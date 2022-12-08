Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 8.5% this week, taking one-year losses to 86%

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it's not unreasonable to try to avoid truly shocking capital losses. We wouldn't blame Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 86% in just one year. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 28% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 20% in the last three months. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Kornit Digital isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Kornit Digital's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 3.6%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price fall of 86% in a year tells the story. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Kornit Digital stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Kornit Digital shareholders are down 86% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 8%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kornit Digital you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

