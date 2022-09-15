S.Korea's Yoon to meet with top Chinese legislator

FILE PHOTO: National People's Congress (NPC) second plenary session in Beijing
Josh Smith
·2 min read

By Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) - China's top legislator, Li Zhanshu, is set to arrive in Seoul on Thursday and is expected to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has sought to assure Beijing that his push to deepen ties with the United States is not a threat.

On Wednesday, Yoon's office said that it was seeking to arrange a meeting with Li for Friday, but that final details were being worked out. Li is also scheduled to meet with the speaker of South Korea's national assembly.

Seoul is trying to manage its alliance with the United States and its relationship with China, South Korea's top trade partner, amid their intensifying rivalry.

Yoon has made strengthening ties with Washington a cornerstone of efforts to deter North Korea, but has insisted that none of its steps exclude or oppose Beijing.

Yoon's expected meeting with Li comes after the South Korean president was criticised, including by lawmakers in his ruling party, for not meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her trip last month that included a stop in self-ruled Taiwan to the fury of China.

Pelosi met the leaders of Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Japan during her trip.

Yoon, who was in Seoul but on vacation, had a phone call with her instead. His office said that the decision was made in consideration of national interests, and that there was no pressure from China, which welcomed the first high-level delegation from Yoon's administration days later.

Yoon feels comfortable meeting with Li because of strong ties with the United States, not despite them, said Zhao Tong, a security scholar with Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"The Yoon administration prioritises substantive strategic cooperation with the United States but at the same time seeks an image of maintaining a balanced relationship between Washington and Beijing," he said. "President Yoon making an extra effort to reassure Beijing by meeting with Li is a testimony to the closer U.S.-South Korean strategic relationship."

(Reporting by Josh Smith. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • US approaching ‘critical time’ in tech race with China, report says

    The 2025 to 2030 period will prove critical in deciding whether the U.S. keeps pace or falls behind in the technology battle.

  • China's Chengdu exits full citywide COVID lockdown on Thursday

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese city of Chengdu will on Thursday lift a full COVID-19 lockdown in all districts still facing strict movement curbs as a recent outbreak comes under control, local authorities said. Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province, was locked down on Sept. 1 after COVID cases were detected, becoming the largest Chinese metropolis hit with curbs since Shanghai's lockdown in April and May. Some districts in Chengdu, a city of more than 21 million people, have already started to exit from a full lockdown since Sept. 8.

  • US Agents Raid Office of Deep-Water Driller in Rare Move After Oil Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal investigators raided a deep-water oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a US environmental case. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes on Big

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.

  • Posts link NASA lunar radiation tests to 'fake Moon landing' conspiracy theory

    Facebook posts circulating around the world claim a NASA mission to test the impact of space radiation on astronauts is evidence that human Moon landings were a hoax. However, the tests aim to measure radiation from longer trips to space, and tracking radiation is just one of the uncrewed mission's aims. Conspiracy theories about Moon landings have been widely debunked."This NASA rocket is a test to see just how much radiation they will experience to see if a human would survive leaving lower ea

  • Storm moves up east China coast after blowing over Shanghai

    A tropical storm was advancing up China’s eastern coast Thursday after bringing typhoon-strength winds and heavy rains to Shanghai overnight. Typhoon Muifa had maximum winds of 125 kilometers (77 miles) per hour upon landfall late Wednesday but had weakened to a tropical storm by morning, according to China’s National Meteorological Center. It was forecast to weaken further as it moved through eastern parts of Jiangsu province through the day.

  • China's growing dominance in Latin America a problem, experts say

    From Mexico to Argentina, China seeks to increase its sphere of influence through the Western Hemisphere far beyond economic, political and technological issues

  • Coronation for the cost of living crisis as King expresses wish for ‘good value’

    King Charles III will be crowned in a “cost of living” coronation next year in reflection of his vision for a slimmed-down monarchy.

  • Analysis-China poised to shake up economic leadership as reformers bow out

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's ruling Communist Party sets the stage next month for the biggest overhaul of its economic leadership in a decade, with a generation of reform-minded policymakers expected to step down amid worsening growth prospects. Beijing's once-in-five years reshuffle begins at the party congress that starts Oct. 16, where President Xi Jinping is poised to break with precedent and secure a third leadership term. While top government officials remain in posts until the annual parliament meeting, usually in March, expected the party conclave will offer clues on who is in line for top posts and identify who succeeds Li Keqiang, who steps down in March after two terms as premier, a position tasked with managing the world's No.2 economy.

  • Student dies after overdose at Hollywood high school: police

    Officials say a man found his missing stepdaughter at Bernstein High School on Tuesday apparently overdosed but conscious; she told him of a fellow student who was found in a bathroom and died. The students are believed to have taken pills possibly laced with fentanyl.

  • DOJ Says Trump Undercuts Himself in Mar-a-Lago Documents Arguments

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump is trying to have it both ways by arguing that classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home are personal property but also covered by executive privilege, the Justice Department said.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Lurch Lower in ‘Tug of War’ Over Fed Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US Dominan

  • Trump's Rambling Jan. 6 Call Interrupted By Chicken Head With 'Fart Noises' Sign

    The former president's phoner had an unexpected visual element.

  • An American died fighting in Ukraine. His mom wants his remains to come home.

    Misty Gossett said Wednesday that she remembers the exact time when the call came that her son Joshua Jones had died in Ukraine: It was 3:15 p.m. Aug. 23.

  • Exclusive-Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -As border crossings have soared to record highs, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is quietly pressing Mexico to accept more migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela under a COVID-19 expulsion order that the White House has publicly sought to end, seven U.S. and three Mexican officials said. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns about an escalating number of crossings by migrants from the three countries during a visit on Monday to Mexico City, two U.S. and two Mexican officials told Reuters, but Mexico did not promise any specific actions.

  • Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'

    Tropical Storm Kay caused heavy rain and strong winds to hit part of the state over the weekend

  • Southern California woman used prisoners' names to steal $515,000 in pandemic aid, feds say

    Cynthia Ann Hernandez, 32, was arrested Wednesday on a seven-count federal grand jury indictment that alleges she filed at least 29 fraudulent applications for pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits.

  • You’re going to want one of Le Creuset’s new mini pumpkin Dutch ovens — they’re less than $40

    You can use them at Thanksgiving or to feed friends and family all season long.

  • Europe shatters all-time summer temperature records (set last year)

    The summer months of June, July and August set a new record in Europe in 2022 for the hottest average temperatures ever recorded, according to data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, measuring 0.4° Celsius (0.72° Fahrenheit) higher then the previous all-time record set in 2021.

  • A former Boston banker was charged with raping 2 women and 2 girls at knifepoint nearly 2 decades ago

    A former Boston banker was accused of being a serial rapist who held most of his victims at knifepoint, including 13-year-old and 14-year-old girls, and

  • Ron DeSantis sends two planes of illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

    Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes carrying illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, his office has confirmed.