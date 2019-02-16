Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV): 4 Days To Buy Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Have you been keeping an eye on Korvest Ltd’s (ASX:KOV) upcoming dividend of AU$0.09 per share payable on the 08 March 2019? Then you only have 4 days left before the stock starts trading ex-dividend on the 21 February 2019. Investors looking for higher income-generating stocks to add to their portfolio should keep reading, as I examine Korvest’s latest financial data to analyse its dividend characteristics.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

ASX:KOV Historical Dividend Yield February 16th 19 More

How well does Korvest fit our criteria?

Korvest has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 91%, meaning the dividend is not sufficiently covered by its earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. Dividend payments from Korvest have been volatile in the past 10 years, with some years experiencing significant drops of over 25%. These characteristics do not bode well for income investors seeking reliable stream of dividends.

Relative to peers, Korvest produces a yield of 6.4%, which is high for Machinery stocks.

Next Steps:

Now you know to keep in mind the reason why investors should be careful investing in Korvest for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three relevant aspects you should look at:

