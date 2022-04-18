Korn Ferry's (NYSE:KFY) investors will be pleased with their splendid 117% return over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 11% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 107% in that time. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. Ultimately business performance will determine whether the stock price continues the positive long term trend.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Korn Ferry

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Korn Ferry managed to grow its earnings per share at 37% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 16% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

It is of course excellent to see how Korn Ferry has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Korn Ferry's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Korn Ferry the TSR over the last 5 years was 117%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Korn Ferry shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 1.7% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 17% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Before spending more time on Korn Ferry it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Of course Korn Ferry may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

