S.Korea's Moon and North's Kim exchanged letters ahead of Biden summit -newspaper

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in exchanged letters exploring prospects for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his own meeting in May with U.S. President Joe Biden, the South's JoongAng Ilbo newspaper said on Friday.

Moon had hoped to use the meeting with Biden as a chance to revive stalled talks with Kim and urge Washington to handle the issue with more urgency.

He sent a letter to Kim to explore ways to hold a summit, including online, if possible, as he had publicly proposed in January, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the paper said, citing an unidentified diplomatic source.

It did not say how Kim responded, however.

Moon's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"My understanding is that the two leaders exchanged letters around the South Korea-U.S. summit," the source was quoted as saying. "I've heard that through the letters the two leaders discussed how to hold a summit such as a video conference."

Moon and Biden expressed their willingness to engage with North Korea after the May meeting.

But Biden showed no intention of easing sanctions, in line with Pyongyang's long-standing demand. He said he had "no illusions" about the difficulty of getting Kim to abandon nuclear weapons.

Denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States have been halted since Kim's failed second summit in 2019 with Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. That led to souring inter-Korean ties as Moon had offered to play a mediator role.

North Korea consistently criticises and ridicules Moon and his government, and last year it blew up a cross-border liaison office built on its territory.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Is Ready To Open The Taps

    Russia is going to be aggressively pushing members of the OPEC+ agreement to increase production levels, with the country and its energy companies eager to take advantage of higher oil prices

  • Desus & Mero Drag Meghan McCain on Her Way Out of ‘The View’

    ShowtimeDuring her big announcement that she was leaving The View after four years as the daytime talk show’s most problematic co-host, Meghan McCain castigated “the media” for covering her with “deep misogyny and sexism,” imploring them to “do better as they cover the rest of you going forward.”On Thursday night, Desus and Mero really took that advice to heart during the final moments of the warm-up segment that precedes their late-night broadcast on Showtime.After sharing the “very sad goss” w

  • Bears entered 3 separate NorCal homes in past week

    Bears entered 3 separate NorCal homes in past week

  • Anti-Vaxxers Could Kill the Summer at Russia's Most Famous Resort Town

    Dmitry FeoktistovSOCHI, Russia— Giant magnolia flowers cover the trees along the tranquil streets and a fresh breeze from the sea moves the tops of old cypress and palm alleys in the parks. At sunset, SUPs and sailing boats take off into the pink sea. Sochi has long been the best summer destination for generations of Russians. There is hardly a better place to spend the pandemic than in its sub-tropical gardens tucked away between the Caucasus mountains and the Black Sea.This year the Russian Mi

  • Chauncey Billups anticipates Blazers to improve defensively, expects accountability

    Chauncey Billups provides more insight into his coaching style and expectations

  • Boeing’s Relationship With the FAA Is Improving

    The Federal Aviation Administration returned "ticketing" authority to Boeing for its 787 jets. Here's what that means.

  • Today’s Market Wrap Up and a Glimpse Into Friday

    The S&P 500 rolled into another all-time high as the economy is hitting on all cylinders.

  • Nissan to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain

    Japanese carmaker Nissan and its partners plan to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to expand production of electric vehicles and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. Nissan said Thursday it will build a new all-electric crossover sport utility vehicle at the company’s plant in Sunderland, creating more than 6,200 jobs at the factory and its suppliers. As part of the project, Envision AESC will build the U.K.’s first “gigafactory” to supply next generation batteries for the cars.

  • Your Tiny Yard Can Still Make a Big Impression with These Beautiful Dwarf Trees

    These easy-to-grow beauties are all super small!

  • Could a voter ID compromise be a win for voting rights?

    A proposal that would expand the list of acceptable documents has led some longtime voter ID critics on the left to reconsider their stance.

  • Biden to host Dodgers, World Series champs, at White House

    President Joe Biden will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House on Friday to mark the team's World Series victory last October over the Tampa Bay Rays. The White House announced Thursday that the team, which is in town for a four-game series against the Washington Nationals, will attend the East Room ceremony. Vice President Kamala Harris, the former California senator, will also attend the event.

  • S.Korean capital delays relaxation of social distancing as COVID-19 cases surge

    South Korea's capital Seoul and its neighbouring regions will delay by a week the relaxation of social distancing rules due to a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases, authorities said. The government had said it would relax social distancing and allow private gatherings of up to six people in the greater Seoul area, from the current four, starting July 1 as the country's inoculation drive has been picking up speed. While the number of daily new infections have remained below 700 since early this month, South Korea reported 794 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

  • Final goodbye: Dale Earnhardt Jr. visits Myrtle Beach track in ‘Lost Speedways’ episode

    “Usually when I’m going to explore a track I’m amped up and looking forward to seeing it, but today it just feels different,” Earnhardt says.

  • Texas trucker accused of offering free trips and sexually assaulting boy is convicted

    The Texas truck driver posted flyers offering free trips to boys, prosecutors say.

  • Singaporeans hold largely positive views of China: poll

    Amid negative global perceptions of China, a new poll says Singaporeans hold largely positive views of China.

  • More Inside a Creative Couple’s Sustainable Catskills Getaway

    Tucked away in a quiet corner, this lofty wooden compound is full of eco-innovations Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise

    Japan's prime minister warned that the Tokyo Olympics could be held behind closed doors, as virus cases rise in the city just three weeks before the Games begin.

  • Heatwave in Canada sparks wildfires and sends rate of ‘sudden deaths’ soaring

    Residents have fled a small Canadian mountain village as wildfires raged during an unprecedented heatwave that triggered a large spike in sudden deaths. At least 486 sudden deaths were recorded across the last five days in British Columbia, an increase of 195 per cent on normal levels, as Canada’s westernmost province wilted under record temperatures. At 6pm on Wednesday evening, Lytton’s 250 inhabitants were told by the mayor, Jan Polderman, to evacuate to the nearby community of Boston Bar as

  • Tennis-No escape from spotlight for Osaka at Tokyo Games

    As one of Japan's best gold medal prospects, Naomi Osaka can expect the spotlight to shine brightly on her for the duration of her stay at the Tokyo Olympics. The soft spoken and self-confessed introvert does not particularly like being in the spotlight - hence how she copes with the intense pressure and all the fanfare that will no doubt surround her while she competes at a home Olympics remains to be seen. But Osaka has also been open about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

  • EXPLAINER: How bad is the pandemic in North Korea?

    After saying for months that it kept the coronavirus at bay, North Korea on Wednesday came closest to admitting that its anti-virus campaign has been less than perfect. Kim Jong Un’s mention of a “great crisis” created by a “crucial” failure in national pandemic measures during a ruling party meeting has triggered outside speculation about how bad the situation in North Korea may be. Du Hyeogn Cha, an analyst at Seoul’s Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said the North could be dealing with a huge COVID-19 outbreak that has spread beyond border towns and rural areas and is now reaching urban centers, possibly including capital Pyongyang.