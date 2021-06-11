S.Korea's Moon heads for G7 summit overshadowed by China

FILE PHOTO: Vice President Kamala Harris Meets with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in
Josh Smith
·3 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in was set to depart Friday for the Group of Seven summit in Britain where talk of countering China could overshadow Seoul's efforts to be seen as a bigger player on issues such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea is one of several guest nations invited to the G7 meeting as the rich democracies try to show the world they can still act in concert to tackle major crises by donating hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries and pledging to slow climate change.

"We will show our leadership at the G7 in formulating joint responses to pressing global challenges including health issues and climate change," a senior presidential official told reporters.

Moon has touted some of South Korea's pandemic responses such as aggressive tracking and tracing, avoiding widespread lockdowns while keeping cases relatively low, as a global model.

Under Moon, South Korea has committed to zero emissions by 2050 and unveiled a "Green New Deal" to harness investment in green technology as a way to recover from the pandemic and vowed to end funding coal plants around the region.

However, the summit is also expected to include discussions on free trade and countering Beijing's growing influence. Another guest nation at the summit, Australia, has called on the G7 to back reform of the World Trade Organization to address the growing use of "economic coercion" amid a dispute with China.

Seoul has walked a fine line in its approach to Beijing, which is South Korea's largest trading partner and which has shown a willingness to retaliate economically, as during a 2017 dispute over U.S. anti-missile systems based in South Korea.

The presidential official did not mention China, but said that Moon would take part in discussions on "the need to reinforce the global supply chain and free trade."

Anti-China sentiment has reached historic highs in South Korea and Moon's ruling party is facing domestic pressure on the issue.

In his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden last month, Moon surprised some observers by issuing a statement saying South Korea would work with the United States on "peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," a remark that drew a warning from China not to interfere in the matter.

The subtle shift to stronger public statements from Seoul appears due to several factors, including an increasing wariness of Beijing among South Koreans, and Biden's less bombastic approach than his predecessor Donald Trump, said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, a Korea expert at King's College London.

"Biden is cleverer in his approach to China, focusing on cooperation with like-minded countries and allies," he said. "This gives the Moon government sufficient diplomatic cover to cooperate with Biden's China policy."

The economic beating South Korea took during Moon's first year in office ended up hardening his party's views on China to a certain extent, and broader anti-China sentiment in South Korea has since soared, said Anthony Rinna, a senior editor with Sino-NK, a group that researches the Korean peninsula and its relations with neighbours such as China.

"With an election less than a year away, the onus is on the ruling party to demonstrate to voters that it can take a sufficiently tough stance against China," he said.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Additional reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Holds Talks With China, Taiwan in Separate Meetings

    Jun.10 -- Chinese Commerce Minister&nbsp;Wang Wentao&nbsp;and his U.S. counterpart&nbsp;Gina Raimondo agreed to push forward trade and investment links in their first call since the start of the Biden administration. Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative&nbsp;Katherine Tai&nbsp;emphasized the importance of Washington’s trade and investment relations with Taipei In the virtual meeting with her Taiwanese counterpart,&nbsp;John Deng. Tom Mackenzie and Stephen Engle report on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • Russia spars with EU and US at meeting on EU-UN cooperation

    Russia sparred with the European Union and the United States at a U.N. meeting Thursday that highlighted the strained relations between Moscow, Brussels and Washington. Estonia, which holds the Security Council presidency this month, organized the meeting to focus on cooperation between the United Nations and the 27-nation European Union, inviting its foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to speak about the relationship and challenges to peace and security.

  • U.S., Taiwan officials discuss trade, plan meeting 'in coming weeks'-USTR

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed trade and investment issues with Taiwan's chief trade negotiator John Deng on Thursday, agreeing to convene a meeting of their Trade And Investment Framework Agreement Council "in coming weeks", Tai's office said. Taiwan had been "cautiously optimistic" about resuming stalled high level trade talks with Washington this year after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken signaled a possible resumption on Monday. Taiwan has long angled for a free trade deal with the United States, but trade and investment talks between the two have been stalled since the Obama administration.

  • New Chinese stealth fighter spotted as Beijing seeks to challenge power of US Navy

    China will deploy a new stealth fighter on its upcoming aircraft carrier as it seeks to rival the capabilities of the US Navy. A model of the stealth FC-31 Gyrfalcon, which is similar to the US F-35, was spotted positioned on a mock-up of an aircraft carrier at a Chinese test site in Wuhan. The plane has been in development for a decade, with the first prototype flown in 2013, and would increase China's military power at sea. It is likely to be deployed with China's increasing military presence

  • White rhino Emma travels to Japan to find love and a mate

    The white rhino is endangered, with an estimated 19,000 left in the wild across southern Africa.

  • On the Seductive Democracy of a Hot Girl Summer

    We all have a picture of a hot girl in our heads, and I want to reimagine that ideal as literally any woman at a high temperature.

  • Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen

    Such is the challenge for President Joe Biden, who is set to sip tea with Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at Windsor Castle after a Group of Seven leaders' summit in southwestern England. Biden will be the 13th president to sit with the now-95-year-old monarch. The White House said he previously met the queen in 1982, when he was a U.S. senator.

  • Oregon GOP legislator ousted over state Capitol breach

    Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. The only vote against the resolution for expulsion was Nearman’s own. Rep. Paul Holvey, a Democrat who chaired a committee that earlier Thursday unanimously recommended Nearman’s expulsion, reminded lawmakers of the events of Dec. 21, which were an eerie foreshadowing of the much more serious Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • China's Huawei to be excluded from influential JPMorgan bond indices

    U.S. bank JPMorgan said it will exclude Huawei's dollar bonds from some its most influential investment indices from the end of next month, following the latest ratcheting up of U.S. sanctions on Chinese technology firms. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration issued a new executive order https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/06/07/2021-12019/addressing-the-threat-from-securities-investments-that-finance-certain-companies-of-the-peoples last week banning U.S. entities from buying or selling the publicly-traded securities of 59 Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance. "Huawei USD-denominated bonds will be excluded from J.P. Morgan fixed income indices (including the CEMBI and JACI families) since the issuing entities for these securities (Proven Glory Capital Ltd. and Proven Honour Capital Ltd.) are explicitly named and in scope of the Amended Order," JPMorgan said in a note to index users late on Tuesday.

  • Biden and Johnson sign renewed U.S.-U.K. Atlantic Charter outlining modern-day threats

    President Biden and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a bilateral meeting ahead of the G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, marking the first time Biden has met in-person with a leader he once called a "physical and emotional clone" of former President Trump.Driving the news: The two leaders signed a revitalized Atlantic Charter, modeled after the joint statement made by Prime Minister Winston Churchill and former President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 to set out their goals for the world post

  • Four California officers on leave after video of suspect being punched, kicked during arrest

    Three of the four arresting officers were in street clothes. Police vowed "appropriate actions" after an investigation.

  • Argentine president says Brazilians 'came from the jungle', sparking uproar

    BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentine President Alberto Fernandez triggered a Twitter storm and a regional race debate on Wednesday with misjudged comments to visiting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that sought to play up the South American country's ties with Europe. Fernandez seems to have taken the phrase from a song by local musician Lito Nebbia, of whom the President has declared himself an admirer on more than one occasion. The comments sparked a viral response on social media, with many criticizing Fernandez for racial insensitivity.

  • Attending Her Last G-7, Merkel Has Had Enough of U.S. Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- As Angela Merkel prepares for her final Group of Seven meeting and Joe Biden for his first as president, their differences amount to more than simply summit experience.Merkel is part of a heavyweight European contingent to the G-7 on England’s southwest coast that is emerging from the pandemic unusually united and determined to carve out a bigger global role on a par with its U.S. ally.For the chancellor, Emmanuel Macron of France and Italy’s Mario Draghi, as well as European Unio

  • Dana White: “You’re stupid if you paid for Mayweather vs Logan Paul”

    In characteristic boisterous fashion, UFC’s Dana White criticizes the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight.

  • Employers offer incentives to fill job openings

    Unemployment claims dropped to a new pandemic low while job vacancies hit a record high. Omar Villafranca takes a look at how employers are struggling to fill those job openings.

  • UPDATE 5-U.S. senators push for infrastructure plan that avoids tax hikes

    A bipartisan group of 10 senators is trying to craft a plan to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without tax hikes, lawmakers said on Wednesday, though some of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats fretted that such an approach on infrastructure legislation would fail. Revamping America's infrastructure is a high priority for Biden, but his sweeping $1.7 trillion proposal has run into trouble in a Congress that his party only narrowly controls, making Republican support pivotal. Republican Senator Mitt Romney told reporters that members of the group have reached "tentative conclusions" on their plan but did not provide details.

  • No, people vaccinated against COVID do not shed the virus to others. Here’s the truth

    Some conspiracies claim people can get infected by inhaling or touching someone who’s vaccinated.

  • U.S. Chamber group urges quick U.S., EU action to end tariffs, adopt privacy shield

    The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday urged the United States and European Union to quickly resolve their disputes over steel and aluminum tariffs and aircraft subsidies, and adopt a new privacy shield to better coordinate digital policy. The largest U.S. business lobbying group mapped out its recommendations in a four-page memorandum sent to U.S. officials as President Joe Biden began his first trip abroad, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia. In its memo, which was seen by Reuters, the Chamber said Biden's June 15 summit with EU leaders was the right occasion to launch such a platform and align on clear shared priorities.

  • G7 summit — live: Johnson says Biden ‘a breath of fresh air’ as president touts US vaccine ‘arsenal’

    Follow below for all the latest updates from Cornwall

  • Lawsuit Brought by Car Owner Against Honda Over Alleged Defect that Leads to Premature Battery Failure and Safety Risks

    On May 18, 2021, a Honda CR-V owner filed a putative class action lawsuit on behalf of Honda vehicle owners and lessees, alleging that the automobile manufacturer sold more than 2 million vehicles ...