U.S. company.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be

  • Canon forced to ship 'knockoff' ink cartridges due to chip shortage (updated)

    Canon has had to ship printer ink cartridges without copy protection chips due to shortages, and that's creating headaches for users.

  • The Day-to-Day Market for Physical Oil Cargoes Is Booming

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s physical oil market is running hot, offering a boost to bulls.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on MasksPrices for cargoes reaching oil refineries in Asia in two or three months’ time h

  • US Supreme Court blocks Biden's workplace vaccine mandate

    The ruling marks a major blow to a central pillar of the White House's strategy for tackling Covid-19.

  • Would Deshaun Watson reconsider staying if Houston Texans hire Brian Flores?

    Mike Smith and Michael Holley discuss whether the Texans could hire Brian Flores to replace David Culley and potentially change Deshaun Watson's future in Houston.

  • Exclusive-Tesla delays initial production of Cybertruck to early 2023 -source

    Tesla Inc aims to start initial production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck by the end of the first quarter of 2023, pushing back its plan to begin production late this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The person said the delay comes as Tesla is changing features and functions of the electric pickup to make a compelling product as competition heats up in the segment. Tesla is expected to make limited production of the Cybertruck in the first quarter of 2023 before increasing output, the source said.

  • SCOTUS blocks vaccine or test rule for business

    The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. (Jan. 13)

  • Apple details $30 million settlement for off-the-clock bag search lawsuit

    The long-running lawsuit Apple faced over off-the-clock bag searches of its employees in California is almost over.

  • SAP reports 28% jump in Q4 cloud computing revenue, targets 26% growth for 2022

    SAP is targeting cloud revenue growth of up to 26% in 2022, helping its overall cloud and software revenue rise 4-6%, it said. "More and more companies are choosing SAP to help them ... build resilient supply chains and become sustainable enterprises as they move to the cloud," Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said in a statement. The company saw a 6% year-on-year increase in total revenue for the quarter ended December to 7.98 billion euros, while adjusted earnings per share rose 10% to 1.86 euros.

  • Goldman Sachs sees gains of up to 60% in these 3 beaten-down stocks — if you're a risk-averse investor worried about market highs, they might be for you

    Not every stock with big potential has shot through the roof this year.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • Energy-drink company Monster acquires Colorado's largest craft brewery

    Colorado’s largest craft brewery has been acquired by Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) in a deal that will offer Oskar Blues Brewery much deeper financial reserves but will put the Longmont business and the other breweries it owns on a previously uncharted course. The Corona, California-based energy-drink maker announced Thursday that it’s acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC for $330 million in cash, pending regulatory approval. CANarchy, formed after Fireman Capital Partners of Massachusetts acquired Oskar Blues and then began adding other craft beermakers to its fold, also includes Cigar City Brewing of Florida, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery of Utah, Deep Ellum Brewing Company of Texas and Perrin Brewing Company of Michigan.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2022 That Are Practically Minting Money

    These fundamentally strong companies with robust cash flows can prove to be attractive picks in 2022.

  • 4 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    With the stock market still trading around record levels and interest rates exceptionally low, finding yield in the current market is tough. Right now, some of the highest-yielding stocks are in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space; however, that sector is risky given that the Fed is going to raise interest rates and vastly reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Here are some REITs that have a decent yield and are either highly safe or will benefit from the current rise in commodities and real estate.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Watch

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks to consider in the latest portfolio of that Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Latest Portfolio: 2 Stocks to Watch. The stock trading activities of lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have come under […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Today

    The Nasdaq Composite got thrown back on Thursday, and is down 1.4% as of 1:30 p.m. ET Meanwhile, one of its biggest components, semiconductor star Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), is faring nearly three times worse -- down 4.1%. What's got investors upset with Nvidia?

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. The announced payment will take the...

  • Nasdaq near a 10% correction isn’t the sell signal you probably think it is

    There’s nothing magical about a stock index hitting the 10% decline that constitutes what Wall Street considers to be a correction. The odds that stocks will rise are no different after a 10% decline than they are before. This is important to keep in mind now that the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) is losing ground quickly, down 2.5% on Jan. 13 alone and off 7.8% from its closing high on Nov. 19, 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan Bullish on These 3 Dividend Stocks for up to 9% Yield

    When it comes to forecasting the year ahead, it’s only natural to turn to the experts. No one has a crystal ball, to show what’s coming up, but the market’s most successful players – major league investors, corporate CEOs, financial gurus – have built their reputations by correctly interpreting the current signs, and following them to returns and profits. JPMorgan's Jaime Dimon stands tall in this company. Dimon heads the largest of the US banking firms; JPM controls $3.79 trillion in total asse