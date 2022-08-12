S.Korea's Yoon pardons Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee leaves a court in Seoul
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joyce Lee, Soo-hyang Choi and Heekyong Yang
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joyce Lee
    English writer and performer

By Joyce Lee, Soo-hyang Choi and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol pardoned Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee on Friday, with South Korea's Justice Ministry saying the business leader was needed to help overcome a "national economic crisis".

The pardon is largely symbolic, with Lee already out on parole after serving 18 months in jail for bribery relating to his time leading the world's biggest smartphone and memory-chip maker.

However, it should mean Lee will be able to carry out business activities more freely and could herald some big moves from Samsung, analysts said.

"With urgent needs to overcome the national economic crisis, we carefully selected economic leaders who lead the national growth engine through active technology investment and job creation to be pardoned," Justice Minister Han Dong Hoon told a briefing.

Lee, a scion of Samsung's founding family, welcomed the decision and vowed to work hard for the national economy, Yonhap news agency reported.

Also pardoned by pro-business President Yoon was Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin, who was sentenced to a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence on charges of bribery.

"We sincerely thank the government's and people's decision to grant pardon, and Chairman Shin Dong-bin and staff members at Lotte will contribute to overcoming the complex global crisis," Lotte said in a statement.

BACK IN BUSINESS

Even before receiving the presidential pardon, Lee had returned to the limelight, appearing in May with President Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden when they visited Samsung's Pyeongtaek chip production facilities.

He has also visited Europe in June to meet ASML Holding NV CEO Peter Wennink, discussing the adoption of key high-end chip equipment.

Analysts have long expected decisions on major M&A projects and investments once Lee was reinstated, with company sources saying such decisions should only be made by Lee.

"This removes the employment restriction Lee was technically under," said Park Ju-gun, head of research firm Leaders Index.

"And projects that were being pursued by Samsung, such as major M&A or investments, these could be tied to the pardon. There's a high chance that announcements will be made going forward."

Last November, Samsung decided on Taylor, Texas as the site of a new $17 billion chip plant.

While experts say Lee could now more freely participate in management, his legal risks still persist due to an ongoing trial where he faces charges of fraud and stock manipulation.

"With his trial, Lee could face a fresh jail term if convicted. However, the presidential pardon gives him some flexibility to handle big management issues for now," said Lee Kyungmook, a professor at Seoul National University's Graduate School of Business.

Top Samsung executives have hinted earlier this year at potential upcoming acquisition activity. Samsung Electronics has not conducted a high-profile deal since it completed its purchase of audio electronics maker Harman for $8 billion in 2017.

Although macroeconomic factors such as a demand downturn may weigh on investment decisions, Samsung has a huge war chest.

Samsung Electronics' cash balance increased slightly to 125 trillion won ($95.13 billion) as of end-June, from 111 trillion a year earlier.

Shares in Samsung Electronics were trading up 1% versus benchmark KOSPI's 0.1% rise. Lotte Corp shares were down 0.8%.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, Soo-hyang Choi, Heekyong Yang; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Samsung’s Jay Y. Lee Pardoned by South Korea, May Rejoin Board

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee had his right to work at the company restored by South Korea, opening the way for him to formally take the helm of the country’s largest conglomerate roiled by global demand and supply shocks.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor

  • Oscars: Korea Submits Park Chan-wook’s ‘Decision To Leave’ For International Feature Race

    Park Chan-wook’s crime drama Decision To Leave has been selected by South Korea to represent the country in the Best International Feature category at the 95th Academy Awards. The film originally debuted in Cannes where Park won the Best Director prize. It is also teed up to screen at the New York Film Festival this […]

  • South Korea to pardon Samsung's Lee, other corporate giants

    South Korea's president will pardon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong with a year left on his sentence for bribing a president as part of a massive corruption scandal that toppled her government, the justice minister announced Friday. Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin and two other top business leaders will be pardoned as well, extending South Korea’s history of leniency toward convicted business tycoons and major white-collar crimes.

  • China’s Mounting Risks Set Stage for PBOC to Rein In Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be ready to curb some of the excess liquidity sloshing in the banking system as it turns its focus to mitigating risks in the financial industry.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No OneThe first sign of

  • South Africa sex crime: Authorities charge seven over gang rape

    The case is connected to an attack on eight women filming a music video at an abandoned mine.

  • Raiders RB Zamir White has overcome lifetime of obstacles

    Scotland High School coach Richard Bailey has had a handful of players make it to the NFL out of Laurinburg, North Carolina, none more special than Las Vegas Raiders rookie Zamir White. Shortly after the Raiders took White with the 122nd pick in the NFL draft, he said it was a moment he’d been waiting for his entire life. White was born with a cleft lip and cleft palate and was given two weeks to live.

  • The market rally on the back of July's CPI reading may be 'too euphoric' and investors should still be wary of rising inflation, says DataTrek

    "We remain positive on US stocks, but worry that markets are ahead of themselves here."

  • Man stuck on top of car during Seoul flooding becomes meme in South Korea

    Following the devastating rainfall in Seoul that left at least eight dead and seven others missing, a man who was photographed marooned on top of his car has become a meme in South Korea. Internet users in South Korea edited the image and created various memes imitating advertisements and movie posters. One example shared in a TikTok video compilation of the memes resembles a Genesis G90 advertisement, while another shows a helicopter flying above the man’s vehicle as if he is the target of a dramatic rescue operation.

  • Taiwanese fish farmers hit hard by China trade ban

    STORY: Plucking fish one by one from the sea, Sheng-You Chen and his team of fishermen reel in the day's catch at their farm in Taiwan's Pingtung County.But where these piles and piles of large grouper will end up is now unclear.Mainland China, once Chen's biggest buyer, is putting a chokehold on Taiwanese exports.“Our job is to farm fish. We only hope that once the fish grow bigger, we will be able to sell them. But now, because of the political issues and the lack of a communication channel between our (Taiwan) government and China, the Chinese government is blocking our economy."In June, Beijing suspended purchases of Taiwanese grouper fish, Chen's main product, after repeatedly detecting banned chemicals.Since then, things have only gotten worse for the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.Just a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a high-profile visit to the island, Beijing extended its Taiwanese seafood ban in what many viewed as an act of retaliation, saying it had found traces of coronavirus on some of the packaging.“When U.S. House speaker (Nancy) Pelosi came to Taiwan, I personally don’t think it helped Taiwan whatsoever. It created some economic loss for the Taiwanese people instead. I don’t know why she came.”Pelosi has defended her visit, saying it wasn't intended to change the political status quo and that the U.S. would not leave Taiwan isolated.China described Pelosi's visit as a provocation that undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only its own people can decide their future.But for ordinary fishermen like Rui-Long Zhang, none of that matters when it comes to making a living.“We only hope there won't be armed conflict between both sides (China and Taiwan), please be considerate. Politics is politics, business is business. People need to live. We don’t understand too much about politics, but we only need a harmonious and peaceful relationship between China and Taiwan and also to coexist. ”

  • The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

    The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

  • Russia’s threats to shut down Jewish Agency raise alarm bells for those who remember the past

    During the Cold War, Jewish emigration from the Soviet Union was tightly restricted. Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusRussia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 sparked a surge of refugees fleeing the war zone, but political repression and economic uncertainty have also prompted emigration from Russia itself. Among the emigrants are Russian Jews, 16,000 of whom have left for Israel in the nearly six months since the war’s start. Now, Russia’s Justice Ministry is threatening the organization

  • Lee Jae-yong: Why South Korea just pardoned the Samsung 'prince'

    Lee Jae-yong, who was convicted for bribery and embezzlement, has been granted a presidential pardon.

  • Nicki Minaj Appears to Have Suggested Drake Is a Billionaire

    While the claim has not been confirmed, Nicki Minaj did indeed appear to be referring to Drake when she spoke of an unnamed "Canadian friend."

  • Crimea images signal Kyiv's new strike capability

    STORY: Satellite images released on Thursday (August 11) show devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea. The attack suggests Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike weapons, capable of evading Russian defenses. Such weaponry has the potential to change the course of the war.The base is well beyond the range of advanced rockets that Western countries acknowledge sending to Ukraine so far, but within range of more powerful versions that Kyiv has sought. Ukraine has not publicly claimed responsibility.Some Ukrainian officials have been quoted suggesting it may have been sabotage by infiltrators.But Western military experts say the scale of the damage and apparent precision suggest a powerful new capability. Russia has denied aircraft were damaged and said explosions seen at the base on Tuesday were accidental.In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, which it uses as a base for its Black Sea fleet.It’s the main supply route for invasion forces occupying southern Ukraine - where Kyiv is planning a counter offensive.Ukraine wants to recapture the southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions - the main slice of territory captured since the Feb. 24 invasion that Moscow still holds.Russia maintains its "special military operation" is going to plan.

  • Kayla Harrison is so desperate to fight Cris Cyborg she said she'd let the MMA icon take steroids

    It is unlikely a professional organization and state athletic board would ever allow an athlete to take steroids, even if the opponent allowed it.

  • Power Restored in Toronto After Outage That Hit Financial District

    (Bloomberg) -- A major power failure in downtown Toronto left parts of the city’s financial district without electricity for hours on Thursday, affecting about 10,000 customers at its peak.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No O

  • MLB star Shohei Ohtani joins Babe Ruth in exclusive club, passes Japanese icon Ichiro Suzuki

    Major League Baseball (MLB) player Shohei Ohtani hit major milestones on Tuesday night as he helped his Los Angeles Angels team to victory, which saw him joining the likes of legend Babe Ruth and surpassing Japanese icon Ichiro Suzuki. Ohtani, 28, not only achieved the statistic of having 10 home runs and 10 wins in the same season, which has not been reached by another player since Babe Ruth 102 years ago, but he also hit his 25th home run, bringing his total to 118 and surpassing Suzuki’s 117. The Japanese native is far from finished, and could potentially pass former New York Yankees star Hideki Matsui, who holds the record for most home runs by a Japanese player in MLB at 175, a figure just 57 home runs away for Ohtani.

  • Satellite images show damaged warplanes after Crimea explosions, despite Russian claims; McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine: Updates

    Satellite Images appear to show at least seven fighter planes blown up at a Russian base in Crimea. Ukraine live updates.

  • ‘It’s a good day to die’: Face-to-face interview with Dominick Cruz, Marlon Vera will get you hyped for their fight

    Watch Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera go face-to-face in an interview ahead of UFC on ESPN 41.

  • Venezuela, Colombia seek to repair ties with appointments of new ambassadors

    CARACAS / BOGOTA (Reuters) -Venezuela and Colombia on Thursday appointed ambassadors to each other's capitals, moving to rebuild relations between the two countries that have been broken for more than three years. The appointments come days after the inauguration of Colombia's first leftist president, Gustavo Petro, who has expressed his intention to normalize diplomatic relations with Venezuela. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appointed Felix Plasencia, a former foreign minister, as ambassador to Bogota, calling him "a man of great diplomatic experience".