Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) investors are sitting on a loss of 37% if they invested a year ago

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) share price slid 37% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 22%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 30% higher than it was three years ago. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 22% in a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 9.6% in the same time.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Korn Ferry share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 50%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's well worth checking out some other metrics, too.

With a low yield of 1.3% we doubt that the dividend influences the share price much. Korn Ferry's revenue is actually up 33% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Korn Ferry has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Korn Ferry shareholders are down 37% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 4%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Korn Ferry you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

